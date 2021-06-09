openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-in-app-utils

by Chirag Jain
6.1.0 (see all)

A react-native wrapper for handling in-app payments

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

701

GitHub Stars

893

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

40

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-in-app-utils

A react-native wrapper for handling in-app purchases in iOS.

Breaking Change

  • Due to a major breaking change in RN 0.40+, use version 5 or higher of this lib when installing from npm.

Notes

  • You need an Apple Developer account to use in-app purchases.

  • You have to set up your in-app purchases in iTunes Connect first. Follow steps 1-13 in this tutorial for an easy explanation.

  • You have to test your in-app purchases on a real device, in-app purchases will always fail on the Simulator.

Installation

  1. Install with react-native cli react-native install react-native-in-app-utils

  2. Whenever you want to use it within React code now you just have to do: var InAppUtils = require('NativeModules').InAppUtils; or for ES6:

import { NativeModules } from 'react-native'
const { InAppUtils } = NativeModules

API

Loading products

You have to load the products first to get the correctly internationalized name and price in the correct currency.

const identifiers = [
   'com.xyz.abc',
];
InAppUtils.loadProducts(identifiers, (error, products) => {
   console.log(products);
   //update store here.
});

Response: An array of product objects with the following fields:

FieldTypeDescription
identifierstringThe product identifier
pricenumberThe price as a number
currencySymbolstringThe currency symbol, i.e. "$" or "SEK"
currencyCodestringThe currency code, i.e. "USD" of "SEK"
priceStringstringLocalised string of price, i.e. "$1,234.00"
countryCodestringCountry code of the price, i.e. "GB" or "FR"
downloadablebooleanWhether the purchase is downloadable
descriptionstringDescription string
titlestringTitle string

Troubleshooting: If you do not get back your product(s) then there's a good chance that something in your iTunes Connect or Xcode is not properly configured. Take a look at this StackOverflow Answer to determine what might be the issue(s).

Checking if payments are allowed

InAppUtils.canMakePayments((canMakePayments) => {
   if(!canMakePayments) {
      Alert.alert('Not Allowed', 'This device is not allowed to make purchases. Please check restrictions on device');
   }
})

NOTE: canMakePayments may return false because of country limitation or parental contol/restriction setup on the device.

Buy product

var productIdentifier = 'com.xyz.abc';
InAppUtils.purchaseProduct(productIdentifier, (error, response) => {
   // NOTE for v3.0: User can cancel the payment which will be available as error object here.
   if(response && response.productIdentifier) {
      Alert.alert('Purchase Successful', 'Your Transaction ID is ' + response.transactionIdentifier);
      //unlock store here.
   }
});

NOTE: Call loadProducts prior to calling purchaseProduct, otherwise this will return invalid_product. If you're calling them right after each other, you will need to call purchaseProduct inside of the loadProducts callback to ensure it has had a chance to complete its call.

NOTE: Call canMakePurchases prior to calling purchaseProduct to ensure that the user is allowed to make a purchase. It is generally a good idea to inform the user that they are not allowed to make purchases from their account and what they can do about it instead of a cryptic error message from iTunes.

NOTE: purchaseProductForUser(productIdentifier, username, callback) is also available. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29255568/is-there-any-way-to-know-purchase-made-by-which-itunes-account-ios/29280858#29280858

Response: A transaction object with the following fields:

FieldTypeDescription
originalTransactionDatenumberThe original transaction date (ms since epoch)
originalTransactionIdentifierstringThe original transaction identifier
transactionDatenumberThe transaction date (ms since epoch)
transactionIdentifierstringThe transaction identifier
productIdentifierstringThe product identifier
transactionReceiptstringThe transaction receipt as a base64 encoded string

NOTE: originalTransactionDate and originalTransactionIdentifier are only available for subscriptions that were previously cancelled or expired.

Restore payments

InAppUtils.restorePurchases((error, response) => {
   if(error) {
      Alert.alert('itunes Error', 'Could not connect to itunes store.');
   } else {
      Alert.alert('Restore Successful', 'Successfully restores all your purchases.');
      
      if (response.length === 0) {
        Alert.alert('No Purchases', "We didn't find any purchases to restore.");
        return;
      }

      response.forEach((purchase) => {
        if (purchase.productIdentifier === 'com.xyz.abc') {
          // Handle purchased product.
        }
      });
   }
});

NOTE: restorePurchasesForUser(username, callback) is also available. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29255568/is-there-any-way-to-know-purchase-made-by-which-itunes-account-ios/29280858#29280858

Response: An array of transaction objects with the following fields:

FieldTypeDescription
originalTransactionDatenumberThe original transaction date (ms since epoch)
originalTransactionIdentifierstringThe original transaction identifier
transactionDatenumberThe transaction date (ms since epoch)
transactionIdentifierstringThe transaction identifier
productIdentifierstringThe product identifier
transactionReceiptstringThe transaction receipt as a base64 encoded string

Receipts

iTunes receipts are associated to the users iTunes account and can be retrieved without any product reference.

InAppUtils.receiptData((error, receiptData)=> {
  if(error) {
    Alert.alert('itunes Error', 'Receipt not found.');
  } else {
    //send to validation server
  }
});

Response: The receipt as a base64 encoded string.

Can make payments

Check if in-app purchases are enabled/disabled.

InAppUtils.canMakePayments((enabled) => {
  if(enabled) {
    Alert.alert('IAP enabled');
  } else {
    Alert.alert('IAP disabled');
  }
});

Response: The enabled boolean flag.

Testing

To test your in-app purchases, you have to run the app on an actual device. Using the iOS Simulator, they will always fail as the simulator cannot connect to the iTunes Store. However, you can do certain tasks like using loadProducts without the need to run on a real device.

  1. Set up a test account ("Sandbox Tester") in iTunes Connect. See the official documentation here.

  2. Run your app on an actual iOS device. To do so, first run the react-native server on the local network instead of localhost. Then connect your iDevice to your Mac via USB and select it from the list of available devices and simulators in the very top bar. (Next to the build and stop buttons)

  3. Open the app and buy something with your Sandbox Tester Apple Account!

Monthly Subscriptions

You can check if the receipt is still valid using iap-receipt-validator package

import iapReceiptValidator from 'iap-receipt-validator';

const password = 'b212549818ff42ecb65aa45c'; // Shared Secret from iTunes connect
const production = false; // use sandbox or production url for validation
const validateReceipt = iapReceiptValidator(password, production);

async validate(receiptData) {
    try {
        const validationData = await validateReceipt(receiptData);

        // check if Auto-Renewable Subscription is still valid
        // validationData['latest_receipt_info'][0].expires_date > today
    } catch(err) {
        console.log(err.valid, err.error, err.message)
    }
}

This works on both react native and backend server, you should setup a cron job that run everyday to check if the receipt is still valid

Free trial period for in-app-purchase

There is nothing to set up related to this library. Instead, If you want to set up a free trial period for in-app-purchase, you have to set it up at iTunes Connect > your app > your in-app-purchase > free trial period (say 3-days or any period you can find from the pulldown menu)

The flow we know at this point seems to be (auto-renewal case):

  1. FIRST, user have to 'purchase' no matter the free trial period is set or not.
  2. If the app is configured to have a free trial period, THEN user can use the app in that free trial period without being charged.
  3. When the free trial period is over, Apple's system will start to auto-renew user's purchase, therefore user can continue to use the app, but user will be charged from that point on.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial