$ npm install react-native-inappbrowser-reborn --save
Linking the package manually is not required anymore with Autolinking.
iOS Platform:
$ cd ios && pod install && cd .. # CocoaPods on iOS needs this extra step
Android Platform with Android Support:
Using Jetifier tool for backward-compatibility.
Modify your android/build.gradle configuration:
buildscript {
ext {
buildToolsVersion = "28.0.3"
minSdkVersion = 16
compileSdkVersion = 28
targetSdkVersion = 28
// Only using Android Support libraries
supportLibVersion = "28.0.0"
}
Android Platform with AndroidX:
Modify your android/build.gradle configuration:
buildscript {
ext {
buildToolsVersion = "30.0.2"
minSdkVersion = 21
compileSdkVersion = 30
targetSdkVersion = 30
ndkVersion = "21.4.7075529"
// Remove 'supportLibVersion' property and put specific versions for AndroidX libraries
androidXAnnotation = "1.2.0"
androidXBrowser = "1.3.0"
// Put here other AndroidX dependencies
}
$ react-native link react-native-inappbrowser-reborn
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-inappbrowser-reborn and add
RNInAppBrowser.xcodeproj
libRNInAppBrowser.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
ios/Podfile
pod 'RNInAppBrowser', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn'
pod install
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.proyecto26.inappbrowser.RNInAppBrowserPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNInAppBrowserPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn'
project(':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-inappbrowser-reborn/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-inappbrowser-reborn')
proguard-rules.pro)
-keepattributes *Annotation*
-keepclassmembers class ** {
@org.greenrobot.eventbus.Subscribe <methods>;
}
-keep enum org.greenrobot.eventbus.ThreadMode { *; }
|Methods
|Action
open
|Opens the url with Safari in a modal on iOS using SFSafariViewController, and Chrome in a new custom tab on Android. On iOS, the modal Safari will not share cookies with the system Safari.
close
|Dismisses the system's presented web browser.
openAuth
|Opens the url with Safari in a modal on iOS using SFAuthenticationSession/ASWebAuthenticationSession, and Chrome in a new custom tab on Android. On iOS, the user will be asked whether to allow the app to authenticate using the given url (OAuth flow with deep linking redirection).
closeAuth
|Dismisses the current authentication session.
isAvailable
|Detect if the device supports this plugin.
|Property
|Description
dismissButtonStyle (String)
|The style of the dismiss button. [
done/
close/
cancel]
preferredBarTintColor (String)
|The color to tint the background of the navigation bar and the toolbar. [
white/
#FFFFFF]
preferredControlTintColor (String)
|The color to tint the control buttons on the navigation bar and the toolbar. [
gray/
#808080]
readerMode (Boolean)
|A value that specifies whether Safari should enter Reader mode, if it is available. [
true/
false]
animated (Boolean)
|Animate the presentation. [
true/
false]
modalPresentationStyle (String)
|The presentation style for modally presented view controllers. [
automatic/
none/
fullScreen/
pageSheet/
formSheet/
currentContext/
custom/
overFullScreen/
overCurrentContext/
popover]
modalTransitionStyle (String)
|The transition style to use when presenting the view controller. [
coverVertical/
flipHorizontal/
crossDissolve/
partialCurl]
modalEnabled (Boolean)
|Present the SafariViewController modally or as push instead. [
true/
false]
enableBarCollapsing (Boolean)
|Determines whether the browser's tool bars will collapse or not. [
true/
false]
ephemeralWebSession (Boolean)
|Prevent re-use cookies of previous session (openAuth only) [
true/
false]
|Property
|Description
showTitle (Boolean)
|Sets whether the title should be shown in the custom tab. [
true/
false]
toolbarColor (String)
|Sets the toolbar color. [
gray/
#808080]
secondaryToolbarColor (String)
|Sets the color of the secondary toolbar. [
white/
#FFFFFF]
navigationBarColor (String)
|Sets the navigation bar color. [
gray/
#808080]
navigationBarDividerColor (String)
|Sets the navigation bar divider color. [
white/
#FFFFFF]
enableUrlBarHiding (Boolean)
|Enables the url bar to hide as the user scrolls down on the page. [
true/
false]
enableDefaultShare (Boolean)
|Adds a default share item to the menu. [
true/
false]
animations (Object)
|Sets the start and exit animations. [
{ startEnter, startExit, endEnter, endExit }]
headers (Object)
|The data are key/value pairs, they will be sent in the HTTP request headers for the provided url. [
{ 'Authorization': 'Bearer ...' }]
forceCloseOnRedirection (Boolean)
|Open Custom Tab in a new task to avoid issues redirecting back to app scheme. [
true/
false]
hasBackButton (Boolean)
|Sets a back arrow instead of the default
X icon to close the custom tab. [
true/
false]
browserPackage (String)
|Package name of a browser to be used to handle Custom Tabs.
showInRecents (Boolean)
|Determining whether browsed website should be shown as separate entry in Android recents/multitasking view. [
true/
false]
import { Linking, Alert } from 'react-native'
import { InAppBrowser } from 'react-native-inappbrowser-reborn'
...
async openLink() {
try {
const url = 'https://www.proyecto26.com'
if (await InAppBrowser.isAvailable()) {
const result = await InAppBrowser.open(url, {
// iOS Properties
dismissButtonStyle: 'cancel',
preferredBarTintColor: '#453AA4',
preferredControlTintColor: 'white',
readerMode: false,
animated: true,
modalPresentationStyle: 'fullScreen',
modalTransitionStyle: 'coverVertical',
modalEnabled: true,
enableBarCollapsing: false,
// Android Properties
showTitle: true,
toolbarColor: '#6200EE',
secondaryToolbarColor: 'black',
navigationBarColor: 'black',
navigationBarDividerColor: 'white',
enableUrlBarHiding: true,
enableDefaultShare: true,
forceCloseOnRedirection: false,
// Specify full animation resource identifier(package:anim/name)
// or only resource name(in case of animation bundled with app).
animations: {
startEnter: 'slide_in_right',
startExit: 'slide_out_left',
endEnter: 'slide_in_left',
endExit: 'slide_out_right'
},
headers: {
'my-custom-header': 'my custom header value'
}
})
Alert.alert(JSON.stringify(result))
}
else Linking.openURL(url)
} catch (error) {
Alert.alert(error.message)
}
}
...
In order to redirect back to your application from a web browser, you must specify a unique URI to your app. To do this,
define your app scheme and replace
my-scheme and
my-host with your info.
<activity
...
android:launchMode="singleTask">
<intent-filter>
<action android:name="android.intent.action.VIEW" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.DEFAULT" />
<category android:name="android.intent.category.BROWSABLE" />
<data android:scheme="my-scheme" android:host="my-host" android:pathPrefix="" />
</intent-filter>
</activity>
<key>CFBundleURLTypes</key>
<array>
<dict>
<key>CFBundleTypeRole</key>
<string>Editor</string>
<key>CFBundleURLName</key>
<string>my-scheme</string>
<key>CFBundleURLSchemes</key>
<array>
<string>my-scheme</string>
</array>
</dict>
</array>
import { Platform } from 'react-native'
export const getDeepLink = (path = "") => {
const scheme = 'my-scheme'
const prefix = Platform.OS == 'android' ? `${scheme}://my-host/` : `${scheme}://`
return prefix + path
}
import { Root } from 'native-base'
import { createStackNavigator } from 'react-navigation'
import { getDeepLink } from './utilities'
const Main = createStackNavigator(
{
SplashComponent: { screen: SplashComponent },
LoginComponent: { screen: LoginComponent },
HomeComponent: { screen: HomeComponent },
CallbackComponent: { //Redirect users to the Home page if they are authenticated, otherwise to Login page...
screen: CallbackComponent,
path: 'callback/' //Enable Deep linking redirection to get the auth_token
}
},
{
index: 0,
initialRouteName: 'SplashComponent',
headerMode: 'none'
}
)
...
render() {
return (
<Root>
<Main uriPrefix={getDeepLink()} />
</Root>
)
}
...
import { Linking } from 'react-native'
import { InAppBrowser } from 'react-native-inappbrowser-reborn'
import { getDeepLink } from './utilities'
...
async onLogin() {
const deepLink = getDeepLink("callback")
const url = `https://my-auth-login-page.com?redirect_uri=${deepLink}`
try {
if (await InAppBrowser.isAvailable()) {
InAppBrowser.openAuth(url, deepLink, {
// iOS Properties
ephemeralWebSession: false,
// Android Properties
showTitle: false,
enableUrlBarHiding: true,
enableDefaultShare: false
}).then((response) => {
if (
response.type === 'success' &&
response.url
) {
Linking.openURL(response.url)
}
})
} else Linking.openURL(url)
} catch (error) {
Linking.openURL(url)
}
}
...
...
async componentDidMount() {
// Play Lottie Animation :)
// Validate the stored access token (Maybe with a request)
// Redirect the user to the Home page if the token is still valid
// Otherwise redirect to the Login page
}
...
...
async componentDidMount() {
// Play Lottie Animation :)
try {
await this.loadUserInfo()
// Redirect to the Home page
} catch (error) {
// Show error and redirect the user to the Login page
}
}
async loadUserInfo() {
const { navigation } = this.props
const { state: { params } } = navigation
const { code, error } = params || {}
if (code) {
// Get and Save the access token request, user info...
}
else {
return Promise.reject(new Error(error))
}
}
...
The StatusBar will keep the last one provided in your app. So if the StatusBar is
dark-content before you open the browser this will keep it.
Starting with React Native 0.59 onwards, there is a simpler way of handling this update, without the need of patching StatusBar.
async openInBrowser(url) {
try {
const oldStyle = StatusBar.pushStackEntry({ barStyle: 'dark-content', animated: false });
await InAppBrowser.open(url)
StatusBar.popStackEntry(oldStyle);
} catch (error) {
Alert.alert(error.message)
}
})
For previous versions, you can still apply the method described below.
If you want to change before opening you can do something like
async openInBrowser(url) {
try {
StatusBar.setBarStyle('dark-content')
await InAppBrowser.open(url)
} catch (error) {
Alert.alert(error.message)
}
})
If you need to restore the old bar style, after the browser is dismissed, you can try and patch the StatusBar.setBarStyle function to store the old value like so:
// patch StatusBar.setBarStyle to make style accessible
const _setBarStyle = StatusBar.setBarStyle
StatusBar.setBarStyle = (style) => {
StatusBar.currentStyle = style
_setBarStyle(style)
}
You can than restore the old bar style after the browser has been dismissed like this:
async openInBrowser(url) {
try {
const oldStyle = StatusBar.currentStyle
StatusBar.setBarStyle('dark-content')
await InAppBrowser.open(url)
if(oldStyle) StatusBar.setBarStyle(oldStyle)
} catch (error) {
Alert.alert(error.message)
}
})
Using in-app browser tabs (like SFAuthenticationSession/ASWebAuthenticationSession and Android Custom Tabs) where available. Embedded user-agents, known as web-views (like UIWebView and WKWebView), are explicitly not supported due to the usability and security reasons documented in Section 8.12 of RFC 8252.
This repository is available under the MIT License.
