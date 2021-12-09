Official Package

Intercom has released an official package for React Native. Please use it.

https://github.com/intercom/intercom-react-native

React Native wrapper for Intercom.io. Based off of intercom-cordova

Installation Guide

Install react-native-intercom : yarn add react-native-intercom Link native dependencies react-native link react-native-intercom Manually Link the library in Xcode (Linking librarys on iOS) Open Xcode -> Right click "[Your Project Name]/Libraries" folder and select "Add File to [Your Project Name]" -> Select RNIntercom.xcodeproj located in node_modules/react-native-intercom/iOS . Open "General Settings" -> "Build Phases" -> "Link Binary with Libraries" and add libRNIntercom.a Config for iOS (intercom-ios) Add #import "Intercom/intercom.h" with the other imports at the top of ios/YOUR_PROJECT/AppDelegate.m . Initialize Intercom in ios/YOUR_PROJECT/AppDelegate.m with your Intercom iOS API Key and your Intercom App ID: - ( BOOL )application:( UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:( NSDictionary *)launchOptions { [Intercom setApiKey: @"YOUR_IOS_API_KEY_HERE" forAppId: @"YOUR_APP_ID_HERE" ]; } Optional, Intercom's documentation suggests adding the following call in order to receive push notifications for new messages: - ( void )application:( UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:( NSData *)deviceToken { [Intercom setDeviceToken:deviceToken]; } Optional, allow access to photos on iOS. Open Info.plist in Xcode and add a new key "Privacy - Photo Library Usage Description". Or alternately, open ios/YOUR_PROJECT/Info.plist and add: < dict > ...other configuration here... < key > NSPhotoLibraryUsageDescription </ key > < string > Send photos to help resolve app issues </ string > ...other configuration here... </ dict > Config for Android (intercom-android) In android/app/src/main/java/com/YOUR_APP/app/MainApplication.java , add the following code in the respective sections of the file using your Intercom Android API Key and Intercom App ID: import com.robinpowered.react.Intercom.IntercomPackage; import io.intercom.android.sdk.Intercom; public class MainApplication extends Application { public void onCreate () { super .onCreate(); Intercom.initialize( this , "YOUR_ANDROID_API_KEY_HERE" , "YOUR_APP_ID_HERE" ); } public List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { packages.add( new IntercomPackage()); } } In android/build.gradle add maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } (h/t): allprojects { repositories { maven { url "https://maven.google.com" } } } Decide which type of push messaging you want to install, and add choosen method to android/app/build.gradle . If you'd rather not have push notifications in your app, you can use this dependency: dependencies { implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk-base:5.+' } If "Firebase Cloud Messaging(FCM)", then: dependencies { implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk-base:9.+' implementation 'io.intercom.android:intercom-sdk:9.+' } If you're already using FCM in your application you'll need to extend FirebaseMessagingService to handle Intercom's push notifications (refer to Using Intercom with other FCM setups) Here's an example if you're using react-native-firebase as your existing FCM setup: I. Add a new file if you don't have one ( android/app/src/main/java/com/YOUR_APP/MainMessagingService.java ) package com.YOUR_APP; import io.invertase.firebase.messaging.*; import android.content.Intent; import android.content.Context; import io.intercom.android.sdk.push.IntercomPushClient; import io.invertase.firebase.messaging.ReactNativeFirebaseMessagingService; import com.google.firebase.messaging.RemoteMessage; import android.util.Log; import java.util.Map; public class MainMessagingService extends ReactNativeFirebaseMessagingService { private static final String TAG = "MainMessagingService" ; private final IntercomPushClient intercomPushClient = new IntercomPushClient(); public void onMessageReceived (RemoteMessage remoteMessage) { Map message = remoteMessage.getData(); if (intercomPushClient.isIntercomPush(message)) { Log.d(TAG, "Intercom message received" ); intercomPushClient.handlePush(getApplication(), message); } else { super .onMessageReceived(remoteMessage); } } } II. Then add the following code to android/app/src/main/AndroidManifest.xml : < manifest package = "com.YOUR_APP" ...other configuration here... > < application ...other configuration here... xmlns:tools = "http://schemas.android.com/tools" > < service android:name = ".MainMessagingService" android:enabled = "true" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT" /> </ intent-filter > </ service > </ application > </ manifest > make sure you have only one service intent with action com.google.firebase.MESSAGING_EVENT Import Intercom and use methods import Intercom from 'react-native-intercom' ; Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId : 'Bob' }); Intercom.logEvent( 'viewed_screen' , { extra : 'metadata' }); Note that calling Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId: 'Bob' }) (or Intercom.registerUnidentifiedUser() ) is required before using methods which require that Intercom know the current user… such as Intercom.displayMessageComposer() , etc.

Usage

Import or Require the module

import Intercom from 'react-native-intercom' ;

or

var Intercom = require ( 'react-native-intercom' );

Log an event

Intercom.logEvent( 'viewed_screen' , { extra : 'metadata' });

Register a Logged In user

Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId : 'bob' });

Register Unidentified user

Intercom.registerUnidentifiedUser();

Register a Logged In user and post extra metadata

Intercom.registerIdentifiedUser({ userId : 'bob' }) Intercom.updateUser({ email : 'mimi@intercom.com' , user_id : 'user_id' , name : 'your name' , phone : '010-1234-5678' , language_override : 'language_override' , signed_up_at : 1004 , unsubscribed_from_emails : true , companies : [{ company_id : 'your company id' , name : 'your company name' }], custom_attributes : { my_custom_attribute : 123 }, });

Set User Hash for Identity Validation (optional)

Intercom.setUserHash(hash_received_from_backend)

Sign Out

Intercom.logout()

Show Message Composer

Intercom.displayMessageComposer();

Show Message Composer with an Initial Message

Intercom.displayMessageComposerWithInitialMessage( 'Initial Message' );

Display Latest Conversation

Intercom.displayMessenger();

Display Conversations List

Intercom.displayConversationsList();

Display Help Center

Intercom.displayHelpCenter();

Set Bottom Padding

Intercom.setBottomPadding( 64 );

Note that before calling Intercom.displayHelpCenter() it is required to enable Help Center in your Intercom settings.

Present a Carousel

Intercom.presentCarousel(carouselID);

Note that before calling Intercom.presentCarousel(carouselID) it is required to enable carousels and create a carousel in your Intercom settings.

Listen for Unread Conversation Notifications

componentDidMount() { Intercom.addEventListener(Intercom.Notifications.UNREAD_COUNT, this ._onUnreadChange) } componentWillUnmount() { Intercom.removeEventListener(Intercom.Notifications.UNREAD_COUNT, this ._onUnreadChange); } _onUnreadChange = ( { count } ) => { }

Other Notifications

Intercom.Notifications.WINDOW_DID_HIDE Intercom.Notifications.WINDOW_DID_SHOW

Send FCM token directly to Intercom for push notifications (Android only)