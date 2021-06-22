The missing React Native UI Kit for iOS.
You can find documentation with all list of features and components here
Run the example app with Expo to see it in action.
The source code for the examples are under the /example folder.
Open a Terminal in your project's folder and run
yarn add react-native-ios-kit react-native-vector-icons
After installation, you'll need to link react-native-vector-icons.
Wrap your root component in ThemeProvider from react-native-ios-kit.
It's a good idea to wrap the component which is passed to AppRegistry.registerComponent.
Example:
import * as React from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit';
import App from './src/App';
function Main() {
return (
<ThemeProvider>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('main', () => Main);
The ThemeProvider component provides the theme to all the components in the framework. It also acts as a portal to components which need to be rendered at the top level.
You can provide a custom theme to customize the colors, fonts etc. with the ThemeProvider component. Check the Theme Type to see what customization options are supported.
Example:
import * as React from 'react';
import { AppRegistry } from 'react-native';
import { DefaultTheme, ThemeProvider } from 'react-native-ios-kit';
import color from 'color';
import App from './src/App';
const theme = {
...DefaultTheme,
primaryColor: 'tomato',
primaryLightColor: color('tomato')
.lighten(0.2)
.rgb()
.string(),
disabledColor: 'yellow',
};
function Main() {
return (
<ThemeProvider theme={theme}>
<App />
</ThemeProvider>
);
}
You can also customize theme per one component by using
theme prop.
Example:
<Icon
name="ios-people"
theme={{
primaryColor: 'green'
}}
>
This code will change icon color to
green
Check the components and their usage in our documentation.
Read the contribution guidelines before contributing.
react-native-ios-kit is an open source project and will always remain free to use. If you think it's cool, please star it 🌟. Callstack is a group of React and React Native geeks, contact us at hello@callstack.com if you need any help with these or just want to say hi!