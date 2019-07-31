openbase logo
react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view

by alkafinance
1.0.1 (see all)

⚛️ React Native ScrollView extension that prevents inputs from being covered by the keyboard

Overview

Readme

react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view

React Native ScrollView extension that prevents inputs from being covered by the keyboard.

React Native ScrollView extension that prevents inputs from being covered by the keyboard.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view --save

Usage

Import KeyboardAvoidingScrollView, KeyboardAvoidingFlatList, or KeyboardAvoidingSectionList and use them like the regular ScrollView, FlatList or SectionList components from React Native core. Internally, these components are wrapped in another custom component called KeyboardAvoidingContainer, which is also exported for advanced use cases.

import {KeyboardAvoidingScrollView} from 'react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view';

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <KeyboardAvoidingScrollView stickyFooter={<Button />}>
      <TextInput />
      <TextInput />
      <TextInput />
    </KeyboardAvoidingScrollView>
  )
}

Props

Reference

Props

Used to display a fixed view under the scrollable content. Sticky footer is always shown above the keyboard, which could, for example, be the desired behaviour for a submit button.

TypeRequired
React.ReactNodeNo

containerStyle

Used to style the container component.

TypeRequired
StyleProp<ViewStyle>No

License

MIT License © Alka, Inc

