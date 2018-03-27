A numeric keyboard component.

Install

npm install react-native-keyboard --save import Keyboard from 'react-native-keyboard'

Example

; import React, {View, Text, StyleSheet} from 'react-native' ; import Keyboard from 'react-native-keyboard' ; let model = { _keys : [], _listeners : [], addKey(key) { this ._keys.push(key); this ._notify(); }, delKey() { this ._keys.pop(); this ._notify(); }, clearAll() { this ._keys = []; this ._notify(); }, getKeys() { return this ._keys; }, onChange(listener) { if ( typeof listener === 'function' ) { this ._listeners.push(listener); } }, _notify() { this ._listeners.forEach( ( listner ) => { listner( this ); }); } }; class App extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { text : '' }; } componentDidMount() { model.onChange( ( model ) => { this .setState({ text : model.getKeys().join( '' )}); }); } _handleClear() { model.clearAll(); } _handleDelete() { model.delKey(); } _handleKeyPress(key) { model.addKey(key); } render() { return ( < View style = {{flex: 1 }}> < View style = {{flex: 1 }}> < Text style = {styles.text} > {this.state.text} </ Text > </ View > < Keyboard keyboardType = "decimal-pad" onClear = {this._handleClear.bind(this)} onDelete = {this._handleDelete.bind(this)} onKeyPress = {this._handleKeyPress.bind(this)} /> </ View > ); } }

Props

keyboardType

Type: enum('number-pad', 'decimal-pad');

onKeyPress

Type: func

onDelete

Type: func

onClear

Type: func