React Native Inhibit Warnings

Modified React Native modulus and silences warnings.

Isn't this a really bad idea?

Yes.

When using React Native with it's core / third party frameworks Xcode generated allot of warnings. Most of the warnings aren't causing any harm and can be ignored for the time being. At the same time, these warnings obscure warnings from the projects you're managing. Having a project with 100+ warnings, of which 1 or 2 are caused by your own code is frustrating.

Don't get me wrong, these warnings should be properly fixed! But not in our day-to-day workspace :)

What does it do?

It scans for ./node_modules/**/*.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj files and applied the following changes to all build configurations:

GCC_WARN_INHIBIT_ALL_WARNINGS = YES

= RUN_CLANG_STATIC_ANALYZER = NO

= LastUpgradeCheck = 9999

TODO

Make flags configurable, especially the value of LastUpgradeCheck is ideal to specify explicitly.

is ideal to specify explicitly. Allow adding / overwriting of any build settings

Whitelist / Blacklist specific projects

More? Let me know.

Installation

yarn add

or

npm install --save-dev react- native -inhibit-warnings

Once the package is installed in your project, you just need to configure it by adding a postinstall script which will re-run the script whenever you add or remove packages to/from your project:

{ "name" : "your-awesome-app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "scripts" : { "postinstall" : "react-native-inhibit-warnings" }, }

What Then?

As long as react-native-inhibit-warnings has run whenever you add react native modules, you should be good to go.

It's not working!

A good starting point for troubleshooting is:

Completely quit Xcode.

rm -rf node_modules

yarn or npm i

or Re open Xcode

Product -> Clean

Run

If you're still having trouble, post an issue so we can look into it.

Running Manually

You can run this package manually with react-native-inhibit-warnings .

The best way to give yourself a manual trigger for this is add to your package.json scripts section like so:

{ "name" : "your-awesome-app" , "version" : "1.0.0" , "scripts" : { "inhibit-warnings" : "react-native-inhibit-warnings" , "postinstall" : "react-native-inhibit-warnings" } }

You can then yarn run inhibit-warnings or npm run inhibit-warnings which will run the cleanup scripts on demand.

Uninstalling

If you decide this isn't working out for you, we'd love to know why and to try to fix it. Please open an issue.

But if you still want to get rid of this and revert the changes to your project, you can follow these steps:

Quitting Xcode. rm -rf node_modules yarn or npm i Re-open Xcode.

You're back to where you started!

License

Licensed under the MIT License, Copyright © 2017 mattijsf.

See LICENSE for more information.