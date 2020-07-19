openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-indicator

by Di Wang
1.2.2 (see all)

🌀 A friendly loading indicator component for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.4K

GitHub Stars

296

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-indicator

npm npm npm

A useful indicator component for React Native

Installation

Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:

$ npm install react-native-indicator --save 
$ npm install @react-native-community/art --save

For react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.

For react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:

$ react-native link @react-native-community/art

More info, following the Art module instruction to configure.

Usage

Import react-native-indicator as a JavaScript module:

import { CirclesLoader, PulseLoader, TextLoader, DotsLoader, ... } from 'react-native-indicator';

Here is currently available types: 

render(){
  return(
    <View>
      <CirclesLoader />
      <TextLoader text="Loading" />
    </View>
  ); 
}

Props

PulseLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber30circle's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
frequencynumber1000scale's frequency
DotsLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber10dot's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
betweenSpacenumber5distance between two dots
TextLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
textstring'Loading'contents
textStylestyleinheritedtext's style
BubblesLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber40circle's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
dotRadiusnumber10each dot's size
CirclesLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber40circle's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
dotRadiusnumber8each dot's size
BreathingLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber10circle's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
strokeWidthnumber3outline width
frequencynumber800scale's frequency
RippleLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber10circle's size
frequencynumber1600scale's frequency
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
strokeWidthnumber3outline width
LinesLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
barWidthnumber5each bar's width
barHeightnumber40each bar's height
barNumbernumber5the number of bar
betweenSpacenumber2distance between two bars
MusicBarLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
barWidthnumber3each bar's width
barHeightnumber30each bar's height
betweenSpacenumber5distance between two bars
EatBeanLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
sizenumber30indicator's size
DoubleCircleLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber30circle's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
RotationCircleLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber30indicator's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
rotationSpeednumber800rotation speed
RotationHoleLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber40indicator's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
rotationSpeednumber800rotation speed
strokeWidthnumber8circle outline's width
CirclesRotationScaleLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber50indicator's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
NineCubesLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber20each cube's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
LineDotsLoader

warning: this indicator will occupy a whole horizontal space automatically, which means you don't need to set any center props. Just keeping the direction of its parent View is vertical.

proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber10dot's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
dotsNumbernumber5the number of dots
betweenSpacenumber5distance between two dots
ColorDotsLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber15each cube's size
betweenSpacenumber7distance between two dots
color1string'#ff4500'(red)1st color
color2string'#ffd700'(yellow)2nd color
color3string'#9acd32'(green)3rd color
OpacityDotsLoader
proptypedefaultdescription
sizenumber10dot's size
colorstring'#1e90ff'indicator's color
betweenSpacenumber5distance between two dots
speednumber200change speed

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial