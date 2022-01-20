React native wrapper for Jitsi Meet SDK

Important notice

Jitsi Meet SDK is a packed React Native SDK. Running react-native-jitsi-meet will run this React Native SDK inside your React Native app. We know that this is suboptimal but sadly we did not find any other solution without massive rewrite of Jitsi Meet SDK. Compatibility with other libraries used internally by Jitsi Meet SDK might be broken (version mismatch) or you might experience performance issues or touch issues in some edge cases.

Install

npm install react-native-jitsi-meet --save

If you are using React-Native < 0.60, you should use a version < 2.0.0.

For versions higher than 2.0.0, you need to add the following piece of code in your metro.config.js file to avoid conflicts between react-native-jitsi-meet and react-native in metro bundler.

const blacklist = require('metro-config/src/defaults/blacklist'); module.exports = { resolver: { blacklistRE: blacklist([ /ios \ / Pods \ / JitsiMeetSDK \ / Frameworks \ / JitsiMeet.framework \ / assets \ / node_modules \ / react-native \ / .*/, ]), }, };

Although most of the process is automated, you still have to follow the platform install guide below (iOS and Android) to get this library to work.

Use (>= 2.0.0)

The following component is an example of use:

import React, { useEffect } from 'react' ; import { View } from 'react-native' ; import JitsiMeet, { JitsiMeetView } from 'react-native-jitsi-meet' ; const VideoCall = () => { const onConferenceTerminated = (nativeEvent) => { /* Conference terminated event */ } const onConferenceJoined = (nativeEvent) => { /* Conference joined event */ } const onConferenceWillJoin= (nativeEvent) => { /* Conference will join event */ } useEffect(() => { setTimeout(() => { const url = 'https://meet.jit.si/deneme' ; // can also be only room name and will connect to jitsi meet servers const userInfo = { displayName: 'User' , email: 'user@example.com' , avatar: 'https:/gravatar.com/avatar/abc123' }; const options = { audioMuted: false , audioOnly: false , videoMuted: false , subject: "your subject" , token: "your token" } const meetFeatureFlags = { addPeopleEnabled: true , calendarEnabled: true , callIntegrationEnabled: true , chatEnabled: true , closeCaptionsEnabled: true , inviteEnabled: true , androidScreenSharingEnabled: true , liveStreamingEnabled: true , meetingNameEnabled: true , meetingPasswordEnabled: true , pipEnabled: true , kickOutEnabled: true , conferenceTimerEnabled: true , videoShareButtonEnabled: true , recordingEnabled: true , reactionsEnabled: true , raiseHandEnabled: true , tileViewEnabled: true , toolboxAlwaysVisible: false , toolboxEnabled: true , welcomePageEnabled: false , } JitsiMeet.call(url, userInfo, options. meetFeatureFlags); /* You can also use JitsiMeet.audioCall(url) for audio only call */ /* You can programmatically end the call with JitsiMeet.endCall() */ }, 1000 ); }, []) return ( <View style={{ backgroundColor: 'black' , flex: 1 }}> <JitsiMeetView onConferenceTerminated={onConferenceTerminated} onConferenceJoined={onConferenceJoined} onConferenceWillJoin={onConferenceWillJoin} style={{ flex: 1 , height: '100%' , width: '100%' }} /> </View> ) } export default VideoCall;

You can also check the ExampleApp

Events

You can add listeners for the following events:

onConferenceJoined

onConferenceTerminated

onConferenceWillJoin

Use (< 2.0.0 and RN<0.60)

In your component,

1.) import JitsiMeet and JitsiMeetEvents: import JitsiMeet, { JitsiMeetEvents } from 'react-native-jitsi-meet';

2.) add the following code:

const initiateVideoCall = () => { JitsiMeet.initialize(); JitsiMeetEvents.addListener( 'CONFERENCE_LEFT' , ( data ) => { console .log( 'CONFERENCE_LEFT' ); }); setTimeout( () => { JitsiMeet.call( `<your url>` ); }, 1000 ); };

Events

You can add listeners for the following events:

CONFERENCE_JOINED

CONFERENCE_LEFT

CONFERENCE_WILL_JOIN

iOS Configuration

1.) navigate to <ProjectFolder>/ios/<ProjectName>/

2.) edit Info.plist and add the following lines

< key > NSCameraUsageDescription </ key > < string > Camera Permission </ string > < key > NSMicrophoneUsageDescription </ key > < string > Microphone Permission </ string >

3.) in Info.plist , make sure that

< key > UIBackgroundModes </ key > < array > </ array >

contains <string>voip</string>

iOS Install for RN >= 0.60

1.) Modify your Podfile to have platform :ios, '10.0' and execute pod install

2.) In Xcode, under Build setting set Enable Bitcode to No

iOS Install for RN < 0.60

Step 1. Add Files Into Project

1-1.) in Xcode: Right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [project]

➜ 1-2.) choose node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/RNJitsiMeet.xcodeproj then Add

then 1-3.) add node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/WebRTC.framework and node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/JitsiMeet.framework to the Frameworks folder

and to the Frameworks folder 1-4.) add node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios/JitsiMeet.storyboard in the same folder as AppDelegate.m

in the same folder as AppDelegate.m 1-5.) Replace the following code in AppDelegate.m:

UIViewController * rootViewController = [UIViewController new]; rootViewController. view = rootView; self.window. rootViewController = rootViewController;

with this one

UIViewController * rootViewController = [UIViewController new]; UINavigationController * navigationController = [[UINavigationController alloc]initWithRootViewController:rootViewController]; navigationController. navigationBarHidden = YES; rootViewController. view = rootView; self.window. rootViewController = navigationController;

This will create a navigation controller to be able to navigate between the Jitsi component and your react native screens.

Step 2. Add Library Search Path

2-1.) select Build Settings , find Search Paths

2-2.) edit BOTH Framework Search Paths and Library Search Paths

2-3.) add path on BOTH sections with: $(SRCROOT)/../node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/ios with recursive

Step 3. Change General Setting and Embed Framework

3-1.) go to General tab

3-2.) change Deployment Target to 8.0

3-3.) add WebRTC.framework and JitsiMeet.framework in Embedded Binaries

Step 4. Link/Include Necessary Libraries

4-1.) click Build Phases tab, open Link Binary With Libraries

tab, open 4-2.) add libRNJitsiMeet.a

4-3.) make sure WebRTC.framework and JitsiMeet.framework linked

and linked 4-4.) add the following libraries depending on your version of XCode, some libraries might exist or not:

AVFoundation .framework AudioToolbox .framework CoreGraphics .framework GLKit .framework CoreAudio .framework CoreVideo .framework VideoToolbox .framework libc .tbd libsqlite3 .tbd libstdc ++ .tbd libc ++ .tbd

4-5.) Under Build setting set Dead Code Stripping to No , set Enable Bitcode to No and Always Embed Swift Standard Libraries to Yes

set to , set to and to 4-6.) Add the following script in a new "Run Script" phase in "Build Phases":

echo "Target architectures: $ARCHS " APP_PATH= " ${TARGET_BUILD_DIR} / ${WRAPPER_NAME} " find " $APP_PATH " -name '*.framework' - type d | while read -r FRAMEWORK do FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_NAME=$(defaults read " $FRAMEWORK /Info.plist" CFBundleExecutable) FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH= " $FRAMEWORK / $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_NAME " echo "Executable is $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " echo $(lipo -info " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " ) FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH= " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH -tmp" case " ${TARGET_BUILD_DIR} " in * "iphonesimulator" ) echo "No need to remove archs" ;; *) if $(lipo " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " -verify_arch "i386" ) ; then lipo -output " $FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH " -remove "i386" " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " echo "i386 architecture removed" rm " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " mv " $FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH " " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " fi if $(lipo " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " -verify_arch "x86_64" ) ; then lipo -output " $FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH " -remove "x86_64" " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " echo "x86_64 architecture removed" rm " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " mv " $FRAMEWORK_TMP_PATH " " $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " fi ;; esac echo "Completed for executable $FRAMEWORK_EXECUTABLE_PATH " echo $ done

This will run a script everytime you build to clean the unwanted architecture

Android Install

1.) In android/app/build.gradle , add/replace the following lines:

project .ext .react = [ entryFile: "index.js" , bundleAssetName: "app.bundle" , ]

2.) In android/app/src/main/java/com/xxx/MainApplication.java add/replace the following methods:

import androidx.annotation.Nullable; ... protected String getJSMainModuleName () { return "index" ; } protected String getBundleAssetName () { return "app.bundle" ; }

3.) In android/build.gradle , add the following code

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { // All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } maven { // < url "https://github.com/jitsi/jitsi-maven-repository/raw/master/releases" } maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } } }

Android Additional Install for RN < 0.60

1.) In android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml add these permissions

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" // < --- Add this line if not already existing ... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CAMERA" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera" /> < uses-feature android:name = "android.hardware.camera.autofocus" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.ACCESS_NETWORK_STATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.MODIFY_AUDIO_SETTINGS" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECORD_AUDIO" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> < permission android:name = "${applicationId}.permission.JITSI_BROADCAST" android:label = "Jitsi Meet Event Broadcast" android:protectionLevel = "normal" > </ permission > < uses-permission android:name = "${applicationId}.permission.JITSI_BROADCAST" />

2.) In the <application> section of android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml , add

< activity android:name = "com.reactnativejitsimeet.JitsiMeetNavigatorActivity" />

3.) In android/settings.gradle , include react-native-jitsi-meet module

include ':react-native-jitsi-meet' project ( ':react-native-jitsi-meet' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-jitsi-meet/android' )

4.) In android/app/build.gradle , add react-native-jitsi-meet to dependencies

android { ... packagingOptions { pickFirst 'lib/x86/libc++_shared.so' pickFirst 'lib/x86/libjsc.so' pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libjsc.so' pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libjsc.so' pickFirst 'lib/arm64-v8a/libc++_shared.so' pickFirst 'lib/x86_64/libc++_shared.so' pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libc++_shared.so' pickFirst 'lib/armeabi-v7a/libjsc.so' } } dependencies { ... implementation( project ( ':react-native-jitsi-meet' )) }

and set your minSdkVersion to be at least 24.

5.) In android/app/src/main/java/com/xxx/MainApplication.java

import com.reactnativejitsimeet.RNJitsiMeetPackage; import android.support.annotation.Nullable; ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNJitsiMeetPackage() ); }

If your app already includes react-native-locale-detector or react-native-vector-icons , you must exclude them from the react-native-jitsi-meet project implementation with the following code (even if you're app uses autolinking with RN > 0.60):