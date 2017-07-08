openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-interactions

by Jeff Hanson
0.4.0 (see all)

React Native InteractionManager helpers.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

387

GitHub Stars

83

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Interactions NPM version

React Native InteractionManager helpers.

Demo

import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';

function MyComponent() {
  return (
    <AfterInteractions>
      <ExpensiveComponent/>
    </AfterInteractions>
  );
}

Installation

npm i --save react-native-interactions

Usage

AfterInteractions

A component that only renders children after InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions(). Wrap top-level Navigator scenes with this component to improve animation perfomance.

import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';

function MyScene() {
  return (
    <AfterInteractions placeholder={<CheapPlaceholder/>}>
      <ExpensiveComponent/>
    </AfterInteractions>
  );
}

Props:

proptypedefaultdescription
placeholderreact elementnull(optional) prerendered placeholder content
renderPlaceholderfunctionnull(optional) placeholder renderer

renderAfterInteractions

Same as AfterInteractions component, but in the form of a decorator.

import {renderAfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';

@renderAfterInteractions
class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {

  static placeholder = <CheapPlaceholder/>;

  render() {
    // expensive stuff
  }
}

or:

@renderAfterInteractions({placeholder: <CheapPlaceholder/>})
class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {
  // expensive stuff
}

or:

class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {
  // expensive stuff
}

export default renderAfterInteractions(ExpensiveComponent);

Options:

optiontypedefaultdescription
hoistStaticsbooleantrue(optional) copy non-react static props to composed component
placeholderreact elementnull(optional) prerendered placeholder content
renderPlaceholderfunctionnull(optional) placeholder renderer

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial