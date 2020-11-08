A library to help you design your react-native app for notched iPhones.

Installing

npm i react-native-iphone-x-helper --save

API

this method it for creating stylesheets with the iPhone X in mind

Parameters

iphoneXStyle - the style to apply if you're on iPhone X

regularStyle (optional) - the style to apply if you're not on iPhone X

Example

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { ifIphoneX } from 'react-native-iphone-x-helper' export default StyleSheet.create({ header :{ position : 'absolute' , top : 0 , left : 0 , right : 0 , padding : 10 , height : 60 , backgroundColor : 'transparent' , ...ifIphoneX({ paddingTop : 50 }, { paddingTop : 20 }) }, });

returns - true if you running on an iPhone X.

Example

import { isIphoneX } from 'react-native-iphone-x-helper' if (isIphoneX()) { } else { }

Parameters

safe - whether you want for get safe area height or not

returns - the height of the status bar: 44 for safe iPhoneX, 30 for unsafe iPhoneX, 20 for other iOS devices and StatusBar.currentHeight for Android.

Example

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { getStatusBarHeight } from 'react-native-iphone-x-helper' export default StyleSheet.create({ header :{ position : 'absolute' , top : 0 , left : 0 , right : 0 , padding : 10 , height : 60 , backgroundColor : 'transparent' , paddingTop : getStatusBarHeight() }, });

NOTE: If your using the the unsafe statusbar height, make sure to add 14dp of padding to your content, otherwise it's going to be flush against the notch

getBottomSpace

returns - the height of the bottom to fit the safe area: 34 for iPhone X and 0 for other devices.

Example

import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import { getBottomSpace } from 'react-native-iphone-x-helper' export default StyleSheet.create({ totalview : { flex : 1 , backgroundColor : 'transparent' , marginBottom : getBottomSpace() }, });

Licence

MIT