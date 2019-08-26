Disclaimer

This is directly ported from hapi/joi but removed hoek and some methods to make it works with React Native.

Notable changes

Some methods that belongs to Hoek are moved into patch.js

are moved into It uses email-validator instead of Iseamil

instead of Topo is copied and put into this package rather than separate package

Object schema description language and validator for JavaScript objects.

Lead Maintainer: Nicolas Morel

Introduction

Imagine you run facebook and you want visitors to sign up on the website with real names and not something like l337_p@nda in the first name field. How would you define the limitations of what can be inputted and validate it against the set rules?

This is joi, joi allows you to create blueprints or schemas for JavaScript objects (an object that stores information) to ensure validation of key information.

Example

var Joi = require ( 'joi' ); var schema = Joi.object().keys({ username : Joi.string().alphanum().min( 3 ).max( 30 ).required(), password : Joi.string().regex( /^[a-zA-Z0-9]{3,30}$/ ), access_token : [Joi.string(), Joi.number()], birthyear : Joi.number().integer().min( 1900 ).max( 2013 ), email : Joi.string().email() }).with( 'username' , 'birthyear' ).without( 'password' , 'access_token' ); Joi.validate({ username : 'abc' , birthyear : 1994 }, schema, function ( err, value ) { });

The above schema defines the following constraints:

username a required string must contain only alphanumeric characters at least 3 characters long but no more than 30 must be accompanied by birthyear

password an optional string must satisfy the custom regex cannot appear together with access_token

access_token an optional, unconstrained string or number

birthyear an integer between 1900 and 2013

email a valid email address string



Usage

Usage is a two steps process. First, a schema is constructed using the provided types and constraints:

var schema = { a : Joi.string() };

Note that joi schema objects are immutable which means every additional rule added (e.g. .min(5) ) will return a new schema object.

Then the value is validated against the schema:

Joi.validate({ a : 'a string' }, schema, function ( err, value ) { });

If the value is valid, null is returned, otherwise an Error object.

The schema can be a plain JavaScript object where every key is assigned a joi type, or it can be a joi type directly:

var schema = Joi.string().min( 10 );

If the schema is a joi type, the schema.validate(value, callback) can be called directly on the type. When passing a non-type schema object, the module converts it internally to an object() type equivalent to:

var schema = Joi.object().keys({ a : Joi.string() });

When validating a schema:

Keys are optional by default.

Strings are utf-8 encoded by default.

Rules are defined in an additive fashion and evaluated in order after whitelist and blacklist checks.

API

See the API Reference.

