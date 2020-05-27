Bring Ionicons - Beautifully crafted open source icons to your awesome react-native apps.
npm install react-native-ionicons@^4.x
Or:
yarn add react-native-ionicons@^4.x
react-native (Optional)
Since v0.60,
react-native linkwas replaced by the autolinking mechanism. So, needn't do this when you're using React Native 0.60+.
react-native link react-native-ionicons
import Icon from 'react-native-ionicons'
const IconBar = () => (
<View>
<Icon name="add" />
<!-- This is same to the following: -->
<Icon ios="ios-add" android="md-add" />
</View>
)
node_modules\react-native-ionicons\fonts folder and select the font file
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|name
IconName
|-
|Icon name used on all platforms
|android
IconName
|-
|Icon name for Android devices
|ios
IconName
|-
|Icon name for iOS devices
|color
?string
|-
|Icon color
|size
?number
|30
|Icon size, namely
fontSize
IconNamecan be of short name or qualified name, which is the short one preffixed with
md-or
ios-.
The short
IconNamecan be found here.
We DOT NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follow the one of Ionicons.