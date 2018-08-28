InfiniteScrollView

InfiniteScrollView is a React Native scroll view that notifies you as the scroll offset approaches the bottom. You can instruct it to display a loading indicator while you load more content. This is a common design in feeds. InfiniteScrollView also supports horizontal scroll views.

It conforms to ScrollableMixin so you can compose it with other scrollable components.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-infinite-scroll-view

Usage

Compose InfiniteScrollView with the scrollable component that you would like to get events from. In the case of a basic ListView, you would write:

import React from 'react' ; import { ListView, } from 'react-native' ; import InfiniteScrollView from 'react-native-infinite-scroll-view' ; class ExampleComponent extends React . Component { _loadMoreContentAsync = async () => { } render() { return ( <ListView renderScrollComponent={props => <InfiniteScrollView {...props} />} dataSource={...} renderRow={...} canLoadMore={this.state.canLoadMoreContent} onLoadMoreAsync={this._loadMoreContentAsync} /> ); } }

A more complete example that uses a ListView.DataSource , react-redux, and supports pagination would look something like this:

import React from 'react' ; import { ListView, RefreshControl, } from 'react-native' ; import InfiniteScrollView from 'react-native-infinite-scroll-view' ; import { connect } from 'react-redux' ; class ExampleComponent extends React . Component { static propTypes = { listData : PropTypes.object.isRequired, dispatch : PropTypes.func.isRequired, }; constructor (props, context) { super (props, context); this .state = { dataSource : new ListView.DataSource({ rowHasChanged : this ._rowHasChanged.bind( this ), }), }; this .state.dataSource = this .getUpdatedDataStore(props); } async componentWillMount() { this ._loadMoreContentAsync(); } componentWillReceiveProps(nextProps) { this .setState({ dataSource : this .getUpdatedDataSource(nextProps), }); } getUpdatedDataSource(props) { let rows = props.listData.items; let ids = rows.map( ( obj, index ) => index); return this .state.dataSource.cloneWithRows(rows, ids); } _rowHasChanged(r1, r2) { return JSON .stringify(r1) !== JSON .stringify(r2); } _renderRefreshControl() { return ( <RefreshControl refreshing={this.props.listData.isFetching} onRefresh={this._loadMoreContentAsync.bind(this)} /> ); } _loadMoreContentAsync = async () => { // In this example, we're assuming cursor-based pagination, where any // additional data can be accessed at this.props.listData.nextUrl. // // If nextUrl is set, that means there is more data. If nextUrl is unset, // then there is no existing data, and you should fetch from scratch. this.props.dispatch(fetchMoreContent(this.props.listData.nextUrl)); } render() { return ( <ListView renderScrollComponent={props => <InfiniteScrollView {...props} />} dataSource={this.state.dataSource} renderRow={...} refreshControl={this._renderRefreshControl()} canLoadMore={!!this.props.listData.nextUrl} onLoadMoreAsync={this._loadMoreContentAsync.bind(this)} /> ); } } const mapStateToProps = (state) => { return {listData: state.listData}; }; export default connect(mapStateToProps)(ExampleComponent);

Tips and Caveats

Horizontal scroll views are supported

When you load more content in an infinite ListView, the ListView by default will render only one row per frame. This means that for a short amount of time after loading new content, the user could still be very close to the bottom of the scroll view and may trigger a second load.

Known issue: Make sure your initial data reaches the bottom of the screen, otherwise scroll events won't trigger. Subsequent loads are not affected. See expo/react-native-infinite-scroll-view#9 for more details.

Implementation