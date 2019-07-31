React Native ScrollView extension that prevents inputs from being covered by the keyboard.
$ npm install react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view --save
Import
KeyboardAvoidingScrollView,
KeyboardAvoidingFlatList, or
KeyboardAvoidingSectionList and use them like the regular
ScrollView,
FlatList or
SectionList components from React Native core. Internally, these components are wrapped in another custom component called
KeyboardAvoidingContainer, which is also exported for advanced use cases.
import {KeyboardAvoidingScrollView} from 'react-native-keyboard-avoiding-scroll-view';
function MyComponent() {
return (
<KeyboardAvoidingScrollView stickyFooter={<Button />}>
<TextInput />
<TextInput />
<TextInput />
</KeyboardAvoidingScrollView>
)
}
stickyFooter
Used to display a fixed view under the scrollable content. Sticky footer is always shown above the keyboard, which could, for example, be the desired behaviour for a submit button.
|Type
|Required
React.ReactNode
|No
containerStyle
Used to style the container component.
|Type
|Required
StyleProp<ViewStyle>
|No
MIT License © Alka, Inc