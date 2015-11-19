openbase logo
react-native-keyboardevents

by Johannes Lumpe
0.4.5

Keyboard events for react-native

Readme

react-native-keyboardevents

Keyboard events for react-native

As of react-native 0.11 this module is obsolete. Now you can do something like the following: Example by GantMan

'use strict'
import { Dimensions } from 'react-native'
import React, {View, DeviceEventEmitter} from 'react-native'
class SomeScene extends React.Component {
  constructor (props) {
    super(props)
    this.state = {
      visibleHeight: Dimensions.get('window').height
    }
  }

  componentWillMount () {
    DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('keyboardWillShow', this.keyboardWillShow.bind(this))
    DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('keyboardWillHide', this.keyboardWillHide.bind(this))
  }

  keyboardWillShow (e) {
    let newSize = Dimensions.get('window').height - e.endCoordinates.height
    this.setState({visibleHeight: newSize})
  }

  keyboardWillHide (e) {
    this.setState({visibleHeight: Dimensions.get('window').height})
  }

  render () {
    return (
      <View style={{height: this.state.visibleHeight}}>
       ...
      </View>
    )
  }
}

This takes full advantage of RCTKeyboardObserver.m, which is built-in.

Usage

First you need to install react-native-keyboardevents:

npm install react-native-keyboardevents --save

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-keyboardevents and add the .xcodeproj file

In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add the lib*.a from the keyboardevents project to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Click .xcodeproj file you added before in the project navigator and go the Build Settings tab. Make sure 'All' is toggled on (instead of 'Basic'). Look for Header Search Paths and make sure it contains both $(SRCROOT)/../react-native/React and $(SRCROOT)/../../React - mark both as recursive.

Run your project (Cmd+R)

(Thanks to @brysgo for writing the instructions)

Examples

Basic

// require the module
var KeyboardEvents = require('react-native-keyboardevents');

// Now get a handle on the event emitter and add your callbacks
// to the desired events.
var KeyboardEventEmitter = KeyboardEvents.Emitter;

// Each event will receive a `frames` object, which contains three keys -
// `begin`,  `end`, and `duration` . The `begin` and `end`  keys each
// contain an object describing the bounds of the keyboard (x, y, width
// and height). The `duration` key contains the length of the keyboard
// animation in seconds.

// The frame in `begin` describes the bounds of the keyboard before the
// animation occurred and the frame in `end` describes the bounds the keyboard
// will have, after the animation has completed.
KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardWillShowEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('will show', frames);
});

KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardDidShowEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('did show', frames);
});

KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardWillHideEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('will hide', frames);
});

KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardDidHideEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('did hide', frames);
});

KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardWillChangeFrameEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('will change', frames);
});

KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardDidChangeFrameEvent, (frames) => {
  console.log('did change', frames);
});

How to move a view when the keyboard shows up

Distilled from @brysgo's answer on stackoverflow: how-to-auto-slide-the-window-out-from-behind-keyboard-when-textinput-has-focus

var React = require('react-native');
var KeyboardEvents = require('react-native-keyboardevents');
var KeyboardEventEmitter = KeyboardEvents.Emitter;

class YourComponent extends React.Component {

  constructor(props, context) {
    super(props, context);

    this.state = {
      keyboardSpace: 0
    };

    this.updateKeyboardSpace = this.updateKeyboardSpace.bind(this);
    this.resetKeyboardSpace = this.resetKeyboardSpace.bind(this);
  }

  updateKeyboardSpace(frames) {
    this.setState({keyboardSpace: frames.end.height});
  }

  resetKeyboardSpace() {
    this.setState({keyboardSpace: 0});
  }

  componentDidMount() {
    KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardDidShowEvent, this.updateKeyboardSpace);
    KeyboardEventEmitter.on(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardWillHideEvent, this.resetKeyboardSpace);
  }

  componentWillUnmount() {
    KeyboardEventEmitter.off(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardDidShowEvent, this.updateKeyboardSpace);
    KeyboardEventEmitter.off(KeyboardEvents.KeyboardWillHideEvent, this.resetKeyboardSpace);
  }

  render() {
    // create your content here
    return (
      <View>
      // add your content here

      // when the keyboard is shown, this spacer will push up all your other content
      <View style={{height: this.state.keyboardSpace}}></View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

