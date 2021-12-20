A react-native bridge for JWPlayer native SDK's

Getting started

npm i react-native-jw-media-player --save

Mostly automatic installation

For iOS you have to run cd ios/ && pod install .

For Android the package is automatically linked.

Important

This README is for react-native-jw-media-player version 0.2.0 and higher, for previous version check out the Old README.

Since version 0.2.0 we use the new JWPlayerKit && SDK 4 check out iOS get started && Android get started

Android dependencies

Insert the following lines inside the allProjects.dependencies block in android/build.gradle :

maven{ url 'https://mvn.jwplayer.com/content/repositories/releases/' }

As so

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() maven { // All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm url("$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android") } maven { // Android JSC is installed from npm url("$rootDir/../node_modules/jsc-android/dist") } google() jcenter() maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } // Add these lines maven{ url 'https://mvn.jwplayer.com/content/repositories/releases/' } } }

Usage

... import JWPlayer, { JWPlayerState } from 'react-native-jw-media-player' ; ... const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , }, player : { flex : 1 , }, }); ... const playlistItem = { title : 'Track' , mediaId : -1 , image : 'http://image.com/image.png' , description : 'My beautiful track' , startTime : 0 , file : 'http://file.com/file.mp3' , autostart : true , repeat : false , displayDescription : true , displayTitle : true , tracks : [ { file : 'http://file.com/english.vtt' , label : 'en' }, { file : 'http://file.com/spanish.srt' , label : 'es' } ], sources : [ { file : 'http://file.com/file.mp3' , label : 'audio' }, { file : 'http://file.com/file.mp4' , label : 'video' , default : true } ] } const config = { license : Platform.OS === 'android' ? 'YOUR_ANDROID_SDK_KEY' : 'YOUR_IOS_SDK_KEY' , backgroundAudioEnabled : true , autostart : true , styling : { colors : { timeslider : { rail : "0000FF" , }, }, }, playlist : { [playlistItem], }, } ... async isPlaying() { const playerState = await this .JWPlayer.playerState(); return playerState === JWPlayerState.JWPlayerStatePlaying; } ... render() { ... <View style={styles.container}> < JWPlayer ref = {p => (this.JWPlayer = p)} style={styles.player} config={config} onBeforePlay={() => this.onBeforePlay()} onPlay={() => this.onPlay()} onPause={() => this.onPause()} onIdle={() => console.log("onIdle")} onPlaylistItem={event => this.onPlaylistItem(event)} onSetupPlayerError={event => this.onPlayerError(event)} onPlayerError={event => this.onPlayerError(event)} onBuffer={() => this.onBuffer()} onTime={event => this.onTime(event)} onFullScreen={() => this.onFullScreen()} onFullScreenExit={() => this.onFullScreenExit()} /> </ View > ... }

Run example project

Running the example project:

Checkout this repository. Go to Example directory and run yarn or npm i Go to Example/ios and install Pods with pod install Open RNJWPlayer.xcworkspace with XCode. Add your JW SDK license in App.js under the config prop.

Available props

Prop Description Default Type config The JW Config object. undefined Object controls Should the player controls show. true Boolean

Config

Prop Description Type Platform Default offlineImage The url for the player offline thumbnail. String iOS none offlineMessage The message when the player is offline. String iOS none autostart Should the tracks auto start. Boolean iOS && Android false controls Should the control buttons show. Boolean Android true repeat Should the track repeat. Boolean iOS && Android false playlist An array of playlistItems. [playlistItem] see PlaylistItem] iOS && Android none nextUpStyle How the next up videos should be presented. {offsetSeconds: Int, offsetPercentage, Int} iOS && Android none styling All the stylings for the player see Styling section. Object iOS && Android none advertising General Advertising settings on the player see Advertising section. Object iOS && Android none fullScreenOnLandscape When this is true the player will go into full screen on rotate of phone to landscape Boolean iOS && Android false landscapeOnFullScreen When this is true the player will go into landscape orientation when on full screen Boolean iOS && Android false portraitOnExitFullScreen When this is true the player will go into portrait orientation when exiting full screen Boolean Android false exitFullScreenOnPortrait When this is true the player will exit full screen when the phone goes into portrait Boolean Android false enableLockScreenControls When this is true the player will show media controls on lock screen Boolean iOS true stretching Resize images and video to fit player dimensions. See below Stretching section. String Android none backgroundAudioEnabled Should the player continue playing in the background and handle interruptions. Boolean iOS && Android false viewOnly When true the player will not have any controls it will show only the video. Boolean iOS false pipEnabled When true the player will be able to go into Picture in Picture mode. Note: This is true by default for iOS PlayerViewController. For Android you will also need to follow the instruction mentioned here && below Picture in picture section. Boolean iOS when viewOnly prop is true && Android false interfaceBehavior The behavior of the player interface. 'normal', 'hidden', 'onscreen' iOS normal preload The behavior of the preload. 'auto', 'none' iOS auto related The related videos behaviors. Check out the Related section. Object iOS none hideUIGroup A way to hide a certain UI group in the player. 'overlay', 'control_bar', 'center_controls', 'next_up', 'error', 'playlist', 'controls_container', 'settings_menu', 'quality_submenu', 'captions_submenu', 'playback_submenu', 'audiotracks_submenu', 'casting_menu' Android none

PlaylistItem

Prop Description Type mediaId The JW media id. Int startTime the player should start from a certain second. Int adVmap The url of ads VMAP xml. String adSchedule Array of tags and and offsets for ads. {tag: String, offset: String} description Description of the track. String file The url of the file to play. String tracks Array of caption tracks. {file: String, label: String} sources Array of media sources. {file: String, label: String, default: Boolean} image The url of the player thumbnail. String title The title of the track. String recommendations Url for recommended videos. String autostart Should the track auto start. Boolean

JWPlayerAdClients

Client Value JWAdClientVast 0 JWAdClientGoogima 1 JWAdClientGoogimaDAI 2

JWPlayerState

iOS

State Value JWPlayerStateUnknown 0 JWPlayerStateIdle 1 JWPlayerStateBuffering 2 JWPlayerStatePlaying 3 JWPlayerStatePaused 4 JWPlayerStateComplete 5 JWPlayerStateError 6

Android

State Value JWPlayerStateIdle 0 JWPlayerStateBuffering 1 JWPlayerStatePlaying 2 JWPlayerStatePaused 3 JWPlayerStateComplete 4 JWPlayerStateError 5

Styling

Prop Description Type Platform Default displayDescription Should the player show the description. Boolean iOS && Android true displayTitle Should the player show the title. Boolean iOS && Android true colors Object with colors in hex format (without hashtag), for the icons and progress bar See below Colors section. Object font Name and size of the fonts for all texts in the player. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project {name: String, size: Int} iOS System captionsStyle Style of the captions: name and size of the fonts, backgroundColor, edgeStyle and highlightColor. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project {font: {name: String, size: Int}, backgroundColor: String, highlightColor: String, edgeStyle: 'none', 'dropshadow', 'raised', 'depressed', 'uniform'} See the edgeStyle enum below iOS System menuStyle Style of the menu: name and size of the fonts, backgroundColor and fontColor. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project {font: {name: String, size: Int}, backgroundColor: String, fontColor: String} iOS System

Colors

Prop Description Type Platform Default buttons Color of all the icons. String iOS FFFFFF timeslider Colors for the progress bar. {progress: String, buffer: String, rail: String, thumb: String,} iOS & Android **Note: buffer is only available on android** FFFFFF backgroundColor Color for the background. String iOS & Android FFFFFF

Note: It is expected to pass the colors in hex format without the hashtag example for white FFFFFF.

colors: PropTypes.shape({ buttons : PropTypes.string, timeslider : PropTypes.shape({ progress : PropTypes.string, rail : PropTypes.string, thumb : PropTypes.string, }) })

EdgeStyle

State Value JWCaptionEdgeStyleUndefined 1 JWCaptionEdgeStyleNone 2 JWCaptionEdgeStyleDropshadow 3 JWCaptionEdgeStyleRaised 4 JWCaptionEdgeStyleDepressed 5 JWCaptionEdgeStyleUniform 6

AudioTrack

Each AudioTrack object has the following keys:

autoSelect : boolean

defaultTrack : boolean

groupId : string

name : string

language : string

A video file can include multiple audio tracks. The onAudioTracks event is fired when the list of available AudioTracks is updated (happens shortly after a playlist item starts playing).

Once the AudioTracks list is available, use getAudioTracks to return an array of available AudioTracks.

Then use getCurrentAudioTrack or setCurrentAudioTrack(index) to view or change the current AudioTrack.

This is all handled automatically if using the default player controls, but these functions are helpful if you're implementing custom controls.

Stretching

uniform : (default) Fits JW Player dimensions while maintaining aspect ratio

exactFit : Will fit JW Player dimensions without maintaining aspect ratio

fill : Will zoom and crop video to fill dimensions, maintaining aspect ratio

none : Displays the actual size of the video file. (Black borders)

Stretching Examples:

(image from JW Player docs - here use exactFit instead of exactfit )

Advertising

Prop Description Type adVmap The url of ads VMAP xml. String adSchedule Array of tags and and offsets for ads. {tag: String, offset: String} openBrowserOnAdClick Should the player open the browser when clicking on an ad. Boolean adClient The ad client. One of JWPlayerAdClients, defaults to JWAdClientVast 'vast', 'ima", 'ima_dai'

Related

Prop Description Type onClick Sets the related content onClick action using a JWRelatedOnClick. Defaults to play 'play', 'link' onComplete Sets the related content onComplete action using a JWRelatedOnComplete. Defaults to show 'show', 'hide', 'autoplay' heading Sets the related content heading using a String. Defaults to “Next up”. String url Sets the related content url using a URL. String autoplayMessage Sets the related content autoplayMessage using a String. Defaults to title String autoplayTimer Sets the related content autoplayTimer using a Int. Defaults to 10 seconds. Int

Picture in picture mode is enabled by JW on iOS for the PlayerViewController, however when setting the viewOnly prop to true you will also need to set the pipEnabled prop to true, and call the togglePIP method to enable / disable PIP. For Android you will have to add the following code in your MainActivity.java

public void onPictureInPictureModeChanged ( boolean isInPictureInPictureMode, Configuration newConfig) { super .onPictureInPictureModeChanged(isInPictureInPictureMode, newConfig); Intent intent = new Intent( "onPictureInPictureModeChanged" ); intent.putExtra( "isInPictureInPictureMode" , isInPictureInPictureMode); intent.putExtra( "newConfig" , newConfig); this .sendBroadcast(intent); }

Available methods

Func Description Argument seekTo Tells the player to seek to position, use in onPlaylistItem callback so player finishes buffering file. Int togglePIP Enter or exist Picture in picture mode. none play Starts playing. none pause Pauses playing. none stop Stops the player completely. none playerState Returns promise that then returns the current state of the player. Check out the JWPlayerState Object. none position Returns promise that then returns the current position of the player in seconds. none toggleSpeed Toggles the player speed one of 0.5 , 1.0 , 1.5 , 2.0 . none setSpeed Sets the player speed. Double setPlaylistIndex Sets the current playing item in the loaded playlist. Int setControls Sets the display of the control buttons on the player. Boolean setFullScreen Set full screen. Boolean loadPlaylist Loads a playlist. (Using this function before the player has finished initializing may result in assert crash or blank screen, put in a timeout to make sure JWPlayer is mounted). [PlaylistItems] loadPlaylistItem Loads a playlist item. (Using this function before the player has finished initializing may result in assert crash or blank screen, put in a timeout to make sure JWPlayer is mounted). PlaylistItem getAudioTracks Returns promise that returns an array of AudioTracks none getCurrentAudioTrack Returns promise that returns the index of the current audio track in array returned by getAudioTracks none setCurrentAudioTrack Sets the current audio track to the audio track at the specified index in the array returned by getAudioTracks Int

Available callbacks

Func Description Argument onPlaylist A new playlist is loaded. [playlistItem] see PlaylistItem onPlayerReady The player has finished setting up and is ready to play. none onBeforePlay Right before playing. none onBeforeComplete Right before playing completed and is starting to play. none onComplete Right after media playing is completed. none onPlay Player started playing. none onPause Player paused playing. none onSeek Seek event requested from user. {position: Double, offset: Double} onSeeked Player finished seeking to a new position. On iOS none , On Android {position: Double} onSetupPlayerError Player faced and error while setting up the player. {error: String} onPlayerError Player faced an error after setting up the player but when attempting to start playing. {error: String} onBuffer The player is buffering. none onTime Interval callback for every millisecond playing. {time: Double, duration: Double} onFullScreenRequested User clicked on the fullscreen icon. Use this to resize the container view for the player, if your not using nativeFullScreen prop. (Make use of https://github.com/yamill/react-native-orientation for fullscreen mode) none onFullScreen Player went into fullscreen. Use this to resize the container view for the player, if your not using nativeFullScreen prop. (Make use of https://github.com/yamill/react-native-orientation for fullscreen mode) none onFullScreenExitRequested User clicked on the fullscreen icon to exit. none onFullScreenExit Player exited fullscreen. none onPlaylistComplete Player finished playing playlist items. none onPlaylistItem When starting to play a playlist item. JW type playlist item see docs ios, android contains additional index of current playing item in playlist 0 for default onAudioTracks The list of available audio tracks is updated (happens shortly after a playlist item starts playing). none onControlBarVisible When the visibility of the player changes. {nativeEvent: {visible: Boolean}}

Background Audio

This package supports Background audio sessions by setting the backgroundAudioEnabled prop on the PlaylistItem, just follow the JWPlayer docs for background session.

Here for Android https://developer.jwplayer.com/jwplayer/docs/android-audiotrack#background-audio although this package handles background audio playing in android as is and you shouldn't have to make any additional changes.

Here for iOS https://developer.jwplayer.com/jwplayer/docs/ios-behavior#background-audio under Background Audio section.

For iOS you will have to enable audio in Signing & Capabilities under background modes .

Casting

JWPlayer enables casting by default with a casting button (if you pass the viewOnly prop in the player config on iOS then you will need to enable casting by yourself).

iOS

Follow the instruction here on the official JWPlayer site.

Edit your Info.plist with the following values:

'NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Bluetooth for media casting.' , 'NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Bluetooth for media casting.' , 'NSLocalNetworkUsageDescription' => 'We will use the local network to discover Cast-enabled devices on your WiFi network.' , 'Privacy - Local Network Usage Description' => 'We will use the local network to discover Cast-enabled devices on your WiFi network.' 'NSMicrophoneUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Microphone for media casting.'

Enable Access WiFi Information capability under Signing & Capabilities

Available methods

For iOS

Func Description Argument castState Gets the cast state. int check out GCKCastState

GCKCastState

typedef NS_ENUM(NSUInteger, GCKCastState) { GCKCastStateNoDevicesAvailable = 0 , GCKCastStateNotConnected = 1 , GCKCastStateConnecting = 2 , GCKCastStateConnected = 3 , };

Available callbacks

For iOS

Func Description Payload onCastingDevicesAvailable Casting were devices discovered and became available. {devices: [{name: string, identifier: string}}] onConnectedToCastingDevice Connected to cast device. {device: {name: string, identifier: string}} onDisconnectedFromCastingDevice Disconnected from cast device. {error: Error} onConnectionTemporarilySuspended Disconnected temporarily from cast device. none onConnectionRecovered Connection to cast device recovered none onCasting Started casting none onConnectionFailed Connection to cast device failed. {error: Error} onCastingEnded Casting ended. {error: Error} onCastingFailed Casting failed. {error: Error}

For Android