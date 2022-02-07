React-Native Keyboard Manager

Library to prevent issues of keyboard sliding up and cover inputs on React-Native iOS projects ⚛. Thanks to awesome IQKeyboardManager ❤️.

This is only for iOS, Android no needed. For Android just add android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" to your activity.

Credits: IQKeyboardManager

for RN 0.60.0 or later use react-native-keyboard-manager@latest

for RN 0.53.0 ... 0.59.10, use react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-12

for RN 0.47.0 ... 0.52.2, use react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-5

for RN 0.40.0 ... 0.46.4, use react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-1

Install

yarn add react-native-keyboard-manager

Or

npm i -S react-native-keyboard-manager

Auto linking

If you are using React Native 0.60.+ go to the folder your-project/ios and run pod install , and you're done.

If not, use one of the following methods to link.

Link with react-native link :

React native link is no longer supported due to cocoapods dependency. To avoid cocoapods you can use the version 4.0.13-X .

Link manual with cocoapods:

Add this line to your Podfile pod 'ReactNativeKeyboardManager' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-keyboard-manager' run pod install

Post install

Because IQKeyboardManager is written in Swift , you need to enable Swift on your native Xcode project.

Open ios/YourAppName.xcworkspace in Xcode Right-click on YourAppName in the Project Navigator on the left, and click New File . Create a single empty Swift file to the project (make sure that YourAppName target is selected when adding) When Xcode asks, press Create Bridging Header and do not remove Swift file then. Re-run your build.

Usage

It does not need any extra library setup to work, just install and go.

But, if you need some configuration, there are some options available.

import { Platform } from 'react-native' ; import KeyboardManager from 'react-native-keyboard-manager' ; if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ) { KeyboardManager.setEnable( true ); KeyboardManager.setEnableDebugging( false ); KeyboardManager.setKeyboardDistanceFromTextField( 10 ); KeyboardManager.setLayoutIfNeededOnUpdate( true ); KeyboardManager.setEnableAutoToolbar( true ); KeyboardManager.setToolbarDoneBarButtonItemText( "Done" ); KeyboardManager.setToolbarManageBehaviourBy( "subviews" ); KeyboardManager.setToolbarPreviousNextButtonEnable( false ); KeyboardManager.setToolbarTintColor( '#0000FF' ); KeyboardManager.setToolbarBarTintColor( '#FFFFFF' ); KeyboardManager.setShouldShowToolbarPlaceholder( true ); KeyboardManager.setOverrideKeyboardAppearance( false ); KeyboardManager.setKeyboardAppearance( "default" ); KeyboardManager.setShouldResignOnTouchOutside( true ); KeyboardManager.setShouldPlayInputClicks( true ); KeyboardManager.resignFirstResponder(); KeyboardManager.isKeyboardShowing() .then( ( isShowing ) => { }); }

Enable Next/Previous buttons

If you want to use Next/Previous buttons, enable it.

if (Platform.OS === 'ios' ) { KeyboardManager.setToolbarPreviousNextButtonEnable( true ); }

And if you want to use Next/Previous buttons inside a Modal , you need to wrap the fields in a PreviousNextView .

class App extends Component { render() { return ( < View { ... } > // others views < Modal { ... } > // others views < PreviousNextView style = {...} > // all TextInput </ PreviousNextView > </ Modal > </ View > ); } }

For more details, see the Sample Project and the official IQKeyboardManager documentation.

Contribute

New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the issues.

