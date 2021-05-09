openbase logo
react-native-keyboard-tracking-view

by wix
5.7.0 (see all)

React Native UI component which tracks the keyboard

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Important: deprecation alert

This library is being deprecated and the repository will not be maintaned, the components have moved to our UI library - please start migrating to RN-UILib.
If you want to try out our excelent (and constantly improving) UI compoenent library, please use: 

import {Keyboard} from 'react-native-ui-lib';
const KeyboardTrackingView = Keyboard.KeyboardTrackingView;

If you don't want to import the whole library, you can use only the keyboard package: 

import {KeyboardTrackingView} from 'react-native-ui-lib/keyboard';

react-native-keyboard-tracking-view

A react native UI component that enables “keyboard tracking" for this view and it's sub-views. Would typically be used when you have a TextInput inside this view.

Demo

Installation

  • Install using npm:

    npm i react-native-keyboard-tracking-view --save

  • Locate the module lib folder in your node modules: PROJECT_DIR/node_modules/react-native-keyboard-tracking-view/lib.

  • Drag the KeyboardTrackingView.xcodeproj project file into your project

  • Add libKeyboardTrackingView.a to your target's Linked Frameworks and Libraries.

How To Use

Require the native component:

import {KeyboardTrackingView} from 'react-native-keyboard-tracking-view';

Now use it in your jsx as the parent of the views you whish to track the keyboard (usually wraps a TextInput at the bottom of the screen):

<KeyboardTrackingView style={styles.textInputContainer}>
    <TextInput style={styles.textInput} />
</KeyboardTrackingView>

##Native Properties

AttributeDescription
trackInteractiveboolean property that enables tracking of the keyboard when it's dismissed interactively. False by default. Why? When using an external keyboard (BT), you still get the keyboard events and the view just hovers when you focus the input. Also, if you're not using interactive style of dismissing the KB (or if you don't have an input inside this view) it doesn't make sense to track it anyway. (This is caused because of the usage of inputAccessory to be able to track the keyboard interactive change and it introduces this bug)

Example Project

Check out the full example project here.

In the example folder, perform npm install and then run it from the Xcode project.

