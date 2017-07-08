React Native InteractionManager helpers.
import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';
function MyComponent() {
return (
<AfterInteractions>
<ExpensiveComponent/>
</AfterInteractions>
);
}
npm i --save react-native-interactions
A component that only renders
children after
InteractionManager.runAfterInteractions(). Wrap top-level
Navigator scenes with this component to improve animation perfomance.
import {AfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';
function MyScene() {
return (
<AfterInteractions placeholder={<CheapPlaceholder/>}>
<ExpensiveComponent/>
</AfterInteractions>
);
}
Props:
|prop
|type
|default
|description
placeholder
|react element
null
|(optional) prerendered placeholder content
renderPlaceholder
|function
null
|(optional) placeholder renderer
Same as
AfterInteractions component, but in the form of a decorator.
import {renderAfterInteractions} from 'react-native-interactions';
@renderAfterInteractions
class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {
static placeholder = <CheapPlaceholder/>;
render() {
// expensive stuff
}
}
or:
@renderAfterInteractions({placeholder: <CheapPlaceholder/>})
class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {
// expensive stuff
}
or:
class ExpensiveComponent extends Component {
// expensive stuff
}
export default renderAfterInteractions(ExpensiveComponent);
Options:
|option
|type
|default
|description
hoistStatics
|boolean
true
|(optional) copy non-react static props to composed component
placeholder
|react element
null
|(optional) prerendered placeholder content
renderPlaceholder
|function
null
|(optional) placeholder renderer
MIT