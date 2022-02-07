Library to prevent issues of keyboard sliding up and cover inputs on React-Native iOS projects ⚛. Thanks to awesome IQKeyboardManager ❤️.
This is only for iOS, Android no needed. For Android just add
android:windowSoftInputMode="adjustResize" to your activity.
|Enabled
|Disabled
|Credits: IQKeyboardManager
react-native-keyboard-manager@latest
react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-12
react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-5
react-native-keyboard-manager@4.0.13-1
yarn add react-native-keyboard-manager
Or
npm i -S react-native-keyboard-manager
If you are using
React Native 0.60.+ go to the folder your-project/ios and run
pod install, and you're done.
If not, use one of the following methods to link.
react-native link:
React native link is no longer supported due to cocoapods dependency. To avoid cocoapods you can use the version
4.0.13-X.
pod 'ReactNativeKeyboardManager', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-keyboard-manager'
pod install
Because IQKeyboardManager is written in
Swift, you need to enable
Swift on your native Xcode project.
ios/YourAppName.xcworkspace in Xcode
YourAppName in the
Project Navigator on the left, and click
New File.
Swift file to the project (make sure that
YourAppName target is selected when adding)
Swift file then.
It does not need any extra library setup to work, just install and go.
But, if you need some configuration, there are some options available.
import { Platform } from 'react-native';
import KeyboardManager from 'react-native-keyboard-manager';
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
KeyboardManager.setEnable(true);
KeyboardManager.setEnableDebugging(false);
KeyboardManager.setKeyboardDistanceFromTextField(10);
KeyboardManager.setLayoutIfNeededOnUpdate(true);
KeyboardManager.setEnableAutoToolbar(true);
KeyboardManager.setToolbarDoneBarButtonItemText("Done");
KeyboardManager.setToolbarManageBehaviourBy("subviews"); // "subviews" | "tag" | "position"
KeyboardManager.setToolbarPreviousNextButtonEnable(false);
KeyboardManager.setToolbarTintColor('#0000FF'); // Only #000000 format is supported
KeyboardManager.setToolbarBarTintColor('#FFFFFF'); // Only #000000 format is supported
KeyboardManager.setShouldShowToolbarPlaceholder(true);
KeyboardManager.setOverrideKeyboardAppearance(false);
KeyboardManager.setKeyboardAppearance("default"); // "default" | "light" | "dark"
KeyboardManager.setShouldResignOnTouchOutside(true);
KeyboardManager.setShouldPlayInputClicks(true);
KeyboardManager.resignFirstResponder();
KeyboardManager.isKeyboardShowing()
.then((isShowing) => {
// ...
});
}
If you want to use Next/Previous buttons, enable it.
if (Platform.OS === 'ios') {
KeyboardManager.setToolbarPreviousNextButtonEnable(true);
}
And if you want to use Next/Previous buttons inside a
Modal, you need to wrap the fields in a
PreviousNextView.
class App extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View {...} >
// others views
<Modal {...} >
// others views
<PreviousNextView style={...} >
// all TextInput
</PreviousNextView>
</Modal>
</View>
);
}
}
For more details, see the Sample Project and the official IQKeyboardManager documentation.
New features, bug fixes and improvements are welcome! For questions and suggestions use the issues.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2017 Douglas Nassif Roma Junior
See the full license file.
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2013-16 Iftekhar Qurashi
See the full IQKeyboardManager license file.