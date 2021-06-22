The missing React Native UI Kit for iOS.

Features

You can find documentation with all list of features and components here

Try it out

Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.

The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.

Getting Started

Installation

Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run

yarn add react-native-ios-kit react-native-vector-icons

After installation, you'll need to link react-native-vector-icons.

Usage

Wrap your root component in ThemeProvider from react-native-ios-kit.

It's a good idea to wrap the component which is passed to AppRegistry.registerComponent.

Example:

import * as React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; import { ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit' ; import App from './src/App' ; function Main ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider > < App /> </ ThemeProvider > ); } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'main' , () => Main);

The ThemeProvider component provides the theme to all the components in the framework. It also acts as a portal to components which need to be rendered at the top level.

Customization

Main theme for application

You can provide a custom theme to customize the colors, fonts etc. with the ThemeProvider component. Check the Theme Type to see what customization options are supported.

Example:

import * as React from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native' ; import { DefaultTheme, ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit' ; import color from 'color' ; import App from './src/App' ; const theme = { ...DefaultTheme, primaryColor : 'tomato' , primaryLightColor : color( 'tomato' ) .lighten( 0.2 ) .rgb() .string(), disabledColor : 'yellow' , }; function Main ( ) { return ( < ThemeProvider theme = {theme} > < App /> </ ThemeProvider > ); }

Customization per component

You can also customize theme per one component by using theme prop.

Example:

<Icon name= "ios-people" theme={{ primaryColor : 'green' }} >

This code will change icon color to green

Documentation

Check the components and their usage in our documentation.

Contributing

Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.

Made with ❤️ at Callstack