Plug and play iOS react-native keyboard spacer view.

Quick Start

Install View: npm install --save react-native-keyboard-spacer

Example Usage

The view will automatically perform a layout animation when the keyboard appears or disappears.

import KeyboardSpacer from 'react-native-keyboard-spacer' ; import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Image, View, TextInput } from 'react-native' ; class DemoApp extends Component { render() { return ( <View style={[{flex: 1}]}> {/* Some random image to show scaling */} <Image source={{uri: 'http://img11.deviantart.net/072b/i/2011/206/7/0/the_ocean_cherry_tree_by_tomcadogan-d41nzsz.png', static: true}} style={{flex: 1}}/> {/* The text input to put on top of the keyboard */} <TextInput style={{left: 0, right: 0, height: 45}} placeholder={'Enter your text!'}/> {/* The view that will animate to match the keyboards height */} <KeyboardSpacer/> </View> ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('DemoApp', () => DemoApp);

Properties - Basic

Prop Default Type Description topSpacing 0 number Add or subtract additional spacing from keyboard height animationConfig A default animation LayoutAnimationConfig LayoutAnimation configuration object

Properties - Methods