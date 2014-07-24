Alipay SDK for React Native. Support mobile webpage url payment. Support RN >= 0.47.
Native AlipaySDK library (download page):
$ yarn add @0x5e/react-native-alipay
infoStr {String} Auth request info in query string format. Must be signed before use. See Auth request params description.
Returns object with following fields:
|field
|type
|description
resultStatus
|String
|See Response code description
result
|String
|Result data in query string format
memo
|String
|Reserved field, nothing
The
result data has following fields:
|field
|type
|description
success
|Boolean
true if succeed
result_code
|String
|Result code
auth_code
|String
|Authorization code
user_id
|String
|User id
The
result_code description:
|code
|description
|200
|业务处理成功，会返回authCode
|202
|系统异常，请稍后再试或联系支付宝技术支持
|1005
|账户已冻结，如有疑问，请联系支付宝技术支持
Example code:
import QueryString from 'query-string';
import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';
// 快捷登录授权
try {
let infoStr = 'apiname=com.alipay.account.auth&method=alipay.open.auth.sdk.code.get&app_id=xxxx&app_name=mc&biz_type=openservice&pid=xxxx&product_id=APP_FAST_LOGIN&scope=kuaijie&target_id=xxxx&auth_type=AUTHACCOUNT&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx'; // get from server, signed
let response = await Alipay.authWithInfo(infoStr);
console.info(response);
let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response;
let { success, result_code, auth_code, user_id } = QueryString.parse(result);
// TODO: ...
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
isSandbox {boolean} Whether to open sandbox. Must be payed before use. See 使用沙箱环境
orderStr {String} Order info in query string format. Must be signed before use. See App payment request params description.
Returns object with following fields:
|field
|type
|description
resultStatus
|String
|See Response code description
result
|String
|Result data in json string format
memo
|String
|Reserved field, nothing
The
result data has following fields:
|field
|type
|description
code
|String
|结果码，具体见公共错误码
msg
|String
|处理结果的描述，信息来自于code返回结果的描述
app_id
|String
|支付宝分配给开发者的应用Id
out_trade_no
|String
|商户网站唯一订单号
trade_no
|String
|该交易在支付宝系统中的交易流水号
total_amount
|String
|该笔订单的资金总额，单位为RMB-Yuan
seller_id
|String
|收款支付宝账号对应的支付宝唯一用户号
charset
|String
|编码格式
timestamp
|String
|时间
Example code:
import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';
// APP支付
try {
// 打开沙箱
Alipay.setAlipaySandbox(true)
let orderStr = 'app_id=xxxx&method=alipay.trade.app.pay&charset=utf-8×tamp=2014-07-24 03:07:50&version=1.0¬ify_url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.xxx.com%2Fnotify&biz_content=%7B%22subject%22%3A%22%E5%A4%A7%E4%B9%90%E9%80%8F%22%2C%22out_trade_no%22%3A%22xxxx%22%2C%22total_amount%22%3A%229.00%22%2C%22product_code%22%3A%22QUICK_MSECURITY_PAY%22%7D&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx'; // get from server, signed
let response = await Alipay.pay(orderStr);
console.info(response);
let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response;
let { code, msg, app_id, out_trade_no, trade_no, total_amount, seller_id, charset, timestamp } = JSON.parse(result);
// TODO: ...
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
h5PayUrl {String} The url string of mobile webpage payment. You may get it from webview. See document for detail.
Returns object with following fields:
|field
|type
|description
resultCode
|String
|返回码
returnUrl
|String
|支付结束后应当跳转的url地址
Example code:
import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';
// 手机网站转APP支付
try {
let h5PayUrl = 'https://wappaygw.alipay.com/service/rest.htm?_input_charset=utf-8&format=xml&partner=xxxx&req_data=%3Cauth_and_execute_req%3E%3Crequest_token%3Exxxx%3C%2Frequest_token%3E%3C%2Fauth_and_execute_req%3E&sec_id=MD5&service=alipay.wap.auth.authAndExecute&v=2.0&sign=xxxx'; // get from webview, signed
let { resultCode, returnUrl } = await Alipay.payInterceptorWithUrl(h5PayUrl);
console.info(resultCode, returnUrl);
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
}
If you want to do client side signature instead of server side (not recommend), you can use this.
object {Object} Object to be signed. The
object.sign_type can specify
RSA (default) or
RSA2.
privateKey {String} Private key in
PKCS#1 or
PKCS#8 format.
Note:
PKCS#1 private key should have wrapped with
-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- and
-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----
PKCS#8 private key should have wrapped with
-----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- and
-----END PRIVATE KEY-----
Returns The query string with signature. See Process of signature for detail.
Example code:
import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';
// 签名
let params = {
app_id: 2183,
biz_content: '{"scopes":["auth_base"],"state":"init"}',
method: 'alipay.user.info.auth',
timestamp: '2017-10-13 00:00:00',
version: '1.0',
};
let privateKey = '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n' + ... + '\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----';
let signedQuery = Alipay.sign(params, privateKey);
console.info(signedQuery); // app_id=2183&biz_content=%7B%22scopes%22%3A%5B%22auth_base%22%5D%2C%22state%22%3A%22init%22%7D&method=alipay.user.info.auth&sign_type=RSA×tamp=2017-10-13%2000%3A00%3A00&version=1.0&sign=xxxx
|code
|description
|9000
|操作成功
|8000
|正在处理中
|4000
|操作失败
|5000
|重复请求
|6001
|用户中途取消
|6002
|网络连接出错