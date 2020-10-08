React Native Launch Navigator

A React Native module for launching today's most popular navigation/ride apps to navigate to a destination.

Platforms: Android and iOS.

Key features:

Single, clean API to abstract away the gory details of each 3rd party app's custom URI scheme

Detects which supported apps are installed/available on the user's device

API to detect which features are supported by which apps on which platforms

Growing list of supported apps

Launch Navigator functionality is also available as a Cordova/Phonegap plugin.

Table of Contents

General concepts

App detection, selection and launching

The module will detect which supported navigation apps are available on the device.

The API allows you to programmatically: check which apps are available on the current device check which apps support which navigation options launch a specific app for navigation



Geocoding and input format of start/destination locations

Some navigation apps require that destination/start locations be specified as coordinates, and others require an address. See App location support type wiki page for details of which apps support which location types.

By default, this module will appropriately geocode or reverse-geocode the locations you provide to ensure the app receives the location in the required format.

However, geocoding requires use of a remote service, so an internet connection is required.

If navigate() is passed a location type which the selected app doesn't support, the error callback will be invoked if: geocoding is disabled by passing enableGeocoding: false in the options object there is no internet connection to perform the remote geocode operation geocoding fails (e.g. an address cannot be found for the given lat/long coords)

is passed a location type which the selected app doesn't support, the error callback will be invoked if:

Supported navigation apps

The module currently supports launching the following navigation apps:

Android

iOS

Adding support for more apps

This module is a work in progress. I'd like it to support launching of as many popular navigation apps as possible.

If there's another navigation app which you think should be explicitly supported and it provides a mechanism to externally launch it, open an issue containing a link or details of how the app should be invoked.

Don't just open an issue saying "Add support for Blah" without first finding out if/how it can be externally launched. I don't have time to research launch mechanisms for every suggested app, so I will close such issues immediately.

Installation

npm install --save react- native -launch-navigator

For iOS only:

cd ios && pod install

Add iOS URL schemes

On iOS, for each installed navigation app you want your app to be able to launch, you must manually whitelist its custom URL scheme in your app's Info.plist . Note: this is required since React Native v0.60 added autolinking and removed support for postlink hook scripts which made it possible to automate this step.

Add the URL schemes for the navigation apps you want to support to the LSApplicationQueriesSchemes key in your Info.plist :

App Scheme City Mapper citymapper Google Maps comgooglemaps Garmin Navigon navigon Transit App transit Waze waze Yandex Navigator yandexnavi Uber uber Tomtom tomtomhome Sygic com.sygic.aura HERE Maps here-route Moovit moovit Lyft lyft MAPS.ME mapsme Cabify cabify Baidu Maps baidumap 99 Taxi taxis99 Gadode iosamap

The full list of URL schemes above can be found in the example project's Info.plist .

Usage

Import the module into your app:

import LaunchNavigator from 'react-native-launch-navigator' ;

Simple usage

On Android, don't forget to set your Google API key:

if (Platform.OS === "android" ) LaunchNavigator .setGoogleApiKey ( "your_api_key" );

Navigate to a destination address from current location.

Uses default OS navigation app (Google Maps on Android / Apple Maps on iOS).

LaunchNavigator.navigate( "London, UK" ) .then( () => console .log( "Launched navigator" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .error( "Error launching navigator: " +err));

Navigate to a destination with specified start location

LaunchNavigator.navigate( "London, UK" , { start : "Manchester, UK" }) .then( () => console .log( "Launched navigator" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .error( "Error launching navigator: " +err));

Navigate using latitude/longitude coordinates

Coordinates can be specified as a string or array

LaunchNavigator.navigate([ 50.279306 , -5.163158 ], { start : "50.342847, -4.749904" }) .then( () => console .log( "Launched navigator" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .error( "Error launching navigator: " +err));

Advanced usage

Navigate using a specific app

let app = null ; LaunchNavigator.isAppAvailable(LaunchNavigator.APP.WAZE).then( ( isWazeAvailable ) => { if (isWazeAvailable){ app = LaunchNavigator.APP.WAZE; } else { console .warn( "Waze not available - falling back to default navigation app" ); } LaunchNavigator.navigate( "London, UK" , { app : app }); .then( () => console .log( "Launched navigator" )) .catch( ( err ) => console .error( "Error launching navigator: " +err)); });

List all of the apps supported by the current platform

if (Platform. OS === "android" ){ platform = LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.ANDROID; } else if (Platform. OS == "ios" ){ platform = LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS; } LaunchNavigator.getAppsForPlatform(platform).forEach((app) => { console.log(LaunchNavigator.getAppDisplayName(app) + " is supported" ); });

List apps available on the current device

let apps = LaunchNavigator.getAvailableApps(); for ( let app in apps){ console .log(LaunchNavigator.getAppDisplayName(app) + (apps[app] ? " is" : " isn't" ) + " available" ); }

Supported parameters

Different apps support different input parameters on different platforms. Any input parameters not supported by a specified app will be ignored.

The following table enumerates which apps support which parameters.

Platform App Dest Dest name Start Start name Transport mode Free Android Google Maps (Map mode) X X X Android Google Maps (Turn-by-turn mode) X X X Android Waze X X Android CityMapper X X X X X Android Uber X X X X X Android Yandex X X X Android Sygic X X X Android HERE Maps X X X X X Android Moovit X X X X X Android Lyft X X X Android MAPS.ME X X X X Android Geo: URI scheme X X N/A Android Cabify X X X X X Android Baidu Maps X X[1] X X[1] X X Android 99 Taxi X X X X X Android Gaode Maps X X X X X X iOS Apple Maps - URI scheme X X X X iOS Apple Maps - MapKit class X X X X X X iOS Google Maps X X X X iOS Waze X X iOS Citymapper X X X X X iOS Navigon X X iOS Transit App X X X iOS Yandex X X X iOS Uber X X X X iOS Tomtom X X iOS Sygic X X X iOS HERE Maps X X X X X iOS Moovit X X X X X iOS Lyft X X X iOS MAPS.ME X X X X iOS Cabify X X X X X iOS Baidu Maps X X[1] X X[1] X X iOS 99 Taxi X X X X X iOS Gaode Maps X X X X X X

[1]: Only supported when Start or Dest is specified as lat/lon (e.g. "50,-4")

Table columns:

Dest - destination location specified as lat/lon (e.g. "50,-4") or address (e.g. "London")

Dest name - nickname for destination location (e.g. "Bob's house")

Start - start location specified as lat/lon (e.g. "50,-4") or address (e.g. "London")

Start name - nickname for start location (e.g. "Bob's house")

Transport mode - mode of transport to use for route planning (e.g. "walking")

Free - is the app free or does it cost money?

Transport modes

Apps that support specifying transport mode.

Platform App Driving Walking Bicycling Transit Android Google Maps (Turn-by-turn mode) X X X X Android Sygic X X Android MAPS.ME X X X X Android Baidu Maps X X X X Android Gaode Maps X X X X iOS Apple Maps X X iOS Google Maps X X X X iOS Sygic X X iOS MAPS.ME X X X X iOS Baidu Maps X X X X iOS Gaode Maps X X X X

Module API

All of the module constants and functions should be referenced from the namespace used to import the module, for example:

import LaunchNavigator from 'react-native-launch-navigator' ; let android = LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.ANDROID;

Constants

PLATFORM

Supported platforms:

LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.ANDROID

LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS

APP

Supported apps:

LaunchNavigator.APP.GEO (Android) - invokes a native chooser, allowing users to select an app which supports the geo: URI scheme for navigation

(Android) - invokes a native chooser, allowing users to select an app which supports the URI scheme for navigation LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.WAZE (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.CITYMAPPER (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.UBER (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.APPLE_MAPS (iOS)

(iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.NAVIGON (iOS)

(iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.TRANSIT_APP (iOS)

(iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.YANDEX (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.TOMTOM (iOS)

(iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.SYGIC (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.HERE_MAPS (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.MOOVIT (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.LYFT (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.MAPS_ME (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.CABIFY (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.BAIDU (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.TAXIS_99 (Android & iOS)

(Android & iOS) LaunchNavigator.APP.GAODE (Android & iOS)

Display names for supported apps, referenced by LaunchNavigator.APP .

e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP_NAMES[LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS] == "Google Maps" x

Transport modes for navigation:

LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE.DRIVING

LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE.WALKING

LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE.BICYCLING

LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE.TRANSIT

Launch modes supported by Google Maps on Android (see Google Maps launch modes):

LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS - Maps view

- Maps view LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.TURN_BY_TURN - Navigation view

- Navigation view LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.GEO - Navigation view via geo: URI scheme

Launch modes supported by Apple Maps on iOS (see Apple Maps launch modes:

LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.URI_SCHEME : use the URI scheme launch method. Default if not specified.

: use the URI scheme launch method. Default if not specified. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPKIT : use the MapKit class launch method.

API methods

Launches a navigation app with a specified destination.

LaunchNavigator .navigate ( destination , options );

Parameters

destination (required): destination location to use for navigation. Either: - a {string} containing the address . e .g . "Buckingham Palace, London" - a {string} containing a latitude/longitude coordinate. e .g . "50.1. -4.0" - an {array} where the first element is the latitude and the second element is a longitude, as decimal numbers. e .g . [ 50.1 , - 4.0 ]

options - optional parameters: {string} app - name of the navigation app to use for directions. Specify using LaunchNavigator.APP constants. e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS . If not specified, defaults to the platform default maps app (Google Maps for Android/Apple Maps for iOS). Note: this module does not currently implement an out-of-the-box picker UI so it's up to the app developer to implement a UI with which the user can specify which available navigation app they want to use. {string} destinationName - nickname to display in app for destination. e.g. "Bob's House". start (optional): start location to use for navigation. If not specified, the current device location will be used. Either: - a {string} containing the address . e .g . "Buckingham Palace, London" - a {string} containing a latitude/longitude coordinate. e .g . "50.1. -4.0" - an {array} where the first element is the latitude and the second element is a longitude, as decimal numbers. e .g . [ 50.1 , - 4.0 ] {string} startName - nickname to display in app for start. e.g. "My Place". {string} transportMode - transportation mode for navigation. Defaults to "driving" if not specified. Specify using LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE constants. {string} launchMode - mode in which to open default navigation app for platform: - Android : mode in which to open Google Maps app - `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . MAPS ` or `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . TURN_BY_TURN ` - Defaults to `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . MAPS ` if not specified. - iOS: method to use to open Apple Maps app - `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . URI_SCHEME ` or `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . MAPKIT ` - Defaults to `LaunchNavigator . LAUNCH_MODE . URI_SCHEME ` if not specified. {object} extras - a key/value map of extra app-specific parameters. For example, to tell Google Maps on Android to display Satellite view in "maps" launch mode: {"t": "k"} These will be appended to the URL used to invoke the app, e.g. google_maps://?t=k&... See Supported app URL scheme documentation wiki page for links to find app-specific parameters. {boolean} enableGeocoding - if true, and input location type(s) doesn't match those required by the app, use geocoding to obtain the address/coords as required. Defaults to true.



Returns

{Promise} resolved when the navigation app is successfully launched. rejected if an error is occurred. Rejected with args: {string} - error message



Determines if the given app is installed and available on the current device.

let app = LaunchNavigator.APP.WAZE; LaunchNavigator.isAppAvailable(app) .then( ( isAvailable ) => { console .log(LaunchNavigator.getAppDisplayName(app)+ " is available: " +isAvailable); }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Parameters

{string} appName - name of the app to check availability for. Define as a constant using LaunchNavigator.APP .

Returns

{Promise} resolved with: {boolean} - indicates the availability of the specified app. rejected if an error is occurred. Rejected with args: {string} - error message



Returns a list indicating which apps are installed and available on the current device for the current platform.

LaunchNavigator.getAvailableApps() .then( ( apps ) => { for ( let app in apps){ console .log(LaunchNavigator.getAppDisplayName(app)+ " is " +(apps[app] ? "available" : "unavailable" )); } }) .catch( ( error ) => { console .error(error); });

Returns

{Promise} resolved with: {object} - a key/value object where the key is the app name as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP and the value is a boolean indicating whether the app is available. rejected if an error is occurred. Rejected with args: {string} - error message



Returns the display name of the specified app.

let name = LaunchNavigator.getAppDisplayName(LaunchNavigator.APP.WAZE);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

Returns

{string} - app display name. e.g. "Google Maps".

Returns list of supported apps on a given platform.

let apps = LaunchNavigator.getAppsForPlatform(platform);

Parameters

{string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

Returns

{array} - apps supported on specified platform as a list of LaunchNavigator.APP constants.

Indicates if an app on a given platform supports specification of transport mode.

let isSupported = LaunchNavigator.supportsTransportMode(app, platform, launchMode);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

. e.g. . {string} launchMode - (optional) Only applies to Google Maps on Android. Specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE . e.g. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS .

Returns

{boolean} - true if app/platform(/launch mode) combination supports specification of transport mode.

Returns the list of transport modes supported by an app on a given platform.

let transportModes = LaunchNavigator.getTransportModes(app, platform, launchMode);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

. e.g. . {string} launchMode - (optional) Only applies to Google Maps on Android. Specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE . e.g. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS .

Returns

{boolean} - {array} - list of transports modes as constants in LaunchNavigator.TRANSPORT_MODE . If app/platform(/launch mode) combination doesn't support specification of transport mode, the list will be empty;

Indicates if an app on a given platform supports specification of a custom nickname for destination location.

let isSupported = LaunchNavigator.supportsDestName(app, platform, launchMode);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

. e.g. . {string} launchMode - (optional) Applies to Google Maps on Android and Apple Maps on iOS. Specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE . e.g. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS .

Returns

{boolean} - true if app/platform(/launch mode) combination supports specification of a custom nickname for destination location.

Indicates if an app on a given platform supports specification of start location.

let isSupported = LaunchNavigator.supportsStart(app, platform, launchMode);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

. e.g. . {string} launchMode - (optional) Only applies to Google Maps on Android. Specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE . e.g. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS .

Returns

{boolean} - true if app/platform(/launch mode) combination supports specification of start location.

Indicates if an app on a given platform supports specification of a custom nickname for start location.

let isSupported = LaunchNavigator.supportsStartName(app, platform, launchMode);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.IOS .

. e.g. . {string} launchMode - (optional) Only applies to Apple Maps on iOS. Specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE . e.g. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPKIT .

Returns

{boolean} - true if app/platform(/launch mode) combination supports specification of a custom nickname for start location.

Indicates if an app on a given platform supports specification of launch mode.

Currently only Google Maps on Android and Apple Maps on iOS supports this. let isSupported = LaunchNavigator.supportsLaunchMode(app, platform);

Parameters

{string} app - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.APP . e.g. LaunchNavigator.APP.GOOGLE_MAPS .

. e.g. . {string} platform - specified as a constant in LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM . e.g. LaunchNavigator.PLATFORM.ANDROID .

Returns

{boolean} - true if app/platform combination supports specification of launch mode.

Enables debug log output from the module to the JS and native consoles. By default debug is disabled.

LaunchNavigator.enableDebug( true );

Parameters

{boolean} enabled - Whether to enable debug.

Enables specification of the Google API key to use for accessing Google's Geocoding API. If you fail to set this on Android before attempting to use this module to launch a navigation app which requires a lat/lon coordinates as input, the module will raise an error if the input location is an address because it requires geocoding to a lat/lon coordinate. See Google API key for Android for more information.

Android only. Calling on iOS will have no effect.

LaunchNavigator .setGoogleApiKey ( "your_api_key" );

Parameters

{boolean} enabled - Whether to enable debug.

Example project

The example project can be used to build and run a React Native app for Android & iOS:

https://github.com/dpa99c/react-native-launch-navigator-example

It demonstrates how this module can be used and validates its functionality.

Android

Google API key for Android

On Android, this module uses Google's Geocoding API to geocode input addresses to lat/lon coordinates in order to support navigation apps which only allow input locations to be specified as lat/lon coordinates.

Google now requires that an API key be specified in order to use the Geocoding API, so you'll need to obtain an API key and specify it via setGoogleApiKey() .

. For more information on how to obtain an API key, see the Google documentation.

geo: URI scheme

Running on Android, in addition to discovering which explicitly supported apps are installed, the module will also detect which installed apps support using the geo: URI scheme for use in navigation. These are returned in the list of available apps.

By specifying the app option as LaunchNavigator.APP.GEO , the module will invoke a native Android chooser, to allow the user to select an app which supports the geo: URI scheme for navigation.

Google Maps launch modes

Google Maps on Android can be launched using 3 launch modes by specifying the launchMode option as a LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE constant to navigate() :

Maps mode ( LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPS ) - launches in Map view. Enables start location to be specified, but not transport mode or destination name. Default if not specified.

) - launches in Map view. Enables start location to be specified, but not transport mode or destination name. Default if not specified. Turn-by-turn mode ( LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.TURN_BY_TURN ) - launches in Navigation view. Enables transport mode to be specified, but not start location or destination name.

) - launches in Navigation view. Enables transport mode to be specified, but not start location or destination name. Geo mode ( LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.GEO ) - invokes Navigation view via geo : URI scheme. Enables destination name to be specified, but not start location or transport mode.

iOS

"Removing" Apple Maps

Since iOS 10, it is possible to "remove" built-in Apple apps, including Maps, from the Home screen.

Not that removing is not the same as uninstalling - the app is still actually present on the device, just the icon is removed from the Home screen.

Therefore it's not possible detect if Apple Maps is unavailable - LaunchNavigator.availableApps() will always report it as present.

will always report it as present. The best that can be done is to gracefully handle the error when attempting to open Apple Maps using LaunchNavigator.navigate()

For reference, see this SO question and the Apple documentation.

Apple Maps launch modes

Apple Maps app on iOS can be launched using 2 launch methods by specifying the launchMode option as a LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE constant to navigate() :

LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.URI_SCHEME : use the URI scheme launch method. Default if not specified.

: use the URI scheme launch method. Default if not specified. LaunchNavigator.LAUNCH_MODE.MAPKIT : use the MapKit class launch method.

URI scheme launch method

Launches the app using the Apple Maps URI scheme

The default method used by the module.

Supports input location types of both coordinates and address string without requiring remote geocoding service (works offline)

Doesn't support specifying nicknames for start/destination locations.

MapKit class launch method

Launches the app using the MapKit class to launch Apple Maps

Only supports input location type of coordinates without requiring remote geocoding service (works offline)

An input location type of an address (formatted as a single string) requires use of remote geocoding service (requires internet connection) MapKit class input requires an address which is formatted as an address dictionary, in which the address is split into known fields such as street, city and state.

Support specifying nicknames for start/destination locations.

Provides additional launch options which are not available via the URI scheme launch method.

Lyft

On both Android and iOS, the "ride type" will default to "Lyft" unless otherwise specified in the extras list as id .

See the Lyft documentation for URL scheme details and other supported ride types.

99 Taxi

On both Android and iOS, the extra parameters client_id and deep_link_product_id are required by 99 Taxi

client_id should follow the pattern MAP_*** where *** is the client name given by the 99 Team. If not specified defaults to client_id=MAP_123

should follow the pattern where is the client name given by the 99 Team. deep_link_product_id identifies the ride category Currently supported values are: 316 - POP ride 326 - TOP ride 327 - Taxis ride If not specified defaults to deep_link_product_id=316

identifies the ride category

On Android, 99 Taxi is currently the only app where options.start is a required parameter when calling navigate()

If navigate() is called without a start location and the selected app is 99 Taxi, the error callback will be invoked and the 99 Taxi app will not be launched

is called without a start location and the selected app is 99 Taxi, the error callback will be invoked and the 99 Taxi app will not be launched In order for this module to automatically provide start location to 99 Taxi (if it's not already specified), the native Android implementation needs to be enhanced to: check/request runtime permission to use location add the necessary permission entries to the AndroidManifest.xml check/request high accuracy location is enabled (no point in requesting a low-accuracy city-level position if you want a pickup at your exact current address) request a high accuracy position to determine the user's current location handle errors cases such as: User denies location permission User denies high accuracy mode permission Location cannot be retrieved

Currently, I don't have time to do all of the above just for the case of 99 Taxi However I'm willing to accept a PR request which implements the necessary native Android features.

Otherwise/until then, you'll need to manually specify the start location for 99 Taxi

Reporting issues

Before reporting issues with this module, please first do the following:

When reporting issues, please give the following information:

A clear description of the problem

OS version(s) and device (or emulator) model(s) on which the problem was observed

Code example of calling the module which results in the observed issue

Example parameters (locations or place names) which results in the observed issue

Issues which fail to give a clear description of the problem as described above will be closed immediately

License

The MIT License

Copyright (c) 2018 Dave Alden (Working Edge Ltd.)

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.