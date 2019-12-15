yarn add react-native-lightbox
navigator property is optional but recommended on iOS, see next section for
Navigator configuration.
import Lightbox from 'react-native-lightbox';
const LightboxView ({ navigator }) => (
<Lightbox navigator={navigator}>
<Image
style={{ height: 300 }}
source={{ uri: 'http://knittingisawesome.com/wp-content/uploads/2012/12/cat-wearing-a-reindeer-hat1.jpg' }}
/>
</Lightbox>
);
For android support you must pass a reference to a
Navigator since it does not yet have the
Modal component and is not on the official todo list. See the
Example project for a complete example.
const renderScene = (route, navigator) => {
const Component = route.component;
return (
<Component navigator={navigator} route={route} {...route.passProps} />
);
};
const MyApp = () => (
<Navigator
ref="navigator"
style={{ flex: 1 }}
renderScene={renderScene}
initialRoute={{
component: LightboxView,
}}
/>
);
|Prop
|Type
|Description
activeProps
object
|Optional set of props applied to the content component when in lightbox mode. Usable for applying custom styles or higher resolution image source.
renderHeader(close)
function
|Custom header instead of default with X button
renderContent
function
|Custom lightbox content instead of default child content
willClose
function
|Triggered before lightbox is closed
onClose
function
|Triggered when lightbox is closed
onOpen
function
|Triggered when lightbox is opened
didOpen
function
|Triggered after lightbox is opened
underlayColor
string
|Color of touchable background, defaults to
black
backgroundColor
string
|Color of lightbox background, defaults to
black
swipeToDismiss
bool
|Enables gestures to dismiss the fullscreen mode by swiping up or down, defaults to
true.
springConfig
object
Animated.spring configuration, defaults to
{ tension: 30, friction: 7 }.
Check full example in the
Example folder.
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson