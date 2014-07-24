openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rnl

react-native-letote-alipay

by gaosen
0.5.0 (see all)

Alipay SDK for React Native. Support RN >= 0.47.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

11

GitHub Stars

197

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-alipay

NPM Version Dependency Status Build Status License

Alipay SDK for React Native. Support mobile webpage url payment. Support RN >= 0.47.

Native AlipaySDK library (download page):

  • iOS: v15.5.9 (2018.11.26)
  • Android: v15.5.9 (2018.11.26)

Features

Requirement

  • React Native >= 0.20
  • iOS >= 7.0
  • Android >= 4.4 (API 19)

Getting started

$ yarn add @0x5e/react-native-alipay

Native module installation

API Documentation

Alipay.authWithInfo(infoStr)

Returns object with following fields:

fieldtypedescription
resultStatusStringSee Response code description
resultStringResult data in query string format
memoStringReserved field, nothing

The result data has following fields:

fieldtypedescription
successBooleantrue if succeed
result_codeStringResult code
auth_codeStringAuthorization code
user_idStringUser id

The result_code description:

codedescription
200业务处理成功，会返回authCode
202系统异常，请稍后再试或联系支付宝技术支持
1005账户已冻结，如有疑问，请联系支付宝技术支持

Example code:

import QueryString from 'query-string';
import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';

// 快捷登录授权
try {
  let infoStr = 'apiname=com.alipay.account.auth&method=alipay.open.auth.sdk.code.get&app_id=xxxx&app_name=mc&biz_type=openservice&pid=xxxx&product_id=APP_FAST_LOGIN&scope=kuaijie&target_id=xxxx&auth_type=AUTHACCOUNT&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx'; // get from server, signed
  let response = await Alipay.authWithInfo(infoStr);
  console.info(response);

  let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response;
  let { success, result_code, auth_code, user_id } = QueryString.parse(result);

  // TODO: ...

} catch (error) {
  console.error(error);
}

Alipay.setAlipaySandbox(isSandbox)

  • isSandbox {boolean} Whether to open sandbox. Must be payed before use. See 使用沙箱环境

Alipay.pay(orderStr)

Returns object with following fields:

fieldtypedescription
resultStatusStringSee Response code description
resultStringResult data in json string format
memoStringReserved field, nothing

The result data has following fields:

fieldtypedescription
codeString结果码，具体见公共错误码
msgString处理结果的描述，信息来自于code返回结果的描述
app_idString支付宝分配给开发者的应用Id
out_trade_noString商户网站唯一订单号
trade_noString该交易在支付宝系统中的交易流水号
total_amountString该笔订单的资金总额，单位为RMB-Yuan
seller_idString收款支付宝账号对应的支付宝唯一用户号
charsetString编码格式
timestampString时间

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';

// APP支付
try {
  // 打开沙箱
  Alipay.setAlipaySandbox(true)
  let orderStr = 'app_id=xxxx&method=alipay.trade.app.pay&charset=utf-8&timestamp=2014-07-24 03:07:50&version=1.0&notify_url=https%3A%2F%2Fapi.xxx.com%2Fnotify&biz_content=%7B%22subject%22%3A%22%E5%A4%A7%E4%B9%90%E9%80%8F%22%2C%22out_trade_no%22%3A%22xxxx%22%2C%22total_amount%22%3A%229.00%22%2C%22product_code%22%3A%22QUICK_MSECURITY_PAY%22%7D&sign_type=RSA2&sign=xxxx'; // get from server, signed
  let response = await Alipay.pay(orderStr);
  console.info(response);

  let { resultStatus, result, memo } = response;
  let { code, msg, app_id, out_trade_no, trade_no, total_amount, seller_id, charset, timestamp } = JSON.parse(result);

  // TODO: ...

} catch (error) {
  console.error(error);
}

Alipay.payInterceptorWithUrl(h5PayUrl)

  • h5PayUrl {String} The url string of mobile webpage payment. You may get it from webview. See document for detail.

Returns object with following fields:

fieldtypedescription
resultCodeString返回码
returnUrlString支付结束后应当跳转的url地址

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';

// 手机网站转APP支付
try {
  let h5PayUrl = 'https://wappaygw.alipay.com/service/rest.htm?_input_charset=utf-8&format=xml&partner=xxxx&req_data=%3Cauth_and_execute_req%3E%3Crequest_token%3Exxxx%3C%2Frequest_token%3E%3C%2Fauth_and_execute_req%3E&sec_id=MD5&service=alipay.wap.auth.authAndExecute&v=2.0&sign=xxxx'; // get from webview, signed
  let { resultCode, returnUrl } = await Alipay.payInterceptorWithUrl(h5PayUrl);
  console.info(resultCode, returnUrl);
} catch (error) {
  console.error(error);
}

Alipay.sign(object, privateKey)

If you want to do client side signature instead of server side (not recommend), you can use this.

  • object {Object} Object to be signed. The object.sign_type can specify RSA (default) or RSA2.
  • privateKey {String} Private key in PKCS#1 or PKCS#8 format.

Note: PKCS#1 private key should have wrapped with -----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END RSA PRIVATE KEY----- PKCS#8 private key should have wrapped with -----BEGIN PRIVATE KEY----- and -----END PRIVATE KEY-----

Returns The query string with signature. See Process of signature for detail.

Example code:

import Alipay from '@0x5e/react-native-alipay';

// 签名
let params = {
  app_id: 2183,
  biz_content: '{"scopes":["auth_base"],"state":"init"}',
  method: 'alipay.user.info.auth',
  timestamp: '2017-10-13 00:00:00',
  version: '1.0',
};
let privateKey = '-----BEGIN RSA PRIVATE KEY-----\n' + ... + '\n-----END RSA PRIVATE KEY-----';
let signedQuery = Alipay.sign(params, privateKey);
console.info(signedQuery); // app_id=2183&biz_content=%7B%22scopes%22%3A%5B%22auth_base%22%5D%2C%22state%22%3A%22init%22%7D&method=alipay.user.info.auth&sign_type=RSA&timestamp=2017-10-13%2000%3A00%3A00&version=1.0&sign=xxxx

Response code description

codedescription
9000操作成功
8000正在处理中
4000操作失败
5000重复请求
6001用户中途取消
6002网络连接出错

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial