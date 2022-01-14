This library is inspired by react-native-queue which seems to be unmaintained. Instead of using realm, this library provides an own sqlite based native implementation.

Since react-native struggles with using use_frameworks! in pod files i wasn't able to use https://github.com/stephencelis/SQLite.swift and had to implement the native ios part guided by https://www.raywenderlich.com/385-sqlite-with-swift-tutorial-getting-started . If react-native starts to support use_frameworks! or you are able to make it work, feel free to do a PR. On Android i used Androids Room-Persitence-Library.

You can find API-Reference here

Getting started (RN>=0.60)

$ npm install react-native-job-queue --save

Install Pods