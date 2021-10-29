Author: Marco Cesarato
An extendible input number spinner component for react-native highly customizable. This component enhance a text input for entering numeric values, with increase and decrease buttons.
Try it on the published demo web app: https://marcocesarato.github.io/react-native-input-spinner/
Compatible with: Android, iOS, Windows, Web and Expo.
Install the library from npm or yarn just running one of the following command lines:
|npm
|yarn
npm install react-native-input-spinner --save
yarn add react-native-input-spinner
import InputSpinner from "react-native-input-spinner";
// Example
<InputSpinner
max={10}
min={2}
step={2}
colorMax={"#f04048"}
colorMin={"#40c5f4"}
value={this.state.number}
onChange={(num) => {
console.log(num);
}}
/>;
For more examples check the
Example directory the
App.js file
|Default props + Min & Max colors
|Not rounded, showBorder, Min & Max colors
|Skins
|Customization
Clone or download repo and after:
cd Example
yarn install # or npm install
expo start
Open Expo Client on your device. Use it to scan the QR code printed by
expo start. You may have to wait a minute while your project bundles and loads for the first time.
Check the "Props List" file to have the complete list of component props ordered by name.
|Handler
|Description
|Func
onBlur
|Callback that is called when the text input is blurred.
|(e) => { ... }
onChange
|Callback that is called when the number of the Spinner change.
|(num) => { ... }
onDecrease
|Callback that is called when decrease button is clicked get value decreased.
|(decreased) => { ... }
onFocus
|Callback that is called when the text input is focused.
|(e) => { ... }
onIncrease
|Callback that is called when increase button is clicked get value increased .
|(increased) => { ... }
onKeyPress
|Callback that is called when a key is pressed.
|(e) => { ... }
onLongPress
|Callback that is called when holding the right or the left button
|Function
onMax
|Callback that is called when max is reached get max number permitted.
|(max) => { ... }
onMin
|Callback that is called when min is reached get min number permitted.
|(min) => { ... }
onSubmitEditing
|Callback that is called when the text input's submit button is pressed
|(e) => { ... }
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
accelerationDelay
|Delay time before start the
onLongPress event and increase or decrease and continually
|Number
750
append
|Custom element before right button
|Component
autoFocus
|If
true, focuses the input on
componentDidMount.
false
continuity
|On min value is reached next decrease value will be the max value, if max is reached next increase value will be the min value
|Boolean
false
disabled
|Disable the Spinner or not
|Boolean
false
editable
|Set if input number field is editable or not
|Boolean
true
emptied
|Set if input can be empty
|Boolean
false
initialValue
|Initial value of the Spinner
|String
Number
0
inputProps
|Customized TextInput Component props
|Object
null
|Could overwrite other props
leftButtonProps
|Customized left button (Touchable Component) props
|Object
null
|Could overwrite other props
maxLength
|Limits the maximum number of characters that can be entered.
|Number
max
|Max number permitted
|String
Number
null
min
|Min value permitted
|String
Number
0
placeholder
|The string that will be rendered when text input value is equal to zero
|String
null
placeholderTextColor
|The text color of the placeholder string.
|String
null
precision
|Max numbers permitted after comma
|Integer
2
prepend
|Custom element after left button
|Component
returnKeyLabel
|Sets the return key to the label. Use it instead of
returnKeyType.
|String
returnKeyType
|Determines how the return key should look. On Android you can also use
returnKeyLabel
|String
rightButtonProps
|Customized right button (Touchable Component) props
|Object
null
|Could overwrite other props
selectTextOnFocus
|If
true, all text will automatically be selected on focus.
|Bool
false
selectionColor
|The highlight and cursor color of the text input.
|String
null
step
|Value to increment or decrement the current spinner value
|String
Number
1
longStep
|Value to increment or decrement the current spinner value
onLongPress
|String
Number
step
speed
|Speed acceleration ratio of increase or decrease
onLongPress
|Number
7
|(value from
1 to
10)
buttonTextProps
|Customized text button props
|Object
null
typingTime
|Time before debounce and trigger
onChange event
|Number
750
type
|Type of spinner
|String
int
|Can be
int or
real/
float...
value
|Controlled value of the Spinner
|String
Number
0
prepend and
append
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
buttonPressStyle
|Button style on Pressed state
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
buttonStyle
|Button style
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
inputStyle
|Text Input style
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
skin
|Skin layout
|String
clean,
modern,
paper,
round,
square
style
|Container style
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
background
|Custom input text background color
|String
transparent
buttonPressTextColor
|Custom color of the button of the Spinner on Pressed state
|String
|Auto
buttonTextColor
|Custom color of the label's button of the Spinner
|String
|Auto
colorAsBackground
|Use color as background
|Bool
false
colorLeft
|Custom color of the Spinner left button
|String
#3E525F
colorMax
|Custom color of the Spinner when reach max value
|String
colorMin
|Custom color of the Spinner when reach min value
|String
colorPress
|Custom color of the Spinner button on touch press
|String
#3E525F
colorRight
|Custom color of the Spinner right button
|String
#3E525F
color
|Custom color of the Spinner
|String
#3E525F
textColor
|Custom input text number color
|String
|Auto
color,
buttonTextColor,
colorPress and
buttonPressTextColor custom colors
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
height
|Custom height of the Spinner
|Number
50
shadow
|Show container shadow
|Boolean
false
|Use with
background like
background={"#FFF"}
showBorder
|Show the border of the Spinner or not
|Boolean
false
|Use with
rounded={false}
style
|Container style
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
width
|Custom width of the Spinner
|Number
150
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
activeOpacity
|Opacity of underlay on pressed button
|Number
0.85
arrows
|Labels on button will be (< and >) instead of (+ and -)
|Boolean
false
buttonFontFamily
|Custom fontFamily of buttons of the Spinner
|String
|System Default
buttonFontSize
|Custom fontSize of buttons of the Spinner
|Number
14
buttonLeftDisabled
|Disable left button
|Boolean
false
buttonLeftImage
|Custom element on the button left of the spinner
|Component
|Could overwrite other props
buttonLeftText
|Custom text on the button left of the spinner
|String
buttonPressLeftImage
|Custom element on the button left of the spinner on pressed state
|Component
|Could overwrite other props
buttonPressRightImage
|Custom element on the button right of the spinner on pressed state
|Component
|Could overwrite other props
buttonPressStyle
|Button Style on Pressed state (Plus and Minus buttons)
|Object
buttonPressTextColor
|Custom color of the button of the Spinner on Pressed state
|String
#FFFFFF
buttonRightDisabled
|Disable right button
|Boolean
false
buttonRightImage
|Custom element on the button right of the spinner
|Component
|Could overwrite other props
buttonRightText
|Custom text on the button right of the spinner
|String
buttonStyle
|Button Style (Plus and Minus buttons)
|Object
buttonTextColor
|Custom color of the labels's button of the Spinner
|String
#FFFFFF
buttonPressTextStyle
|Button Style on Pressed state (Plus and Minus buttons)
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
buttonTextStyle
|Button text Style state (Plus and Minus buttons)
|Object
|Could overwrite other props
rounded
|Use circular button
|Boolean
true
|Property
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Note
background
|Custom input text background color
|String
transparent
fontFamily
|Custom fontFamily of the text input of the Spinner
|String
|System Default
fontSize
|Custom fontSize of the text input of the Spinner
|Number
14
inputStyle
|Text Input style
|Object
|Can overwrite other props
textColor
|Custom input text number color
|String
#000000
Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.