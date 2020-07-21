Mainly to achieve the following functions：
TextInput will automatically adjust to the top of the keyboard.
ScrollView will not be obscured by the keyboard.
TextInput gets focus, the selected cursor will be automatically adjusted to the top of the keyboard.
TextInput create new line, the new line will automatically adjust to the top of the keyboard.
TextInput and slide
ScrollView, when you lift your finger, the
TextInput will not get focus.
npm
$ npm install react-native-input-scroll-view --save
yarn
$ yarn add react-native-input-scroll-view
import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...
state = {
text: '',
};
render() {
const { text } = this.state;
return (
<InputScrollView>
<TextInput />
<TextInput />
<TextInput value={text}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
multiline />
</InputScrollView>
);
}
React-native-input-scroll-view automatically modify onContentSizeChange, onSelectionChange, and onChange
TextInput props. It is not yet designed to pass them down if the
TextInput is wrapped into another component so don’t forget to do it:
import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...
const MyComponent = props => (
<View>
<TextInput {...props} />
</View>
);
...
state = {
text: '',
};
render() {
const { text } = this.state;
return (
<InputScrollView>
<MyComponent value={text}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
/>
</InputScrollView>
);
}
Note that if the cursor is to be correctly adjusted to the top of the keyboard, you must bind
value to
TextInput.
If your ReactNative version is on or above
v0.57, skip this section.
Before a certain version of ReactNative, multiline
TextInput height on an Android device could not change properly based on its content, so we need to add additional processing code
import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...
state = {
text: '',
textareaHeight: null,
};
render() {
const { text, textareaHeight } = this.state;
return (
<InputScrollView>
<TextInput />
<TextInput />
<TextInput style={{ height: textareaHeight }}
value={text}
onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
onContentSizeChange={this._onContentSizeChange}
multiline />
</InputScrollView>
);
}
_onContentSizeChange = ({nativeEvent:event}) => {
this.setState({ textareaHeight: event.contentSize.height });
};
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
topOffset
number
undefined
|The offset of the
InputScrollView relative to the top of the window. When the screen contains
TopBar, it is usually set to the height of
TopBar. If not explicitly set, the program will automatically determine, but may cause problems. issues#43。
keyboardOffset
number
40
|When automatic adjustment, the cursor relative to the top of the keyboard offset.
multilineInputStyle
Style
null
|If your multiline
TextInput has a specific style, to ensure that the cursor can be accurately adjusted to the top of the keyboard, this is set as a multiline
TextInput style, The style attributes that mainly include
fontSize、
fontFamily、
lineHeight etc. affect the position of the cursor. Be careful not to include
width and
height.
useAnimatedScrollView
bool
false
|Replace regular
ScrollView component with
Animated.ScrollView component.
supportHardwareKeyboard
bool
false
beta If your device does not use a soft keyboard, try using this parameter to solve the problem. issues#69
keyboardAvoidingViewProps
props
null
KeyboardAvoidingView component Props. Check them here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/keyboardavoidingview
...ScrollView.props
props
|All props from ScrollView are inherited. Check them here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html
"react": "^16.0.0-alpha.12"
"react-native": ">=0.46.0"
MIT