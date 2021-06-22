openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-ios-kit

by callstack
0.0.22 (see all)

The missing React Native UI Kit for iOS

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

122

GitHub Stars

429

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-ios-kit


The missing React Native UI Kit for iOS.

Build and test Version MIT License

PRs Welcome Chat tweet Sponsored by Callstack

Features

You can find documentation with all list of features and components here

Try it out

Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.

The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.

Getting Started

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run

  yarn add react-native-ios-kit react-native-vector-icons

After installation, you'll need to link react-native-vector-icons.

Usage

Wrap your root component in ThemeProvider from react-native-ios-kit.

It's a good idea to wrap the component which is passed to AppRegistry.registerComponent.

Example:

import * as React from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit';
import App from './src/App';

function Main() {
  return (
    <ThemeProvider>
      <App />
    </ThemeProvider>
  );
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('main', () => Main);

The ThemeProvider component provides the theme to all the components in the framework. It also acts as a portal to components which need to be rendered at the top level.

Customization

Main theme for application

You can provide a custom theme to customize the colors, fonts etc. with the ThemeProvider component. Check the Theme Type to see what customization options are supported.

Example:

import * as React from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { DefaultTheme, ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit';
import color from 'color';
import App from './src/App';

const theme = {
  ...DefaultTheme,
  primaryColor: 'tomato',
  primaryLightColor: color('tomato')
    .lighten(0.2)
    .rgb()
    .string(),
  disabledColor: 'yellow',
};

function Main() {
  return (
    <ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
      <App />
    </ThemeProvider>
  );
}

Customization per component

You can also customize theme per one component by using theme prop.

Example:

  <Icon
    name="ios-people"
    theme={{
      primaryColor: 'green'
    }}
  >

This code will change icon color to green

Documentation

Check the components and their usage in our documentation.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Made with ❤️ at Callstack

react-native-ios-kit is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial