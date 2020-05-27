openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-ionicons

by Arniu Tseng
4.6.5 (see all)

Ionic icons for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme

react-native-ionicons

npm Build Status code style: prettier

Bring Ionicons - Beautifully crafted open source icons to your awesome react-native apps.

Usage

  • Install
npm install react-native-ionicons@^4.x

Or:

yarn add react-native-ionicons@^4.x
  • Link with react-native (Optional)

Since v0.60, react-native link was replaced by the autolinking mechanism. So, needn't do this when you're using React Native 0.60+.

react-native link react-native-ionicons
  • Use it
import Icon from 'react-native-ionicons'

const IconBar = () => (
  <View>
    <Icon name="add" />
    <!-- This is same to the following: -->
    <Icon ios="ios-add" android="md-add" />
  </View>
)

Install instructions for Windows projects

  • Open the windows project file (.sln) in Visual Studio
  • Right click the Assets folder and select Add Existing
  • Browse to the node_modules\react-native-ionicons\fonts folder and select the font file
  • Click the Add drop-down and select Add as Link
  • In Visual Studio, select the font file in the Assets folder
  • Set the Copy To Output Directory property to Copy if newer
  • Save changes and recompile the project

Prop Types

NameTypeDefaultDescription
nameIconName-Icon name used on all platforms
androidIconName-Icon name for Android devices
iosIconName-Icon name for iOS devices
color?string-Icon color
size?number30Icon size, namely fontSize

IconName can be of short name or qualified name, which is the short one preffixed with md- or ios-.

The short IconName can be found here.

Versioning

We DOT NOT use SemVer for versioning. Though you can think about SemVer when reading our version, except our major number follow the one of Ionicons.

Share the Love

I Use Firefox

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
kvncstr08091 Rating0 Reviews
September 21, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial