📘 Description

Author: Marco Cesarato

Github: https://github.com/marcocesarato/react-native-input-spinner

An extendible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.

Try it on the published demo web app: https://marcocesarato.github.io/react-native-input-spinner/

Compatible with: Android, iOS, Windows, Web and Expo.

📖 Install

Install the library from npm or yarn just running one of the following command lines:

npm yarn npm install react-native-input-spinner --save yarn add react-native-input-spinner

💻 Usage

import InputSpinner from "react-native-input-spinner" ; < InputSpinner max = {10} min = {2} step = {2} colorMax = { "# f04048 "} colorMin = { "# 40c5f4 "} value = {this.state.number} onChange = {(num) => { console.log(num); }} />;

For more examples check the Example directory the App.js file

🎨 Screenshots

Default props + Min & Max colors Not rounded, showBorder, Min & Max colors

High customization

Skins Customization

⚡️ Example

Web

https://marcocesarato.github.io/react-native-input-spinner/

Expo

Clone or download repo and after:

cd Example yarn install # or npm install expo start

Open Expo Client on your device. Use it to scan the QR code printed by expo start . You may have to wait a minute while your project bundles and loads for the first time.

Example App Screenshot

💡 Props

Check the "Props List" file to have the complete list of component props ordered by name.

Structure

Handlers

Handler Description Func onBlur Callback that is called when the text input is blurred. (e) => { ... } onChange Callback that is called when the number of the Spinner change. (num) => { ... } onDecrease Callback that is called when decrease button is clicked get value decreased. (decreased) => { ... } onFocus Callback that is called when the text input is focused. (e) => { ... } onIncrease Callback that is called when increase button is clicked get value increased . (increased) => { ... } onKeyPress Callback that is called when a key is pressed. (e) => { ... } onLongPress Callback that is called when holding the right or the left button Function onMax Callback that is called when max is reached get max number permitted. (max) => { ... } onMin Callback that is called when min is reached get min number permitted. (min) => { ... } onSubmitEditing Callback that is called when the text input's submit button is pressed (e) => { ... }

Props

Property Description Type Default Note accelerationDelay Delay time before start the onLongPress event and increase or decrease and continually Number 750 append Custom element before right button Component autoFocus If true , focuses the input on componentDidMount . false continuity On min value is reached next decrease value will be the max value, if max is reached next increase value will be the min value Boolean false disabled Disable the Spinner or not Boolean false editable Set if input number field is editable or not Boolean true emptied Set if input can be empty Boolean false initialValue Initial value of the Spinner String

Number 0 inputProps Customized TextInput Component props Object null Could overwrite other props leftButtonProps Customized left button (Touchable Component) props Object null Could overwrite other props maxLength Limits the maximum number of characters that can be entered. Number max Max number permitted String

Number null min Min value permitted String

Number 0 placeholder The string that will be rendered when text input value is equal to zero String null placeholderTextColor The text color of the placeholder string. String null precision Max numbers permitted after comma Integer 2 prepend Custom element after left button Component returnKeyLabel Sets the return key to the label. Use it instead of returnKeyType . String returnKeyType Determines how the return key should look. On Android you can also use returnKeyLabel String rightButtonProps Customized right button (Touchable Component) props Object null Could overwrite other props selectTextOnFocus If true , all text will automatically be selected on focus. Bool false selectionColor The highlight and cursor color of the text input. String null step Value to increment or decrement the current spinner value String

Number 1 longStep Value to increment or decrement the current spinner value onLongPress String

Number step speed Speed acceleration ratio of increase or decrease onLongPress Number 7 (value from 1 to 10 ) buttonTextProps Customized text button props Object null typingTime Time before debounce and trigger onChange event Number 750 type Type of spinner String int Can be int or real / float ... value Controlled value of the Spinner String

Number 0

Screenshots

Description

Top spinner with a child

Bottom spinner with prepend and append

Props Styles

Property Description Type Default Note buttonPressStyle Button style on Pressed state Object Could overwrite other props buttonStyle Button style Object Could overwrite other props inputStyle Text Input style Object Could overwrite other props skin Skin layout String clean , modern , paper , round , square style Container style Object Could overwrite other props

Props Colors

Property Description Type Default Note background Custom input text background color String transparent buttonPressTextColor Custom color of the button of the Spinner on Pressed state String Auto buttonTextColor Custom color of the label's button of the Spinner String Auto colorAsBackground Use color as background Bool false colorLeft Custom color of the Spinner left button String #3E525F colorMax Custom color of the Spinner when reach max value String colorMin Custom color of the Spinner when reach min value String colorPress Custom color of the Spinner button on touch press String #3E525F colorRight Custom color of the Spinner right button String #3E525F color Custom color of the Spinner String #3E525F textColor Custom input text number color String Auto

Screenshots

Description

Spinner with color , buttonTextColor , colorPress and buttonPressTextColor custom colors

Props Container Style

Property Description Type Default Note height Custom height of the Spinner Number 50 shadow Show container shadow Boolean false Use with background like background={"#FFF"} showBorder Show the border of the Spinner or not Boolean false Use with rounded={false} style Container style Object Could overwrite other props width Custom width of the Spinner Number 150

Props Buttons Style

Property Description Type Default Note activeOpacity Opacity of underlay on pressed button Number 0.85 arrows Labels on button will be (< and >) instead of (+ and -) Boolean false buttonFontFamily Custom fontFamily of buttons of the Spinner String System Default buttonFontSize Custom fontSize of buttons of the Spinner Number 14 buttonLeftDisabled Disable left button Boolean false buttonLeftImage Custom element on the button left of the spinner Component Could overwrite other props buttonLeftText Custom text on the button left of the spinner String buttonPressLeftImage Custom element on the button left of the spinner on pressed state Component Could overwrite other props buttonPressRightImage Custom element on the button right of the spinner on pressed state Component Could overwrite other props buttonPressStyle Button Style on Pressed state (Plus and Minus buttons) Object buttonPressTextColor Custom color of the button of the Spinner on Pressed state String #FFFFFF buttonRightDisabled Disable right button Boolean false buttonRightImage Custom element on the button right of the spinner Component Could overwrite other props buttonRightText Custom text on the button right of the spinner String buttonStyle Button Style (Plus and Minus buttons) Object buttonTextColor Custom color of the labels's button of the Spinner String #FFFFFF buttonPressTextStyle Button Style on Pressed state (Plus and Minus buttons) Object Could overwrite other props buttonTextStyle Button text Style state (Plus and Minus buttons) Object Could overwrite other props rounded Use circular button Boolean true

Props Text Input Style

Property Description Type Default Note background Custom input text background color String transparent fontFamily Custom fontFamily of the text input of the Spinner String System Default fontSize Custom fontSize of the text input of the Spinner Number 14 inputStyle Text Input style Object Can overwrite other props textColor Custom input text number color String #000000

🤔 How to contribute

