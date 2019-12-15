Installation

yarn add react- native -lightbox

Usage

navigator property is optional but recommended on iOS, see next section for Navigator configuration.

import Lightbox from 'react-native-lightbox' ; const LightboxView ({ navigator }) => ( < Lightbox navigator = {navigator} > < Image style = {{ height: 300 }} source = {{ uri: ' http: // knittingisawesome.com / wp-content / uploads / 2012 / 12 / cat-wearing-a-reindeer-hat1.jpg ' }} /> </ Lightbox > );

Navigator setup/Android support

For android support you must pass a reference to a Navigator since it does not yet have the Modal component and is not on the official todo list. See the Example project for a complete example.

const renderScene = ( route, navigator ) => { const Component = route.component; return ( <Component navigator={navigator} route={route} {...route.passProps} /> ); }; const MyApp = () => ( <Navigator ref="navigator" style={{ flex: 1 }} renderScene={renderScene} initialRoute={{ component: LightboxView, }} /> );

Properties

Prop Type Description activeProps object Optional set of props applied to the content component when in lightbox mode. Usable for applying custom styles or higher resolution image source. renderHeader(close) function Custom header instead of default with X button renderContent function Custom lightbox content instead of default child content willClose function Triggered before lightbox is closed onClose function Triggered when lightbox is closed onOpen function Triggered when lightbox is opened didOpen function Triggered after lightbox is opened underlayColor string Color of touchable background, defaults to black backgroundColor string Color of lightbox background, defaults to black swipeToDismiss bool Enables gestures to dismiss the fullscreen mode by swiping up or down, defaults to true . springConfig object Animated.spring configuration, defaults to { tension: 30, friction: 7 } .

Demo

Example

Check full example in the Example folder.

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson