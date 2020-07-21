openbase logo
rni

react-native-input-scroll-view

by 白俊杰
1.11.0 (see all)

Perfect TextInput ScrollView

Overview

Readme

react-native-input-scroll-view npm version

Mainly to achieve the following functions：

  • When the keyboard pops up, the TextInput will automatically adjust to the top of the keyboard.
  • When the keyboard pops up, the content of the ScrollView will not be obscured by the keyboard.
  • When multiline TextInput gets focus, the selected cursor will be automatically adjusted to the top of the keyboard.
  • When the multiline TextInput create new line, the new line will automatically adjust to the top of the keyboard.
  • Put your finger on top of TextInput and slide ScrollView, when you lift your finger, the TextInput will not get focus.

    

Installation

npm

$ npm install react-native-input-scroll-view --save

yarn

$ yarn add react-native-input-scroll-view

Usage

import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...
state = {
    text: '',
};

render() {
    const { text } = this.state;
    return (
        <InputScrollView>
            <TextInput />
            <TextInput />
            <TextInput value={text}
                       onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
                       multiline />
        </InputScrollView>
    );
}

React-native-input-scroll-view automatically modify onContentSizeChange, onSelectionChange, and onChange TextInput props. It is not yet designed to pass them down if the TextInput is wrapped into another component so don’t forget to do it:

import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...

const MyComponent = props => (
    <View>
        <TextInput {...props} />
    </View>
);
...

state = {
    text: '',
};

render() {
    const { text } = this.state;
    return (
        <InputScrollView>
            <MyComponent value={text}
                         onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
                        />
        </InputScrollView>
    );
}

Note that if the cursor is to be correctly adjusted to the top of the keyboard, you must bind value to TextInput.

Multiline TextInput in the Android

If your ReactNative version is on or above v0.57, skip this section.

Before a certain version of ReactNative, multiline TextInput height on an Android device could not change properly based on its content, so we need to add additional processing code

import InputScrollView from 'react-native-input-scroll-view';
...

state = {
    text: '',
    textareaHeight: null,
};

render() {
    const { text, textareaHeight } = this.state;
    return (
        <InputScrollView>
            <TextInput />
            <TextInput />
            <TextInput style={{ height: textareaHeight }}
                       value={text}
                       onChangeText={text => this.setState({ text })}
                       onContentSizeChange={this._onContentSizeChange}
                       multiline />
        </InputScrollView>
    );
}

_onContentSizeChange = ({nativeEvent:event}) => {
    this.setState({ textareaHeight: event.contentSize.height });
};

Props

PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
topOffsetnumberundefinedThe offset of the InputScrollView relative to the top of the window. When the screen contains TopBar, it is usually set to the height of TopBar. If not explicitly set, the program will automatically determine, but may cause problems. issues#43
keyboardOffsetnumber40When automatic adjustment, the cursor relative to the top of the keyboard offset.
multilineInputStyleStylenullIf your multiline TextInput has a specific style, to ensure that the cursor can be accurately adjusted to the top of the keyboard, this is set as a multiline TextInput style, The style attributes that mainly include fontSizefontFamilylineHeight etc. affect the position of the cursor. Be careful not to include width and height.
useAnimatedScrollViewboolfalseReplace regular ScrollView component with Animated.ScrollView component.
supportHardwareKeyboardboolfalsebeta If your device does not use a soft keyboard, try using this parameter to solve the problem. issues#69
keyboardAvoidingViewPropspropsnullKeyboardAvoidingView component Props. Check them here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/keyboardavoidingview
...ScrollView.propspropsAll props from ScrollView are inherited. Check them here: https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/scrollview.html

ENV

"react": "^16.0.0-alpha.12"
"react-native": ">=0.46.0"

Product case

App_Store

License

MIT

Alternatives

react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-viewA ScrollView component that handles keyboard appearance and automatically scrolls to focused TextInput.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
177K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
react-native-invertible-scroll-viewAn invertible ScrollView for React Native
GitHub Stars
453
Weekly Downloads
3K
rnq
react-native-quick-scrollReact Native scroll bar component for fast scrolling 🚀
GitHub Stars
48
Weekly Downloads
14

