npm i react-native-jw-media-player --save
For iOS you have to run
cd ios/ &&
pod install.
For Android the package is automatically linked.
This README is for
react-native-jw-media-player version
0.2.0 and higher, for previous version check out the Old README.
Since version
0.2.0 we use the new JWPlayerKit && SDK 4 check out iOS get started && Android get started
Insert the following lines inside the allProjects.dependencies block in
android/build.gradle:
maven{
url 'https://mvn.jwplayer.com/content/repositories/releases/'
}
As so
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url("$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android")
}
maven {
// Android JSC is installed from npm
url("$rootDir/../node_modules/jsc-android/dist")
}
google()
jcenter()
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
// Add these lines
maven{
url 'https://mvn.jwplayer.com/content/repositories/releases/'
}
}
}
...
import JWPlayer, { JWPlayerState } from 'react-native-jw-media-player';
...
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1,
},
player: {
flex: 1,
},
});
...
const playlistItem = {
title: 'Track',
mediaId: -1,
image: 'http://image.com/image.png',
description: 'My beautiful track',
startTime: 0,
file: 'http://file.com/file.mp3',
autostart: true,
repeat: false,
displayDescription: true,
displayTitle: true,
tracks: [
{
file: 'http://file.com/english.vtt',
label: 'en'
},
{
file: 'http://file.com/spanish.srt',
label: 'es'
}
],
sources: [
{
file: 'http://file.com/file.mp3',
label: 'audio'
},
{
file: 'http://file.com/file.mp4',
label: 'video',
default: true
}
]
}
const config = {
license:
Platform.OS === 'android'
? 'YOUR_ANDROID_SDK_KEY'
: 'YOUR_IOS_SDK_KEY',
backgroundAudioEnabled: true,
autostart: true,
styling: {
colors: {
timeslider: {
rail: "0000FF",
},
},
},
playlist: {
[playlistItem],
},
}
...
async isPlaying() {
const playerState = await this.JWPlayer.playerState();
return playerState === JWPlayerState.JWPlayerStatePlaying;
}
...
render() {
...
<View style={styles.container}>
<JWPlayer
ref={p => (this.JWPlayer = p)}
style={styles.player}
config={config}
onBeforePlay={() => this.onBeforePlay()}
onPlay={() => this.onPlay()}
onPause={() => this.onPause()}
onIdle={() => console.log("onIdle")}
onPlaylistItem={event => this.onPlaylistItem(event)}
onSetupPlayerError={event => this.onPlayerError(event)}
onPlayerError={event => this.onPlayerError(event)}
onBuffer={() => this.onBuffer()}
onTime={event => this.onTime(event)}
onFullScreen={() => this.onFullScreen()}
onFullScreenExit={() => this.onFullScreenExit()}
/>
</View>
...
}
Running the example project:
Example directory and run
yarn or
npm i
Example/ios and install Pods with
pod install
RNJWPlayer.xcworkspace with XCode.
App.js under the
config prop.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
|Type
config
|The JW Config object.
undefined
Object
controls
|Should the player controls show.
true
Boolean
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Platform
|Default
offlineImage
|The url for the player offline thumbnail.
String
iOS
none
offlineMessage
|The message when the player is offline.
String
iOS
none
autostart
|Should the tracks auto start.
Boolean
iOS && Android
false
controls
|Should the control buttons show.
Boolean
Android
true
repeat
|Should the track repeat.
Boolean
iOS && Android
false
playlist
|An array of playlistItems.
[playlistItem] see PlaylistItem]
iOS && Android
none
nextUpStyle
|How the next up videos should be presented.
{offsetSeconds: Int, offsetPercentage, Int}
iOS && Android
none
styling
|All the stylings for the player see Styling section.
Object
iOS && Android
none
advertising
|General Advertising settings on the player see Advertising section.
Object
iOS && Android
none
fullScreenOnLandscape
|When this is true the player will go into full screen on rotate of phone to landscape
Boolean
iOS && Android
false
landscapeOnFullScreen
|When this is true the player will go into landscape orientation when on full screen
Boolean
iOS && Android
false
portraitOnExitFullScreen
|When this is true the player will go into portrait orientation when exiting full screen
Boolean
Android
false
exitFullScreenOnPortrait
|When this is true the player will exit full screen when the phone goes into portrait
Boolean
Android
false
enableLockScreenControls
|When this is true the player will show media controls on lock screen
Boolean
iOS
true
stretching
|Resize images and video to fit player dimensions. See below Stretching section.
String
Android
none
backgroundAudioEnabled
|Should the player continue playing in the background and handle interruptions.
Boolean
iOS && Android
false
viewOnly
|When true the player will not have any controls it will show only the video.
Boolean
iOS
false
pipEnabled
|When true the player will be able to go into Picture in Picture mode. Note: This is true by default for iOS PlayerViewController. For Android you will also need to follow the instruction mentioned here && below Picture in picture section.
Boolean
iOS when viewOnly prop is true && Android
false
interfaceBehavior
|The behavior of the player interface.
'normal', 'hidden', 'onscreen'
iOS
normal
preload
|The behavior of the preload.
'auto', 'none'
iOS
auto
related
|The related videos behaviors. Check out the Related section.
Object
iOS
none
hideUIGroup
|A way to hide a certain UI group in the player.
'overlay', 'control_bar', 'center_controls', 'next_up', 'error', 'playlist', 'controls_container', 'settings_menu', 'quality_submenu', 'captions_submenu', 'playback_submenu', 'audiotracks_submenu', 'casting_menu'
Android
none
|Prop
|Description
|Type
mediaId
|The JW media id.
Int
startTime
|the player should start from a certain second.
Int
adVmap
|The url of ads VMAP xml.
String
adSchedule
|Array of tags and and offsets for ads.
{tag: String, offset: String}
description
|Description of the track.
String
file
|The url of the file to play.
String
tracks
|Array of caption tracks.
{file: String, label: String}
sources
|Array of media sources.
{file: String, label: String, default: Boolean}
image
|The url of the player thumbnail.
String
title
|The title of the track.
String
recommendations
|Url for recommended videos.
String
autostart
|Should the track auto start.
Boolean
|Client
|Value
JWAdClientVast
|0
JWAdClientGoogima
|1
JWAdClientGoogimaDAI
|2
|State
|Value
JWPlayerStateUnknown
|0
JWPlayerStateIdle
|1
JWPlayerStateBuffering
|2
JWPlayerStatePlaying
|3
JWPlayerStatePaused
|4
JWPlayerStateComplete
|5
JWPlayerStateError
|6
|State
|Value
JWPlayerStateIdle
|0
JWPlayerStateBuffering
|1
JWPlayerStatePlaying
|2
JWPlayerStatePaused
|3
JWPlayerStateComplete
|4
JWPlayerStateError
|5
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Platform
|Default
displayDescription
|Should the player show the description.
Boolean
iOS && Android
true
displayTitle
|Should the player show the title.
Boolean
iOS && Android
true
colors
|Object with colors in hex format (without hashtag), for the icons and progress bar See below Colors section.
Object
font
|Name and size of the fonts for all texts in the player. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project
{name: String, size: Int}
iOS
System
captionsStyle
|Style of the captions: name and size of the fonts, backgroundColor, edgeStyle and highlightColor. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project
{font: {name: String, size: Int}, backgroundColor: String, highlightColor: String, edgeStyle: 'none', 'dropshadow', 'raised', 'depressed', 'uniform'} See the edgeStyle enum below
iOS
System
menuStyle
|Style of the menu: name and size of the fonts, backgroundColor and fontColor. Note: the font must be added properly in your native project
{font: {name: String, size: Int}, backgroundColor: String, fontColor: String}
iOS
System
|Prop
|Description
|Type
|Platform
|Default
buttons
|Color of all the icons.
String
iOS
FFFFFF
timeslider
|Colors for the progress bar.
{progress: String, buffer: String, rail: String, thumb: String,}
iOS & Android **Note: buffer is only available on android**
FFFFFF
backgroundColor
|Color for the background.
String
iOS & Android
FFFFFF
Note: It is expected to pass the colors in hex format without the hashtag example for white FFFFFF.
colors: PropTypes.shape({
buttons: PropTypes.string,
timeslider: PropTypes.shape({
progress: PropTypes.string,
rail: PropTypes.string,
thumb: PropTypes.string,
})
})
|State
|Value
JWCaptionEdgeStyleUndefined
|1
JWCaptionEdgeStyleNone
|2
JWCaptionEdgeStyleDropshadow
|3
JWCaptionEdgeStyleRaised
|4
JWCaptionEdgeStyleDepressed
|5
JWCaptionEdgeStyleUniform
|6
Each AudioTrack object has the following keys:
autoSelect: boolean
defaultTrack: boolean
groupId: string
name: string
language: string
A video file can include multiple audio tracks. The onAudioTracks event is fired when the list of available AudioTracks is updated (happens shortly after a playlist item starts playing).
Once the AudioTracks list is available, use getAudioTracks to return an array of available AudioTracks.
Then use getCurrentAudioTrack or setCurrentAudioTrack(index) to view or change the current AudioTrack.
This is all handled automatically if using the default player controls, but these functions are helpful if you're implementing custom controls.
uniform: (default) Fits JW Player dimensions while maintaining aspect ratio
exactFit: Will fit JW Player dimensions without maintaining aspect ratio
fill: Will zoom and crop video to fill dimensions, maintaining aspect ratio
none: Displays the actual size of the video file. (Black borders)
(image from JW Player docs - here use
exactFit instead of
exactfit)
|Prop
|Description
|Type
adVmap
|The url of ads VMAP xml.
String
adSchedule
|Array of tags and and offsets for ads.
{tag: String, offset: String}
openBrowserOnAdClick
|Should the player open the browser when clicking on an ad.
Boolean
adClient
|The ad client. One of JWPlayerAdClients, defaults to JWAdClientVast
'vast', 'ima", 'ima_dai'
|Prop
|Description
|Type
onClick
|Sets the related content onClick action using a JWRelatedOnClick. Defaults to
play
'play', 'link'
onComplete
|Sets the related content onComplete action using a JWRelatedOnComplete. Defaults to
show
'show', 'hide', 'autoplay'
heading
|Sets the related content heading using a String. Defaults to “Next up”.
String
url
|Sets the related content url using a URL.
String
autoplayMessage
|Sets the related content autoplayMessage using a String. Defaults to
title
String
autoplayTimer
|Sets the related content autoplayTimer using a Int. Defaults to 10 seconds.
Int
Picture in picture mode is enabled by JW on iOS for the PlayerViewController, however when setting the
viewOnly prop to true you will also need to set the
pipEnabled prop to true, and call the
togglePIP method to enable / disable PIP.
For Android you will have to add the following code in your
MainActivity.java
@Override
public void onPictureInPictureModeChanged(boolean isInPictureInPictureMode, Configuration newConfig) {
super.onPictureInPictureModeChanged(isInPictureInPictureMode, newConfig);
Intent intent = new Intent("onPictureInPictureModeChanged");
intent.putExtra("isInPictureInPictureMode", isInPictureInPictureMode);
intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig);
this.sendBroadcast(intent);
}
|Func
|Description
|Argument
seekTo
|Tells the player to seek to position, use in onPlaylistItem callback so player finishes buffering file.
Int
togglePIP
|Enter or exist Picture in picture mode.
none
play
|Starts playing.
none
pause
|Pauses playing.
none
stop
|Stops the player completely.
none
playerState
|Returns promise that then returns the current state of the player. Check out the JWPlayerState Object.
none
position
|Returns promise that then returns the current position of the player in seconds.
none
toggleSpeed
|Toggles the player speed one of
0.5,
1.0,
1.5,
2.0.
none
setSpeed
|Sets the player speed.
Double
setPlaylistIndex
|Sets the current playing item in the loaded playlist.
Int
setControls
|Sets the display of the control buttons on the player.
Boolean
setFullScreen
|Set full screen.
Boolean
loadPlaylist
|Loads a playlist. (Using this function before the player has finished initializing may result in assert crash or blank screen, put in a timeout to make sure JWPlayer is mounted).
[PlaylistItems]
loadPlaylistItem
|Loads a playlist item. (Using this function before the player has finished initializing may result in assert crash or blank screen, put in a timeout to make sure JWPlayer is mounted).
|PlaylistItem
getAudioTracks
|Returns promise that returns an array of AudioTracks
none
getCurrentAudioTrack
|Returns promise that returns the index of the current audio track in array returned by getAudioTracks
none
setCurrentAudioTrack
|Sets the current audio track to the audio track at the specified index in the array returned by getAudioTracks
Int
|Func
|Description
|Argument
onPlaylist
|A new playlist is loaded.
[playlistItem] see PlaylistItem
onPlayerReady
|The player has finished setting up and is ready to play.
none
onBeforePlay
|Right before playing.
none
onBeforeComplete
|Right before playing completed and is starting to play.
none
onComplete
|Right after media playing is completed.
none
onPlay
|Player started playing.
none
onPause
|Player paused playing.
none
onSeek
|Seek event requested from user.
{position: Double, offset: Double}
onSeeked
|Player finished seeking to a new position.
|On iOS
none, On Android
{position: Double}
onSetupPlayerError
|Player faced and error while setting up the player.
{error: String}
onPlayerError
|Player faced an error after setting up the player but when attempting to start playing.
{error: String}
onBuffer
|The player is buffering.
none
onTime
|Interval callback for every millisecond playing.
{time: Double, duration: Double}
onFullScreenRequested
|User clicked on the fullscreen icon. Use this to resize the container view for the player, if your not using
nativeFullScreen prop. (Make use of https://github.com/yamill/react-native-orientation for fullscreen mode)
none
onFullScreen
|Player went into fullscreen. Use this to resize the container view for the player, if your not using
nativeFullScreen prop. (Make use of https://github.com/yamill/react-native-orientation for fullscreen mode)
none
onFullScreenExitRequested
|User clicked on the fullscreen icon to exit.
none
onFullScreenExit
|Player exited fullscreen.
none
onPlaylistComplete
|Player finished playing playlist items.
none
onPlaylistItem
|When starting to play a playlist item.
|JW type playlist item see docs ios, android contains additional index of current playing item in playlist 0 for default
onAudioTracks
|The list of available audio tracks is updated (happens shortly after a playlist item starts playing).
none
onControlBarVisible
|When the visibility of the player changes.
{nativeEvent: {visible: Boolean}}
This package supports Background audio sessions by setting the
backgroundAudioEnabled prop on the PlaylistItem, just follow the JWPlayer docs for background session.
Here for Android https://developer.jwplayer.com/jwplayer/docs/android-audiotrack#background-audio although this package handles background audio playing in android as is and you shouldn't have to make any additional changes.
Here for iOS https://developer.jwplayer.com/jwplayer/docs/ios-behavior#background-audio under Background Audio section.
For iOS you will have to enable
audio in Signing & Capabilities under
background modes.
JWPlayer enables casting by default with a casting button (if you pass the
viewOnly prop in the player config on iOS then you will need to enable casting by yourself).
Follow the instruction here on the official JWPlayer site.
Edit your
Info.plist with the following values:
'NSBluetoothAlwaysUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Bluetooth for media casting.',
'NSBluetoothPeripheralUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Bluetooth for media casting.',
'NSLocalNetworkUsageDescription' => 'We will use the local network to discover Cast-enabled devices on your WiFi network.',
'Privacy - Local Network Usage Description' => 'We will use the local network to discover Cast-enabled devices on your WiFi network.'
'NSMicrophoneUsageDescription' => 'We will use your Microphone for media casting.'
Enable Access WiFi Information capability under
Signing & Capabilities
|Func
|Description
|Argument
castState
|Gets the cast state.
int check out GCKCastState
typedef NS_ENUM(NSUInteger, GCKCastState) {
/** No Cast session is established, and no Cast devices are available. */
GCKCastStateNoDevicesAvailable = 0,
/** No Cast session is establishd, and Cast devices are available. */
GCKCastStateNotConnected = 1,
/** A Cast session is being established. */
GCKCastStateConnecting = 2,
/** A Cast session is established. */
GCKCastStateConnected = 3,
};
|Func
|Description
|Payload
onCastingDevicesAvailable
|Casting were devices discovered and became available.
{devices: [{name: string, identifier: string}}]
onConnectedToCastingDevice
|Connected to cast device.
{device: {name: string, identifier: string}}
onDisconnectedFromCastingDevice
|Disconnected from cast device.
{error: Error}
onConnectionTemporarilySuspended
|Disconnected temporarily from cast device.
none
onConnectionRecovered
|Connection to cast device recovered
none
onCasting
|Started casting
none
onConnectionFailed
|Connection to cast device failed.
{error: Error}
onCastingEnded
|Casting ended.
{error: Error}
onCastingFailed
|Casting failed.
{error: Error}
|Func
|Description
|Payload
onCast
|Casting event occurred
{active: Boolean, available: Boolean, device: String}