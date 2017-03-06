NOT MAINTAINED, LOOKING FOR NEW PROJECT OWNER

It's been a while since I've been able to spend some time on this repo and I prefer to transfer it to someone that can do a better job at maintaining it than I am doing right now. If you are interested, please let me know right away at jpadilla1293@gmail.com

Take a look at react-native-charts-wrapper it's a library inspired by this one and by react-native-mp-android-chart.

Bringing iOS Charts to React Native.

Check out the ChartsExplorer in the examples folder

Introduction

The aim of this library is to provide reusable React Native components that can graph charts like Bar, Line, Scatter, Combined, Pie, Candle, Bubble from the awesome ios-charts library.

Installation

The minimum deployment target should be set to iOS 8.0 or greater

Run npm install --save react-native-ios-charts Add all the files under node_modules/react-native-ios-charts/RNiOSCharts. (In Xcode: File -> Add files to "App Name") When you add the files XCode should prompt you to create a bridging header if you haven't done so already. Create it and import the RCTViewManager.h . It should look something like this. #import "RCTBridge.h" #import "RCTViewManager.h" #import "RCTUIManager.h" #import "UIView+React.h" 3.5. You can use CocoaPods and skip steps 4-6. Just add a Podfile to your ios directory with the following content. Then run pod install and open the generated .xcworkspace from now on in xcode. use_frameworks! target 'MyApp' do pod 'SwiftyJSON' , git: 'https://github.com/IBM-Swift/SwiftyJSON.git' pod 'Charts' , git: 'https://github.com/danielgindi/Charts.git' end post_install do |installer| installer.pods_project.targets. each do |target| target.build_configurations. each do |config| config.build_settings[ 'SWIFT_VERSION' ] = '3.0' end end end Install SwiftyJSON and iOS Charts libraries and add SwiftyJSON.xcodeproj and Charts.xcodeproj files to your project. Under Build Phases , under Link Binary With Libraries , click the plus sign and add SwiftyJSON.framework and Charts.framework . Add the SwiftyJSON.framework and Charts.framework to the Embedded Binaries section in your app. In your project's build settings, go to build options and change the Embedded Content Contains Swift Code to Yes .

Usage

Currently supported charts:

Example code:

var { BarChart } = require ( 'react-native-ios-charts' ); var MyComponent = React.createClass({ render : function ( ) { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < BarChart config = {{ dataSets: [{ values: [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 10 ], colors: [' green '], label: ' 2015 ', }, { values: [ 3 , 2 , 1 , 5 ], colors: [' red '], label: ' 2014 ', }], labels: [' a ', ' b ', ' c ', ' d '], }} style = {styles.chart} /> </ View > ); } }); var styles = StyleSheet.create({ chart: { width: 200, height: 200 } })

Roadmap

Support for all charts

Support for all charts Examples

Examples Support for all chart properties

Support for all chart properties Documentation

