A ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused
TextInput.
v0.4.0 requires
RN>=0.48
v0.2.0 requires
RN>=0.32.0.
v0.1.2 requires
RN>=0.27.2 but you should use
0.2.0 in order to make it work with multiple scroll views.
v0.0.7 requires
react-native>=0.25.0.
v0.0.6 for older RN versions.
Installation can be done through
npm or
yarn:
npm i react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view --save
yarn add react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
You can use the
KeyboardAwareScrollView,
KeyboardAwareSectionList or the
KeyboardAwareFlatList
components. They accept
ScrollView,
SectionList and
FlatList default props respectively and
implement a custom high order component called
KeyboardAwareHOC to handle keyboard appearance.
The high order component is also available if you want to use it in any other component.
Import
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view and wrap your content inside
it:
import { KeyboardAwareScrollView } from 'react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view'
<KeyboardAwareScrollView>
<View>
<TextInput />
</View>
</KeyboardAwareScrollView>
TextInput fields
As of
v0.1.0, the component auto scrolls to the focused
TextInput 😎. For versions
v0.0.7 and older you can do the following.
TextInput
In order to scroll to any
TextInput field, you can use the built-in method
scrollToFocusedInput. Example:
_scrollToInput (reactNode: any) {
// Add a 'scroll' ref to your ScrollView
this.scroll.props.scrollToFocusedInput(reactNode)
}
<KeyboardAwareScrollView
innerRef={ref => {
this.scroll = ref
}}>
<View>
<TextInput
onFocus={(event: Event) => {
// `bind` the function if you're using ES6 classes
this._scrollToInput(ReactNative.findNodeHandle(event.target))
}}
/>
</View>
</KeyboardAwareScrollView>
There's another built-in function that lets you programatically scroll to any position of the scroll view:
this.scroll.props.scrollToPosition(0, 0)
You can register to
ScrollViewResponder events
onKeyboardWillShow and
onKeyboardWillHide:
<KeyboardAwareScrollView
onKeyboardWillShow={(frames: Object) => {
console.log('Keyboard event', frames)
}}>
<View>
<TextInput />
</View>
</KeyboardAwareScrollView>
First, Android natively has this feature, you can easily enable it by setting
windowSoftInputMode in
AndroidManifest.xml. Check here.
But if you want to use feature like
extraHeight, you need to enable Android Support with the following steps:
0.46 or above.
windowSoftInputMode to
adjustPan in
AndroidManifest.xml.
enableOnAndroid property to
true.
Android Support is not perfect, here is the supported list:
|Prop
|Android Support
viewIsInsideTabBar
|Yes
resetScrollToCoords
|Yes
enableAutomaticScroll
|Yes
extraHeight
|Yes
extraScrollHeight
|Yes
enableResetScrollToCoords
|Yes
keyboardOpeningTime
|No
All the
ScrollView/
FlatList props will be passed.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
innerRef
Function
|Catch the reference of the component.
viewIsInsideTabBar
boolean
|Adds an extra offset that represents the
TabBarIOS height.
resetScrollToCoords
Object: {x: number, y: number}
|Coordinates that will be used to reset the scroll when the keyboard hides.
enableAutomaticScroll
boolean
|When focus in
TextInput will scroll the position, default is enabled.
extraHeight
number
|Adds an extra offset when focusing the
TextInputs.
extraScrollHeight
number
|Adds an extra offset to the keyboard. Useful if you want to stick elements above the keyboard.
enableResetScrollToCoords
boolean
|Lets the user enable or disable automatic resetScrollToCoords.
keyboardOpeningTime
number
|Sets the delay time before scrolling to new position, default is 250
enableOnAndroid
boolean
|Enable Android Support
Use
innerRef to get the component reference and use
this.scrollRef.props to access these methods.
|Method
|Parameter
|Description
getScrollResponder
void
|Get
ScrollResponder
scrollToPosition
x: number, y: number, animated: bool = true
|Scroll to specific position with or without animation.
scrollToEnd
animated?: bool = true
|Scroll to end with or without animation.
scrollIntoView
element: React.Element<*>, options: { getScrollPosition: ?(parentLayout, childLayout, contentOffset) => { x: number, y: number, animated: boolean } }
|Scrolls an element inside a KeyboardAwareScrollView into view.
Enabling any component to be keyboard-aware is very easy. Take a look at the code of
KeyboardAwareFlatList:
/* @flow */
import { FlatList } from 'react-native'
import listenToKeyboardEvents from './KeyboardAwareHOC'
export default listenToKeyboardEvents(FlatList)
The HOC can also be configured. Sometimes it's more convenient to provide a static config than configuring the behavior with props. This HOC config can be overriden with props.
/* @flow */
import { FlatList } from 'react-native'
import listenToKeyboardEvents from './KeyboardAwareHOC'
const config = {
enableOnAndroid: true,
enableAutomaticScroll: true
}
export default listenToKeyboardEvents(config)(FlatList)
The available config options are:
{
enableOnAndroid: boolean,
contentContainerStyle: ?Object,
enableAutomaticScroll: boolean,
extraHeight: number,
extraScrollHeight: number,
enableResetScrollToCoords: boolean,
keyboardOpeningTime: number,
viewIsInsideTabBar: boolean,
refPropName: string,
extractNativeRef: Function
}
MIT.
Álvaro Medina Ballester
<amedina at apsl.net>
