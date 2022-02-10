This library wraps Klarna's In-App SDK and exposes its functionality as React Native components. It currently supports Klarna Payments via a Payment View component.
This repository also includes a test application that you can use to see how it works.
Looking for the pure native Klarna In-App SDK? Check out the Klarna In-App SDK repo instead.
This library allows React Native apps to add views with Klarna content to their app. We currently support Klarna Payments, allowing you to add payment views to your checkout and authorizing a session to create an order natively.
The SDK removes any possible friction in your app's checkout flow by leveraging native functionality in iOS and Android. Some of the things the SDK does are:
$ npm install react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk --save
$ react-native link react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk
We strongly encourage you to use CocoaPods to manage the library and follow the instructions below to add the SDK as a dependency to the React Native app. If you add the SDK to CocoaPods elsewhere in the application it may cause the SDK to not be visible to the library.
$ npm install react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk --save go to
[your project]/ios folder.
pod init. Check that
platform :ios, ‘10.0’.
[your project]/node_modules/react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk/react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk.podspec and make sure that
s.dependency ‘KlarnaMobileSDK’, ’~> 2.0.12 and
s.platform = :ios, “10.0”.
react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk as a dependency to your podfile (
[your project]/ios folder)
pod ‘react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk’, :podspec => ‘../node_modules/react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk/react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk.podspec’.
[your project]/ios and run
pod install.
Note: If you encounter the build failure error Library not loaded:
@rpath/libswiftCore.dylib, then you might need to create a
Swift Bridging Header. to do so, please follow the steps below:
yes.
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.klarna.inapp.sdk.KlarnaPaymentViewPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new KlarnaPaymentViewPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk'
project(':react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk')
Note: If you encounter any build failure errors regarding the
androidx.annotations package missing, you should enable
react-native-jetifier in the
gradle.properties file inside your project. See how to enable this here.
Both the iOS and Android integrations depend on the native SDK.
We've experienced issues with React Native 59 and above where 3rd party Gradle repositories won't
be recognized in the Android project's
build.gradle. To address this, you'll need to add a
reference to the repository in your own app's
build.gradle.
You can do it by adding the lines between the comments below:
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
google()
jcenter()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
// Add the lines below vvv
maven {
url 'https://x.klarnacdn.net/mobile-sdk/'
}
// Add the lines above ^^^
}
}
You can import the
KlarnaPaymentView from the library. You'll then be able to add it as a
component to your app. This component exposes callbacks as props and methods you can call via the
compoent's ref.
The view will self-size height-wise and grow it fill it containing view's width.
It has the following props:
|Name
|Type
|Description
category
String
|The payment method category you want to render in your view.
onInitialized
() => {}
|The initialize call succeeded.
onLoaded
() => {}
|The load call succeeded.
onLoadedPaymentReview
() => {}
|The load payment review call succeeded.
onAuthorized
({}) => {}
|The authorize call succeeded.
onReauthorized
({}) => {}
|The reauthorize call succeeded.
onFinalized
({}) => {}
|The finalize call succeeded.
onError
({}) => {}
|An error occurred.
The
onAuthorized,
onReauthorized,
onFinalized and
onError will provide an object (via
nativeEvent) with the following parameters:
Boolean
Determines whether the previous operation was successful and yielded an authorization token.
onAuthorized
onReauthorized
onFinalized
String / undefined
If
authorize(),
reauthorize() or
finalize() succeeded, they will return a token you can submit
to your backend.
onAuthorized
onReauthorized
onFinalized
Boolean / undefined
If
authorize() requires that you additionally call
finalize(), .
onAuthorized
Object / undefined
If a method failed,
onError() will let you know via an error object.
onError
Each payment view exposes a set of methods via a view's ref. You can see in the test app or in the below example how these can be called. The methods are the following:
Initializes the view with a session token. You have to have added the view to your application and supplied a payment method category.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|sessionToken
String
|The session token you get from Klarna.
|returnUrl
String
|An app-defined URL scheme the component uses to return customers to your app.
You can read more about how the return URL works and how to add it tou your iOS application here and for your Android application here.
Loads the view. This will render content in the view.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|sessionData
String / undefined
|A JSON object with updated session data serialized into a string.
Renders a description of the payment terms your customer has agreed to.
Once a session is authorized, you can then either render a payment review in the existing
payment view or
initialize() a new payment view with the same session token and call this method.
This only works with specific payment methods and countries.
Authorizes the payment session.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|autoFinalize
Boolean / undefined
|A flag used to turn on/off auto-finalization for direct bank transfer.
|sessionData
String / undefined
|A JSON object with updated session data serialized into a string.
If the details of the session (e.g. cart contents, customer data) have changed, call this to update the session and get a new authorization token.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|sessionData
String / undefined
|A JSON object with updated session data serialized into a string.
If a specific payment method needs you to trigger a second authorization, call finalize when you're ready.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|sessionData
String / undefined
|A JSON object with updated session data serialized into a string.
You can read more about refs and how they're used here. If you'd like to understand what each method does, you can read about it on Klarna Developers.
In addition to the test app in /TestApp, the you can see an abridged version below.
import KlarnaPaymentView from 'react-native-klarna-inapp-sdk';
class MyCheckoutView extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
paymentViewLoaded: false
};
}
componentDidMount() {
// To initialize the component, you'll need call the component's initialize method with your
// backend's session token and a return URL for your application.
//
// This should occur at some point when the payment view is added to your application's view,
// but it should only be repeated if initialization fails.
this.refs['my_ref'].initialize('my_session_token', 'my_apps_return_url')
}
onInitialized = () => {
// Once the view is initialized, you can render content into it.
this.refs['my_ref'].load()
}
onLoaded = () => {
// Once the view is loaded, the user should be able to see the payment method. They can then
// choose to use it (it's up to you to determine how that is recognized) and tap a "buy-like"
// button.
this.setState({paymentViewLoaded: true})
}
buyButtonPressed = () => {
// When the button is tapped, call authorize() on the view.
this.refs['my_ref'].authorize()
}
onAuthorized = (event) => {
// If successfully authorized, the authorization token can be used by your backend to create
// an order.
//
// You can also load a payment review view to allow the user to evaluate their
// payment choice.
let params = event.nativeEvent
if (params.authorized) {
submitAuthToken(params.authToken)
}
}
render() {
return(
// Other parts of the view
// ...
// The payment view
<KlarnaPaymentView
category={'pay_later'}
ref={'my_ref'}
onInitialized={this.onInitialized}
onLoaded={this.onLoaded}
onAuthorized={this.onAuthorized} />
// ...
// Your buy button
<Button
disabled={!this.state.paymentViewLoaded}
onPress={this.buyButtonPressed} />
);
}
}
If you are having any issues using the SDK in your project or if you think that something is wrong with the SDK itself, please create an issue on Github or report a bug by following the guidelines in the next section.
Thank you for reading this and taking time to contribute to React Native Klarna In-App SDK! Below is a set of guidelines to help you contribute whether you want to report a bug, come with suggestions or modify code.
This section will guide you through submitting a bug report for Klarna In-App SDK.
Before submitting a bug report, please check that the issue hasn't been reported before. If you find a Closed issue that seem to describe an issue that is similar to what you want to report, open a new issue and link to the original issue in the new one. When you have checked that the issue hasn't been reported before fill out the required template which will help us resolve the issue faster.
Bugs that are submitted are tracked as GitHub issues. To report a bug, create an issue and use the template to provide information about the bug. Explain the problem thoroughly and include any additional information that you think might help the maintainers reproduce the issue. When creating the GitHub issue please make sure that you:
Include details about the device/emulator/simulator you are experiencing the issue on:
Before contributing please read through the Klarna In-App SDK documentation.
Prefix the branch you are going to work on depending on what you are working on (bug fix or feature). Use the following prefixes when creating a new branch:
feature/my-shiny-feature.
bugfix/my-bug-fix.
When creating a PR include as much information as possible about the type of enhancement, whether if it's a bugfix, new functionality or any other change. There's a template for you to fill out which will make the review process for the maintainers faster. When creating a PR do it against the
master branch. The PR should include:
Copyright 2019 Klarna Bank AB
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.