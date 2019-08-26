This is directly ported from
hapi/joi but removed
hoek and some methods to make it works with React Native.
Hoek are moved into
patch.js
email-validator instead of
Iseamil
Topo is copied and put into this package rather than separate package
Object schema description language and validator for JavaScript objects.
Lead Maintainer: Nicolas Morel
Imagine you run facebook and you want visitors to sign up on the website with real names and not something like
l337_p@nda in the first name field. How would you define the limitations of what can be inputted and validate it against the set rules?
This is joi, joi allows you to create blueprints or schemas for JavaScript objects (an object that stores information) to ensure validation of key information.
var Joi = require('joi');
var schema = Joi.object().keys({
username: Joi.string().alphanum().min(3).max(30).required(),
password: Joi.string().regex(/^[a-zA-Z0-9]{3,30}$/),
access_token: [Joi.string(), Joi.number()],
birthyear: Joi.number().integer().min(1900).max(2013),
email: Joi.string().email()
}).with('username', 'birthyear').without('password', 'access_token');
Joi.validate({ username: 'abc', birthyear: 1994 }, schema, function (err, value) { }); // err === null -> valid
The above schema defines the following constraints:
username
birthyear
password
access_token
access_token
birthyear
email
Usage is a two steps process. First, a schema is constructed using the provided types and constraints:
var schema = {
a: Joi.string()
};
Note that joi schema objects are immutable which means every additional rule added (e.g.
.min(5)) will return a
new schema object.
Then the value is validated against the schema:
Joi.validate({ a: 'a string' }, schema, function (err, value) { });
If the value is valid,
null is returned, otherwise an
Error object.
The schema can be a plain JavaScript object where every key is assigned a joi type, or it can be a joi type directly:
var schema = Joi.string().min(10);
If the schema is a joi type, the
schema.validate(value, callback) can be called directly on the type. When passing a non-type schema object,
the module converts it internally to an object() type equivalent to:
var schema = Joi.object().keys({
a: Joi.string()
});
When validating a schema:
