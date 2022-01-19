Infinite scrolling is one of the most used UX in App. In React Native, This is implemented using the
onEndReached props of FlatList.
Unfortunately, It doesn't work well as expected. I think it's one of the headaches that hasn't been solved for quite some time. We had to make it work by modifying
onEndReachedThreshold several times, but eventually it doesn't work efficiently.
Now, This patch will make it work as you expect! It's too easy to use.
My PR is in progress, but React Native may not be easy to apply because there are so many things to consider. So, I decided to provide this patch for those who needed it.
Once installed, react-native's FlatList is automatically patched.
yarn add react-native-infinite-flatlist-patch --dev
prepare should be added to prevent this patch from being restored whenever packages are changed.
{
...
"scripts": {
...,
"prepare": "yarn run infinite-flatlist-patch"
}
}
If you were already using
prepare, you can add the patch script later.
"prepare": "yarn run jetify; yarn run infinite-flatlist-patch"
You can execute the patch manually with the command below.
yarn run infinite-flatlist-patch
Just delete the command you added to
prepare and remove my package.
You can test it yourself with this test app.
This app is to test the improvements of
onEndReached of FlatList.
onEndReached is called, 10 items are added.
OnEndReached is called and FlatList has 30 items.
OnEndReached is not called and FlatList has 20 items.
OnEndReached is called twice in a short period and FlatList has 50 items.
OnEndReached is called and FlatList has 30 items.