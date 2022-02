React-native-largelist is a very high performance large list component for React-Native. (iOS & Android)

Features

Large data source list component, items reused by group, Less CPU/Memory usage. Never blanks.

Fully Cross-platform bounces (iOS & Android).

Highly customize Refreshing and Loading. Fully support react-native-lottie . More smoothly animation.

. More smoothly animation. Big media optimization. (New)

Nested support. (New)

Paging enabled. (New)

Preview

Installation

yarn add react- native -spring-scrollview react- native -largelist

RN 0.50-59 without pod

react- native link react- native -spring-scrollview

RN 0.60+ with pod

npx pod-install

Documentation

API reference and more: Documentation Reference

License

react-native-largelist is released under the MIT license. View LICENSE for details.