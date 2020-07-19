react-native-indicator
A useful indicator component for React Native
Installation
Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:
$ npm install react-native-indicator --save
$ npm install @react-native-community/art --save
For react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.
For react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:
$ react-native link @react-native-community/art
More info, following the Art module instruction to configure.
Usage
Import react-native-indicator as a JavaScript module:
import { CirclesLoader, PulseLoader, TextLoader, DotsLoader, ... } from 'react-native-indicator';
Here is currently available types:
render(){
return(
<View>
<CirclesLoader />
<TextLoader text="Loading" />
</View>
);
}
Props
PulseLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|30
|circle's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|frequency
|number
|1000
|scale's frequency
DotsLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|10
|dot's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|betweenSpace
|number
|5
|distance between two dots
TextLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|text
|string
|'Loading'
|contents
|textStyle
|style
|inherited
|text's style
BubblesLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|40
|circle's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|dotRadius
|number
|10
|each dot's size
CirclesLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|40
|circle's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|dotRadius
|number
|8
|each dot's size
BreathingLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|10
|circle's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|strokeWidth
|number
|3
|outline width
|frequency
|number
|800
|scale's frequency
RippleLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|10
|circle's size
|frequency
|number
|1600
|scale's frequency
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|strokeWidth
|number
|3
|outline width
LinesLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|barWidth
|number
|5
|each bar's width
|barHeight
|number
|40
|each bar's height
|barNumber
|number
|5
|the number of bar
|betweenSpace
|number
|2
|distance between two bars
MusicBarLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|barWidth
|number
|3
|each bar's width
|barHeight
|number
|30
|each bar's height
|betweenSpace
|number
|5
|distance between two bars
EatBeanLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|size
|number
|30
|indicator's size
DoubleCircleLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|30
|circle's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
RotationCircleLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|30
|indicator's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|rotationSpeed
|number
|800
|rotation speed
RotationHoleLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|40
|indicator's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|rotationSpeed
|number
|800
|rotation speed
|strokeWidth
|number
|8
|circle outline's width
CirclesRotationScaleLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|50
|indicator's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
NineCubesLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|20
|each cube's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
LineDotsLoader
warning: this indicator will occupy a whole horizontal space automatically, which means you don't need to set any center props. Just keeping the direction of its parent View is vertical.
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|10
|dot's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|dotsNumber
|number
|5
|the number of dots
|betweenSpace
|number
|5
|distance between two dots
ColorDotsLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|15
|each cube's size
|betweenSpace
|number
|7
|distance between two dots
|color1
|string
|'#ff4500'(red)
|1st color
|color2
|string
|'#ffd700'(yellow)
|2nd color
|color3
|string
|'#9acd32'(green)
|3rd color
OpacityDotsLoader
|prop
|type
|default
|description
|size
|number
|10
|dot's size
|color
|string
|'#1e90ff'
|indicator's color
|betweenSpace
|number
|5
|distance between two dots
|speed
|number
|200
|change speed
License
MIT