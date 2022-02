React Native Legacy Custom Components

This is a module for legacy "CustomComponents" to gracefully deprecate.

Navigator

The navigator component in this module will behave identically as the one in old version of React native, with one exception:

Latest documentation is available here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/0.43/navigator.html

Breaking Changes from react-native

Navigator.props.sceneStyle must be a plain object, not a stylesheet!

(this breaking change is needed to avoid calling React Native's private APIs)