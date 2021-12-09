Intercom has released an official package for React Native. Please use it.
https://github.com/intercom/intercom-react-native
React Native wrapper for Intercom.io. Based off of intercom-cordova
Install Intercom for iOS via whichever method you prefer.
More recently others have had more success Installing Intercom Manually.
In the past, installing via CocoaPods was recommended.
Install
react-native-intercom:
yarn add react-native-intercom # or npm install react-native-intercom
Link native dependencies
react-native link react-native-intercom
Manually Link the library in Xcode (Linking librarys on iOS)
RNIntercom.xcodeproj located in
node_modules/react-native-intercom/iOS.
libRNIntercom.a
Config for iOS (intercom-ios)
Add
#import "Intercom/intercom.h" with the other imports at the top of
ios/YOUR_PROJECT/AppDelegate.m.
Initialize Intercom in
ios/YOUR_PROJECT/AppDelegate.m with your Intercom iOS API Key and your Intercom App ID:
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions {
// Intercom
[Intercom setApiKey:@"YOUR_IOS_API_KEY_HERE" forAppId:@"YOUR_APP_ID_HERE"];
}
Optional, Intercom's documentation suggests adding the following call in order to receive push notifications for new messages:
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:(NSData *)deviceToken {
// Intercom
[Intercom setDeviceToken:deviceToken];
}
Optional, allow access to photos on iOS. Open
Info.plist in Xcode and add a new key "Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description". Or alternately, open
ios/YOUR_PROJECT/Info.plist and add:
<dict>
...other configuration here...
<key>NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription</key>
<string>Send photos to help resolve app issues</string>
...other configuration here...
</dict>
Config for Android (intercom-android)
In
android/app/src/main/java/com/YOUR_APP/app/MainApplication.java, add the following code in the respective sections of the file using your Intercom Android API Key and Intercom App ID:
// ...other configuration here...
import com.robinpowered.react.Intercom.IntercomPackage;
import io.intercom.android.sdk.Intercom;
public class MainApplication extends Application {
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
Intercom.initialize(this, "YOUR_ANDROID_API_KEY_HERE", "YOUR_APP_ID_HERE");
// ...other configuration here...
}
public List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
// ...other configuration here...
packages.add(new IntercomPackage());
// ...other configuration here...
}
}
In
android/build.gradle add
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } (h/t):
allprojects {
repositories {
//...other configuration here...
maven { url "https://maven.google.com" }
}
}
Decide which type of push messaging you want to install, and add choosen method to
android/app/build.gradle.
If you'd rather not have push notifications in your app, you can use this dependency:
dependencies {
implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk-base:5.+'
}
If "Firebase Cloud Messaging(FCM)", then:
dependencies {
//...other configuration here...
implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk-base:9.+'
implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk:9.+'
}
If you're already using FCM in your application you'll need to extend
FirebaseMessagingService to handle Intercom's push notifications (refer to Using Intercom with other FCM setups)
I. Add a new file if you don't have one (
android/app/src/main/java/com/YOUR_APP/MainMessagingService.java)
package com.YOUR_APP;
import io.invertase.firebase.messaging.*;
import android.content.Intent;
import android.content.Context;
import io.intercom.android.sdk.push.IntercomPushClient;
import io.invertase.firebase.messaging.ReactNativeFirebaseMessagingService;
import com.google.firebase.messaging.RemoteMessage;
import android.util.Log;
import java.util.Map;
public class MainMessagingService extends ReactNativeFirebaseMessagingService {
private static final String TAG = "MainMessagingService";
private final IntercomPushClient intercomPushClient = new IntercomPushClient();
@Override
public void onMessageReceived(RemoteMessage remoteMessage) {
Map message = remoteMessage.getData();
if (intercomPushClient.isIntercomPush(message)) {
Log.d(TAG, "Intercom message received");
intercomPushClient.handlePush(getApplication(), message);
} else {
super.onMessageReceived(remoteMessage);
}
}
}
II. Then add the following code to
android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml:
<?xml version="1.0" encoding="utf-8"?>
<manifest package="com.YOUR_APP"
...other configuration here...
>
<application
...other configuration here...
xmlns:tools="http://schemas.android.com/tools"
>
<!-- ...other configuration here... -->
<!-- ...ADD THE SERVICE BELOW... -->
<service
android:name=".MainMessagingService"
android:enabled="true"
android:exported="true">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" />
</intent-filter>
</service>
</application>
</manifest>
Import Intercom and use methods
import Intercom from 'react-native-intercom';
// or…
// var Intercom = require('react-native-intercom');
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 'Bob' });
Intercom.logEvent('viewed_screen', { extra: 'metadata' });
//...rest of your file...
Note that calling
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 'Bob' }) (or
Intercom.registerUnidentifiedUser()) is required before using methods which require that Intercom know the current user… such as
Intercom.displayMessageComposer(), etc.
import Intercom from 'react-native-intercom';
or
var Intercom = require('react-native-intercom');
Intercom.logEvent('viewed_screen', { extra: 'metadata' });
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 'bob' });
Intercom.registerUnidentifiedUser();
Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 'bob' })
Intercom.updateUser({
// Pre-defined user attributes
email: 'mimi@intercom.com',
user_id: 'user_id',
name: 'your name',
phone: '010-1234-5678',
language_override: 'language_override',
signed_up_at: 1004,
unsubscribed_from_emails: true,
companies: [{
company_id: 'your company id',
name: 'your company name'
}],
custom_attributes: {
my_custom_attribute: 123
},
});
Intercom.setUserHash(hash_received_from_backend)
Intercom.logout()
Intercom.displayMessageComposer();
Intercom.displayMessageComposerWithInitialMessage('Initial Message');
Intercom.displayMessenger();
Intercom.displayConversationsList();
Intercom.displayHelpCenter();
Intercom.setBottomPadding(64);
Intercom.displayHelpCenter();
Note that before calling
Intercom.displayHelpCenter() it is required to enable Help Center in your Intercom settings.
Intercom.presentCarousel(carouselID);
Note that before calling
Intercom.presentCarousel(carouselID) it is required to enable carousels and create a carousel in your Intercom settings.
componentDidMount() {
Intercom.addEventListener(Intercom.Notifications.UNREAD_COUNT, this._onUnreadChange)
}
componentWillUnmount() {
Intercom.removeEventListener(Intercom.Notifications.UNREAD_COUNT, this._onUnreadChange);
}
_onUnreadChange = ({ count }) => {
//...
}
// The window was hidden
Intercom.Notifications.WINDOW_DID_HIDE
// The window was shown
Intercom.Notifications.WINDOW_DID_SHOW
Firebase.messaging().getToken()
.then((token) => {
console.log('Device FCM Token: ', token);
Intercom.sendTokenToIntercom(token);
});