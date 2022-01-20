React native wrapper for Jitsi Meet SDK
Jitsi Meet SDK is a packed React Native SDK. Running react-native-jitsi-meet will run this React Native SDK inside your React Native app. We know that this is suboptimal but sadly we did not find any other solution without massive rewrite of Jitsi Meet SDK. Compatibility with other libraries used internally by Jitsi Meet SDK might be broken (version mismatch) or you might experience performance issues or touch issues in some edge cases.
npm install react-native-jitsi-meet --save
If you are using React-Native < 0.60, you should use a version < 2.0.0.
For versions higher than 2.0.0, you need to add the following piece of code in your
metro.config.js file to avoid conflicts between react-native-jitsi-meet and react-native in metro bundler.
const blacklist = require('metro-config/src/defaults/blacklist');
module.exports = {
resolver: {
blacklistRE: blacklist([
/ios\/Pods\/JitsiMeetSDK\/Frameworks\/JitsiMeet.framework\/assets\/node_modules\/react-native\/.*/,
]),
},
};
Although most of the process is automated, you still have to follow the platform install guide below (iOS and Android) to get this library to work.
The following component is an example of use:
import React, { useEffect } from 'react';
import { View } from 'react-native';
import JitsiMeet, { JitsiMeetView } from 'react-native-jitsi-meet';
const VideoCall = () => {
const onConferenceTerminated = (nativeEvent) => {
/* Conference terminated event */
}
const onConferenceJoined = (nativeEvent) => {
/* Conference joined event */
}
const onConferenceWillJoin= (nativeEvent) => {
/* Conference will join event */
}
useEffect(() => {
setTimeout(() => {
const url = 'https://meet.jit.si/deneme'; // can also be only room name and will connect to jitsi meet servers
const userInfo = { displayName: 'User', email: 'user@example.com', avatar: 'https:/gravatar.com/avatar/abc123' };
const options = {
audioMuted: false,
audioOnly: false,
videoMuted: false,
subject: "your subject",
token: "your token"
}
const meetFeatureFlags = {
addPeopleEnabled: true,
calendarEnabled: true,
callIntegrationEnabled: true,
chatEnabled: true,
closeCaptionsEnabled: true,
inviteEnabled: true,
androidScreenSharingEnabled: true,
liveStreamingEnabled: true,
meetingNameEnabled: true,
meetingPasswordEnabled: true,
pipEnabled: true,
kickOutEnabled: true,
conferenceTimerEnabled: true,
videoShareButtonEnabled: true,
recordingEnabled: true,
reactionsEnabled: true,
raiseHandEnabled: true,
tileViewEnabled: true,
toolboxAlwaysVisible: false,
toolboxEnabled: true,
welcomePageEnabled: false,
}
JitsiMeet.call(url, userInfo, options. meetFeatureFlags);
/* You can also use JitsiMeet.audioCall(url) for audio only call */
/* You can programmatically end the call with JitsiMeet.endCall() */
}, 1000);
}, [])
return (
<View style={{ backgroundColor: 'black', flex: 1 }}>
<JitsiMeetView onConferenceTerminated={onConferenceTerminated} onConferenceJoined={onConferenceJoined} onConferenceWillJoin={onConferenceWillJoin} style={{ flex: 1, height: '100%', width: '100%' }} />
</View>
)
}
export default VideoCall;
You can also check the ExampleApp
You can add listeners for the following events:
In your component,
1.) import JitsiMeet and JitsiMeetEvents:
import JitsiMeet, { JitsiMeetEvents } from 'react-native-jitsi-meet';
2.) add the following code:
const initiateVideoCall = () => {
JitsiMeet.initialize();
JitsiMeetEvents.addListener('CONFERENCE_LEFT', (data) => {
console.log('CONFERENCE_LEFT');
});
setTimeout(() => {
JitsiMeet.call(`<your url>`);
}, 1000);
};
You can add listeners for the following events:
1.) navigate to
<ProjectFolder>/ios/<ProjectName>/
2.) edit
Info.plist and add the following lines
<key>NSCameraUsageDescription</key>
<string>Camera Permission</string>
<key>NSMicrophoneUsageDescription</key>
<string>Microphone Permission</string>
3.) in
Info.plist, make sure that
<key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
<array>
</array>
contains
<string>voip</string>
1.) Modify your Podfile to have
platform :ios, '10.0' and execute
pod install
2.) In Xcode, under Build setting set Enable Bitcode to No
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [project]
node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/RNJitsiMeet.xcodeproj then
Add
node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/WebRTC.framework and
node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/JitsiMeet.framework to the Frameworks folder
node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/JitsiMeet.storyboard in the same folder as AppDelegate.m
UIViewController *rootViewController = [UIViewController new];
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = rootViewController;
with this one
UIViewController *rootViewController = [UIViewController new];
UINavigationController *navigationController = [[UINavigationController alloc]initWithRootViewController:rootViewController];
navigationController.navigationBarHidden = YES;
rootViewController.view = rootView;
self.window.rootViewController = navigationController;
This will create a navigation controller to be able to navigate between the Jitsi component and your react native screens.
2-1.) select
Build Settings, find
Search Paths
2-2.) edit BOTH
Framework Search Paths and
Library Search Paths
2-3.) add path on BOTH sections with:
$(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios with
recursive
3-1.) go to
General tab
3-2.) change
Deployment Target to
8.0
3-3.) add
WebRTC.framework and
JitsiMeet.framework in
Embedded Binaries
Build Phases tab, open
Link Binary With Libraries
libRNJitsiMeet.a
WebRTC.framework and
JitsiMeet.framework linked
AVFoundation.framework
AudioToolbox.framework
CoreGraphics.framework
GLKit.framework
CoreAudio.framework
CoreVideo.framework
VideoToolbox.framework
libc.tbd
libsqlite3.tbd
libstdc++.tbd
libc++.tbd
Build setting set
Dead Code Stripping to
No, set
Enable Bitcode to
No and
Always Embed Swift Standard Libraries to
Yes
echo "Target architectures: $ARCHS"
APP_PATH="${TARGET_BUILD_DIR}/${WRAPPER_NAME}"
find "$APP_PATH" -name '*.framework' -type d | while read -r FRAMEWORK
do
FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_NAME=$(defaults read "$FRAMEWORK/Info.plist" CFBundleExecutable)
FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH="$FRAMEWORK/$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_NAME"
echo "Executable is $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
echo $(lipo -info "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH")
FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH="$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH-tmp"
# remove simulator's archs if location is not simulator's directory
case "${TARGET_BUILD_DIR}" in
*"iphonesimulator")
echo "No need to remove archs"
;;
*)
if $(lipo "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH" -verify_arch "i386") ; then
lipo -output "$FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH" -remove "i386" "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
echo "i386 architecture removed"
rm "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
mv "$FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH" "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
fi
if $(lipo "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH" -verify_arch "x86_64") ; then
lipo -output "$FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH" -remove "x86_64" "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
echo "x86_64 architecture removed"
rm "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
mv "$FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH" "$FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
fi
;;
esac
echo "Completed for executable $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH"
echo $
done
This will run a script everytime you build to clean the unwanted architecture
1.) In
android/app/build.gradle, add/replace the following lines:
project.ext.react = [
entryFile: "index.js",
bundleAssetName: "app.bundle",
]
2.) In
android/app/src/main/java/com/xxx/MainApplication.java add/replace the following methods:
import androidx.annotation.Nullable; // <--- Add this line if not already existing
...
@Override
protected String getJSMainModuleName() {
return "index";
}
@Override
protected @Nullable String getBundleAssetName() {
return "app.bundle";
}
3.) In
android/build.gradle, add the following code
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
maven {
url "https://maven.google.com"
}
maven { // <---- Add this block
url "https://github.com/jitsi/jitsi-maven-repository/raw/master/releases"
}
maven { url "https://jitpack.io" }
}
}
1.) In
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml add these permissions
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools" // <--- Add this line if not already existing
...
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CAMERA" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera" />
<uses-feature android:name="android.hardware.camera.autofocus"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE"/>
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE"/>
<permission android:name="${applicationId}.permission.JITSI_BROADCAST"
android:label="Jitsi Meet Event Broadcast"
android:protectionLevel="normal"></permission>
<uses-permission android:name="${applicationId}.permission.JITSI_BROADCAST"/>
2.) In the
<application> section of
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml, add
<activity android:name="com.reactnativejitsimeet.JitsiMeetNavigatorActivity" />
3.) In
android/settings.gradle, include react-native-jitsi-meet module
include ':react-native-jitsi-meet'
project(':react-native-jitsi-meet').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/android')
4.) In
android/app/build.gradle, add react-native-jitsi-meet to dependencies
android {
...
packagingOptions {
pickFirst 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/x86/libjsc.so'
pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libjsc.so'
pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libjsc.so'
pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libc++_shared.so'
pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libjsc.so'
}
}
dependencies {
...
implementation(project(':react-native-jitsi-meet'))
}
and set your minSdkVersion to be at least 24.
5.) In
android/app/src/main/java/com/xxx/MainApplication.java
import com.reactnativejitsimeet.RNJitsiMeetPackage; // <--- Add this line
import android.support.annotation.Nullable; // <--- Add this line if not already existing
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new RNJitsiMeetPackage() // <--- Add this line
);
}
If your app already includes
react-native-locale-detector or
react-native-vector-icons, you must exclude them from the
react-native-jitsi-meet project implementation with the following code (even if you're app uses autolinking with RN > 0.60):
implementation(project(':react-native-jitsi-meet')) {
exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-locale-detector'
exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-vector-icons'
// Un-comment below if using hermes
//exclude group: 'com.facebook',module:'hermes'
// Un-comment any packages below that you have added to your project to prevent `duplicate_classes` errors
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-community-async-storage'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-community_netinfo'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-svg'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-fetch-blob'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-webview'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-linear-gradient'
//exclude group: 'com.facebook.react',module:'react-native-sound'
}