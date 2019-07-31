React Native ScrollView extension that prevents inputs from being covered by the keyboard.

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view --save

Usage

Import KeyboardAvoidingScrollView , KeyboardAvoidingFlatList , or KeyboardAvoidingSectionList and use them like the regular ScrollView , FlatList or SectionList components from React Native core. Internally, these components are wrapped in another custom component called KeyboardAvoidingContainer , which is also exported for advanced use cases.

import {KeyboardAvoidingScrollView} from 'react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view' ; function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < KeyboardAvoidingScrollView stickyFooter = { < Button /> }> < TextInput /> < TextInput /> < TextInput /> </ KeyboardAvoidingScrollView > ) }

Props

Reference

Used to display a fixed view under the scrollable content. Sticky footer is always shown above the keyboard, which could, for example, be the desired behaviour for a submit button.

Type Required React.ReactNode No

containerStyle

Used to style the container component.

Type Required StyleProp<ViewStyle> No

License

MIT License © Alka, Inc