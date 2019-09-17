KeyboardView Library for react-native
only supports: react-native >= 0.42.0
platform:
ios √
android √
npm i react-native-keyboard-view --save
react-native link react-native-keyboard-view
import KeyboardView from 'react-native-keyboard-view';
class Example extends Component {
close() {
KeyboardView.dismiss();
};
_renderStickyView() {
return (
<View style={{height: 40}}><Text>BUTTON</Text></View>
);
};
_renderCover() {
return (
<View style={{flex: 1, backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.25)'}} />
);
};
render() {
return (
<KeyboardView
onShow={() => console.log('onShow')}
onHide={() => console.log('onHide')}
renderStickyView={this._renderStickyView}
renderCover={this._renderCover}
>
<View style={{flex: 1}} />
</KeyboardView>
);
}
}