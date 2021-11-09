openbase logo
rni

react-native-incall-manager

by zxcpoiu
3.3.0 (see all)

This repo has been moved to https://github.com/react-native-webrtc/react-native-incall-manager

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.7K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native WebRTC

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Alternatives

react-native-webrtcThe WebRTC module for React Native
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
4
Top Feedback
3Great Documentation
2Performant
react-native-twilio-video-webrtcTwilio Video (WebRTC) for React Native
GitHub Stars
507
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
rni
react-native-immediate-phone-callInitiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.
GitHub Stars
138
Weekly Downloads
551
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
rnk
react-native-kurento-utilsKurento Utilities
GitHub Stars
3
Weekly Downloads
10
react-native-web-webrtcA project to support WebRTC for react-native-web
GitHub Stars
13
Weekly Downloads
2

