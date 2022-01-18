InAppBrowser for React Native

Provides access to the system's web browser and supports handling redirects

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-inappbrowser-reborn --save

Mostly automatic installation

Using React Native >= 0.60

Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.

iOS Platform: $ cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step

Android Platform with Android Support: Using Jetifier tool for backward-compatibility. Modify your android/build.gradle configuration: buildscript { ext { buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3" minSdkVersion = 16 compileSdkVersion = 28 targetSdkVersion = 28 // Only using Android Support libraries supportLibVersion = "28.0.0" }

Android Platform with AndroidX: Modify your android/build.gradle configuration: buildscript { ext { buildToolsVersion = "30.0.2" minSdkVersion = 21 compileSdkVersion = 30 targetSdkVersion = 30 ndkVersion = "21.4.7075529" // Remove 'supportLibVersion' property and put specific versions for AndroidX libraries androidXAnnotation = "1.2.0" androidXBrowser = "1.3.0" // Put here other AndroidX dependencies }

Using React Native < 0.60

$ react-native link react-native-inappbrowser-reborn

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-inappbrowser-reborn and add RNInAppBrowser.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNInAppBrowser.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

iOS with Podfile

Open up ios/Podfile

Add pod 'RNInAppBrowser', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn'

Run pod install

Android

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.proyecto26.inappbrowser.RNInAppBrowserPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNInAppBrowserPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn' project ( ':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : implementation project ( ':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn' ) Update ProGuard config (Optional)

Append the following lines to your ProGuard config ( proguard-rules.pro ) - keepattributes *Annotation* - keepclassmembers class ** { @org.greenrobot.eventbus.Subscribe <methods>; } - keep enum org.greenrobot.eventbus.ThreadMode { *; }

Usage

Methods Action open Opens the url with Safari in a modal on iOS using SFSafariViewController, and Chrome in a new custom tab on Android. On iOS, the modal Safari will not share cookies with the system Safari. close Dismisses the system's presented web browser. openAuth Opens the url with Safari in a modal on iOS using SFAuthenticationSession/ASWebAuthenticationSession, and Chrome in a new custom tab on Android. On iOS, the user will be asked whether to allow the app to authenticate using the given url (OAuth flow with deep linking redirection). closeAuth Dismisses the current authentication session. isAvailable Detect if the device supports this plugin.

iOS Options

Property Description dismissButtonStyle (String) The style of the dismiss button. [ done / close / cancel ] preferredBarTintColor (String) The color to tint the background of the navigation bar and the toolbar. [ white / #FFFFFF ] preferredControlTintColor (String) The color to tint the control buttons on the navigation bar and the toolbar. [ gray / #808080 ] readerMode (Boolean) A value that specifies whether Safari should enter Reader mode, if it is available. [ true / false ] animated (Boolean) Animate the presentation. [ true / false ] modalPresentationStyle (String) The presentation style for modally presented view controllers. [ automatic / none / fullScreen / pageSheet / formSheet / currentContext / custom / overFullScreen / overCurrentContext / popover ] modalTransitionStyle (String) The transition style to use when presenting the view controller. [ coverVertical / flipHorizontal / crossDissolve / partialCurl ] modalEnabled (Boolean) Present the SafariViewController modally or as push instead. [ true / false ] enableBarCollapsing (Boolean) Determines whether the browser's tool bars will collapse or not. [ true / false ] ephemeralWebSession (Boolean) Prevent re-use cookies of previous session (openAuth only) [ true / false ]

Android Options

Property Description showTitle (Boolean) Sets whether the title should be shown in the custom tab. [ true / false ] toolbarColor (String) Sets the toolbar color. [ gray / #808080 ] secondaryToolbarColor (String) Sets the color of the secondary toolbar. [ white / #FFFFFF ] navigationBarColor (String) Sets the navigation bar color. [ gray / #808080 ] navigationBarDividerColor (String) Sets the navigation bar divider color. [ white / #FFFFFF ] enableUrlBarHiding (Boolean) Enables the url bar to hide as the user scrolls down on the page. [ true / false ] enableDefaultShare (Boolean) Adds a default share item to the menu. [ true / false ] animations (Object) Sets the start and exit animations. [ { startEnter, startExit, endEnter, endExit } ] headers (Object) The data are key/value pairs, they will be sent in the HTTP request headers for the provided url. [ { 'Authorization': 'Bearer ...' } ] forceCloseOnRedirection (Boolean) Open Custom Tab in a new task to avoid issues redirecting back to app scheme. [ true / false ] hasBackButton (Boolean) Sets a back arrow instead of the default X icon to close the custom tab. [ true / false ] browserPackage (String) Package name of a browser to be used to handle Custom Tabs. showInRecents (Boolean) Determining whether browsed website should be shown as separate entry in Android recents/multitasking view. [ true / false ]

Demo

import { Linking, Alert } from 'react-native' import { InAppBrowser } from 'react-native-inappbrowser-reborn' ... async openLink() { try { const url = 'https://www.proyecto26.com' if ( await InAppBrowser.isAvailable()) { const result = await InAppBrowser.open(url, { dismissButtonStyle : 'cancel' , preferredBarTintColor : '#453AA4' , preferredControlTintColor : 'white' , readerMode : false , animated : true , modalPresentationStyle : 'fullScreen' , modalTransitionStyle : 'coverVertical' , modalEnabled : true , enableBarCollapsing : false , showTitle : true , toolbarColor : '#6200EE' , secondaryToolbarColor : 'black' , navigationBarColor : 'black' , navigationBarDividerColor : 'white' , enableUrlBarHiding : true , enableDefaultShare : true , forceCloseOnRedirection : false , animations : { startEnter : 'slide_in_right' , startExit : 'slide_out_left' , endEnter : 'slide_in_left' , endExit : 'slide_out_right' }, headers : { 'my-custom-header' : 'my custom header value' } }) Alert.alert( JSON .stringify(result)) } else Linking.openURL(url) } catch (error) { Alert.alert(error.message) } } ...

Authentication Flow using Deep Linking

In order to redirect back to your application from a web browser, you must specify a unique URI to your app. To do this, define your app scheme and replace my-scheme and my-host with your info.

Enable deep linking (Android) - AndroidManifest.xml

< activity ... android:launchMode = "singleTask" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.VIEW" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.DEFAULT" /> < category android:name = "android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" /> < data android:scheme = "my-scheme" android:host = "my-host" android:pathPrefix = "" /> </ intent-filter > </ activity >

Enable deep linking (iOS) - Info.plist

< key > CFBundleURLTypes </ key > < array > < dict > < key > CFBundleTypeRole </ key > < string > Editor </ string > < key > CFBundleURLName </ key > < string > my-scheme </ string > < key > CFBundleURLSchemes </ key > < array > < string > my-scheme </ string > </ array > </ dict > </ array >

utilities.js

import { Platform } from 'react-native' export const getDeepLink = ( path = "" ) => { const scheme = 'my-scheme' const prefix = Platform.OS == 'android' ? ` ${scheme} ://my-host/` : ` ${scheme} ://` return prefix + path }

import { Root } from 'native-base' import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation' import { getDeepLink } from './utilities' const Main = createStackNavigator( { SplashComponent : { screen : SplashComponent }, LoginComponent : { screen : LoginComponent }, HomeComponent : { screen : HomeComponent }, CallbackComponent : { screen : CallbackComponent, path : 'callback/' } }, { index : 0 , initialRouteName : 'SplashComponent' , headerMode : 'none' } ) ... render() { return ( < Root > < Main uriPrefix = {getDeepLink()} /> </ Root > ) } ...

LoginComponent

import { Linking } from 'react-native' import { InAppBrowser } from 'react-native-inappbrowser-reborn' import { getDeepLink } from './utilities' ... async onLogin() { const deepLink = getDeepLink( "callback" ) const url = `https://my-auth-login-page.com?redirect_uri= ${deepLink} ` try { if ( await InAppBrowser.isAvailable()) { InAppBrowser.openAuth(url, deepLink, { ephemeralWebSession : false , showTitle : false , enableUrlBarHiding : true , enableDefaultShare : false }).then( ( response ) => { if ( response.type === 'success' && response.url ) { Linking.openURL(response.url) } }) } else Linking.openURL(url) } catch (error) { Linking.openURL(url) } } ...

SplashComponent

... async componentDidMount() { } ...

CallbackComponent

... async componentDidMount() { try { await this .loadUserInfo() } catch (error) { } } async loadUserInfo() { const { navigation } = this .props const { state : { params } } = navigation const { code, error } = params || {} if (code) { } else { return Promise .reject( new Error (error)) } } ...

StatusBar

The StatusBar will keep the last one provided in your app. So if the StatusBar is dark-content before you open the browser this will keep it.

Starting with React Native 0.59 onwards, there is a simpler way of handling this update, without the need of patching StatusBar.

async openInBrowser(url) { try { const oldStyle = StatusBar.pushStackEntry({ barStyle : 'dark-content' , animated : false }); await InAppBrowser.open(url) StatusBar.popStackEntry(oldStyle); } catch (error) { Alert.alert(error.message) } })

For previous versions, you can still apply the method described below.

If you want to change before opening you can do something like

async openInBrowser(url) { try { StatusBar.setBarStyle( 'dark-content' ) await InAppBrowser.open(url) } catch (error) { Alert.alert(error.message) } })

If you need to restore the old bar style, after the browser is dismissed, you can try and patch the StatusBar.setBarStyle function to store the old value like so:

const _setBarStyle = StatusBar.setBarStyle StatusBar.setBarStyle = ( style ) => { StatusBar.currentStyle = style _setBarStyle(style) }

You can than restore the old bar style after the browser has been dismissed like this:

async openInBrowser(url) { try { const oldStyle = StatusBar.currentStyle StatusBar.setBarStyle( 'dark-content' ) await InAppBrowser.open(url) if (oldStyle) StatusBar.setBarStyle(oldStyle) } catch (error) { Alert.alert(error.message) } })

Authentication

Using in-app browser tabs (like SFAuthenticationSession/ASWebAuthenticationSession and Android Custom Tabs) where available. Embedded user-agents, known as web-views (like UIWebView and WKWebView), are explicitly not supported due to the usability and security reasons documented in Section 8.12 of RFC 8252.

