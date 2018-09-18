Detect if component is in device viewport. I based this off: https://github.com/joshwnj/react-visibility-sensor with some slight modifications.
sudo npm react-native-inviewport@latest --save
Assuming you already setup your component, here's a quick example.
checkVisible = (isVisible) => {
if(isVisible){
if(!this.state.visible){
this.setState({visible: true});
}
}else{
if(this.state.visible){
this.setState({visible: false});
}
}
}
render() {
return (
<ScrollView style={{flex: 1}}>
<InViewPort onChange={(isVisible) => this.checkVisible(isVisible)}>
<View style={{flex: 1, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'blue'}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>View is visible? {this.state.visible}</Text>
</View>
</InViewPort>
<InViewPort onChange={(isVisible) => this.checkVisible(isVisible)}>
<View style={{flex: 1, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'green'}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>View is visible? {this.state.visible}</Text>
</View>
</InViewPort>
<InViewPort onChange={(isVisible) => this.checkVisible(isVisible)}>
<View style={{flex: 1, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'red'}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>View is visible? {this.state.visible}</Text>
</View>
</InViewPort>
<InViewPort onChange={onChange={(isVisible) => this.checkVisible(isVisible)}>
<View style={{flex: 1, height: 200, backgroundColor: 'orange'}}>
<Text style={{color: 'white'}}>View is visible? {this.state.visible}</Text>
</View>
</InViewPort>
<InViewPort onChange={(isVisible) => this.checkVisible(isVisible)}>
<View style={{flex: 1, height: 200}}>
<Text>View is visible? {this.state.visible}</Text>
</View>
</InViewPort>
</ScrollView>
);
}