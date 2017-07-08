React Native Interactions

React Native InteractionManager helpers.

import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions' ; function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < AfterInteractions > < ExpensiveComponent /> </ AfterInteractions > ); }

Installation

npm i --save react-native-interactions

Usage

AfterInteractions

A component that only renders children after InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions() . Wrap top-level Navigator scenes with this component to improve animation perfomance.

import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions' ; function MyScene ( ) { return ( < AfterInteractions placeholder = { < CheapPlaceholder /> }> < ExpensiveComponent /> </ AfterInteractions > ); }

Props:

prop type default description placeholder react element null (optional) prerendered placeholder content renderPlaceholder function null (optional) placeholder renderer

renderAfterInteractions

Same as AfterInteractions component, but in the form of a decorator.

import {renderAfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions' ; @renderAfterInteractions class ExpensiveComponent extends Component { static placeholder = < CheapPlaceholder /> ; render() { } }

or:

@renderAfterInteractions({ placeholder : < CheapPlaceholder /> }) class ExpensiveComponent extends Component { }

or:

class ExpensiveComponent extends Component { } export default renderAfterInteractions(ExpensiveComponent);

Options:

option type default description hoistStatics boolean true (optional) copy non-react static props to composed component placeholder react element null (optional) prerendered placeholder content renderPlaceholder function null (optional) placeholder renderer

License

MIT