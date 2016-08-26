openbase logo
rnl

react-native-lazyload

by Horcrux
1.1.0

lazyload for react native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

73

GitHub Stars

407

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-lazyload

A `lazyload` components suit for React Native.

Install

npm install react-native-lazyload

Components

ComponentDescription
LazyloadScrollViewA lazyload container component based on ScrollView
LazyloadListViewA lazyload container component based on ListView
LazyloadViewBased on View component. This component`s content won`t be rendered util it scrolls into sight. It should be inside a LazyloadScrollView or LazyloadListView which has the same name prop as this component`s host prop.
LazyloadImageBased on Image component. The image content won`t be rendered util it scrolls into sight. It should be inside a LazyloadScrollView or LazyloadListView which has the same name prop as this component`s host prop.

Usage

LazyloadScrollView
  1. Using LazyloadScrollView instead of ScrollView, and specify a unique id for name prop.
  2. Layout the views or images which will be lazyloaded by using LazyloadView and LazyloadImage instead of View or Image.
  3. Specify host prop for every LazyloadView and LazyloadImage, the host prop should be same as outer LazyloadScrollView component`s name prop.
import React, {
    Component
} from 'react-native';

import {
    LazyloadScrollView,
    LazyloadView,
    LazyloadImage
} from 'react-native-lazyload';

const list = [...list data here]; // many rows

class LazyloadScrollViewExample extends Component{
    render() {
        return (
            <LazyloadScrollView
                style={styles.container}
                contentContainerStyle={styles.content}
                name="lazyload-list"
            >
                {list.map((file, i) => <View
                    key={i}
                    style={styles.view}
                >
                    <LazyloadView
                        host="lazyload-list"
                        style={styles.file}
                    >
                        <View style={styles.id}>
                            <Text style={styles.idText}>{file.id}</Text>
                        </View>
                        <View style={styles.detail}>
                            <Text style={styles.name}>{file.first_name} {file.last_name}</Text>
                            <Text><Text style={styles.title}>email: </Text><Text style={styles.email}>{file.email}</Text></Text>
                            <Text style={styles.ip}><Text style={styles.title}>last visit ip: </Text>{file.ip_address}</Text>
                        </View>
                    </LazyloadView>
                    <View style={styles.avatar}>
                        <LazyloadImage
                            host="lazyload-list"
                            style={styles.avatarImage}
                            source={file.avatar}
                        />
                    </View>
                </View>)}
            </LazyloadScrollView>
        );
    }
}
LazyloadListView

Same as ListView. But it won`t render LazyloadView and LazyloadImage inside it, util they are scrolled into sight.

Additional Methods

refresh - Force to trigger an update. Useful after nagivation pop/push where the memory may have been release.

Additional Props

Components that extend LazyloadView can accept a prop (function) to be called when the item's visibility changes.

onVisibilityChange - An optional function to be called with the new visibility, ref, and props

Example:


<LazyloadView onVisibilityChange={ this.handleItemVisibility }>
...
</LazyloadView>

...

handleItemVisibility(visibility, ref, props) {
    console.log('visibility, ref, props', visibility, ref, props);
}

Run Example

Clone this repository from Github and cd to 'Example' directory then run npm install.

