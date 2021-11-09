Categories
Leaderboard
Choose the right package every time
Openbase helps you choose packages with reviews, metrics & categories.
Learn more
Categories
Leaderboard
Feedback
Sign up with GitHub
By signing up, you agree to our
terms of service
and
privacy policy
Log In
What's Openbase?
•
Help
•
Send Feedback
rni
react-native-incall-manager
●
by zxcpoiu
●
3.3.0 (see all)
●
Claim This Page
This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager
●
npm
●
GitHub
●
CDN
Rate
Save
npm i react-native-incall-manager
Overview
Documentation
Tutorials
Reviews
Maintenance
Dependencies
Versions
Alternatives
Showing:
Overview
Popularity
Downloads/wk
5.7K
GitHub Stars
28
Maintenance
Last Commit
3mos
ago
Contributors
32
Package
Dependencies
0
License
ISC
Type Definitions
DefinitelyTyped
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Categories
React Native WebRTC
Reviews
Be the first to rate
Readme
This repo has been moved to
https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager
Rate & Review
Great Documentation
0
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
0
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
No reviews found
Be the first to rate
Alternatives
react-native-webrtc
The WebRTC module for React Native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0
/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3
Great Documentation
2
Performant
react-native-twilio-video-webrtc
Twilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0
/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-immediate-phone-call
Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
551
User Rating
4.5
/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnk
react-native-kurento-utils
Kurento Utilities
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
react-native-web-webrtc
A project to support WebRTC for react-native-web
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2
Tutorials
No tutorials found
Add a tutorial