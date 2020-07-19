A useful indicator component for React Native

Installation

Make sure that you are in your React Native project directory and run:

$ npm install react- native -indicator --save $ npm install - native -community/art --save

For react-native >= 0.60 ReactNativeART should be auto-linked and no additional action is required.

For react-native < 0.60 you need to link ReactNative ART:

$ react- native link - native -community/art

More info, following the Art module instruction to configure.

Usage

Import react-native-indicator as a JavaScript module:

import { CirclesLoader, PulseLoader, TextLoader, DotsLoader, ... } from 'react-native-indicator' ;

Here is currently available types:

render(){ return ( < View > < CirclesLoader /> < TextLoader text = "Loading" /> </ View > ); }

Props

PulseLoader

prop type default description size number 30 circle's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color frequency number 1000 scale's frequency

DotsLoader

prop type default description size number 10 dot's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color betweenSpace number 5 distance between two dots

TextLoader

prop type default description text string 'Loading' contents textStyle style inherited text's style

BubblesLoader

prop type default description size number 40 circle's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color dotRadius number 10 each dot's size

CirclesLoader

prop type default description size number 40 circle's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color dotRadius number 8 each dot's size

BreathingLoader

prop type default description size number 10 circle's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color strokeWidth number 3 outline width frequency number 800 scale's frequency

RippleLoader

prop type default description size number 10 circle's size frequency number 1600 scale's frequency color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color strokeWidth number 3 outline width

LinesLoader

prop type default description color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color barWidth number 5 each bar's width barHeight number 40 each bar's height barNumber number 5 the number of bar betweenSpace number 2 distance between two bars

MusicBarLoader

prop type default description color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color barWidth number 3 each bar's width barHeight number 30 each bar's height betweenSpace number 5 distance between two bars

EatBeanLoader

prop type default description color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color size number 30 indicator's size

DoubleCircleLoader

prop type default description size number 30 circle's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color

RotationCircleLoader

prop type default description size number 30 indicator's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color rotationSpeed number 800 rotation speed

RotationHoleLoader

prop type default description size number 40 indicator's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color rotationSpeed number 800 rotation speed strokeWidth number 8 circle outline's width

CirclesRotationScaleLoader

prop type default description size number 50 indicator's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color

NineCubesLoader

prop type default description size number 20 each cube's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color

LineDotsLoader

warning: this indicator will occupy a whole horizontal space automatically, which means you don't need to set any center props. Just keeping the direction of its parent View is vertical.

prop type default description size number 10 dot's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color dotsNumber number 5 the number of dots betweenSpace number 5 distance between two dots

ColorDotsLoader

prop type default description size number 15 each cube's size betweenSpace number 7 distance between two dots color1 string '#ff4500'(red) 1st color color2 string '#ffd700'(yellow) 2nd color color3 string '#9acd32'(green) 3rd color

OpacityDotsLoader

prop type default description size number 10 dot's size color string '#1e90ff' indicator's color betweenSpace number 5 distance between two dots speed number 200 change speed

License

MIT