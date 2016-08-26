A `lazyload` components suit for React Native.

Install

npm install react- native -lazyload

Components

Component Description LazyloadScrollView A lazyload container component based on ScrollView LazyloadListView A lazyload container component based on ListView LazyloadView Based on View component. This component`s content won`t be rendered util it scrolls into sight. It should be inside a LazyloadScrollView or LazyloadListView which has the same name prop as this component`s host prop. LazyloadImage Based on Image component. The image content won`t be rendered util it scrolls into sight. It should be inside a LazyloadScrollView or LazyloadListView which has the same name prop as this component`s host prop.

Usage

LazyloadScrollView

Using LazyloadScrollView instead of ScrollView , and specify a unique id for name prop. Layout the views or images which will be lazyloaded by using LazyloadView and LazyloadImage instead of View or Image . Specify host prop for every LazyloadView and LazyloadImage , the host prop should be same as outer LazyloadScrollView component`s name prop.

import React, { Component } from 'react-native' ; import { LazyloadScrollView, LazyloadView, LazyloadImage } from 'react-native-lazyload' ; const list = [...list data here]; class LazyloadScrollViewExample extends Component { render() { return ( < LazyloadScrollView style = {styles.container} contentContainerStyle = {styles.content} name = "lazyload-list" > {list.map((file, i) => < View key = {i} style = {styles.view} > < LazyloadView host = "lazyload-list" style = {styles.file} > < View style = {styles.id} > < Text style = {styles.idText} > {file.id} </ Text > </ View > < View style = {styles.detail} > < Text style = {styles.name} > {file.first_name} {file.last_name} </ Text > < Text > < Text style = {styles.title} > email: </ Text > < Text style = {styles.email} > {file.email} </ Text > </ Text > < Text style = {styles.ip} > < Text style = {styles.title} > last visit ip: </ Text > {file.ip_address} </ Text > </ View > </ LazyloadView > < View style = {styles.avatar} > < LazyloadImage host = "lazyload-list" style = {styles.avatarImage} source = {file.avatar} /> </ View > </ View > )} </ LazyloadScrollView > ); } }

LazyloadListView

Same as ListView. But it won`t render LazyloadView and LazyloadImage inside it, util they are scrolled into sight.

Additional Methods

refresh - Force to trigger an update. Useful after nagivation pop/push where the memory may have been release.

Additional Props

Components that extend LazyloadView can accept a prop (function) to be called when the item's visibility changes.

onVisibilityChange - An optional function to be called with the new visibility, ref, and props

Example:

<LazyloadView onVisibilityChange={ this .handleItemVisibility }> ... </LazyloadView> ... handleItemVisibility (visibility, ref, props) { console.log( 'visibility, ref, props' , visibility , ref, props); }

Run Example