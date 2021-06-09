A react-native wrapper for handling in-app purchases in iOS.

Breaking Change

Due to a major breaking change in RN 0.40+, use version 5 or higher of this lib when installing from npm.

Notes

You need an Apple Developer account to use in-app purchases.

You have to set up your in-app purchases in iTunes Connect first. Follow steps 1-13 in this tutorial for an easy explanation.

You have to test your in-app purchases on a real device, in-app purchases will always fail on the Simulator.

Installation

Install with react-native cli react-native install react-native-in-app-utils Whenever you want to use it within React code now you just have to do: var InAppUtils = require('NativeModules').InAppUtils; or for ES6:

import { NativeModules } from 'react-native' const { InAppUtils } = NativeModules

API

Loading products

You have to load the products first to get the correctly internationalized name and price in the correct currency.

const identifiers = [ 'com.xyz.abc' , ]; InAppUtils.loadProducts(identifiers, (error, products) => { console .log(products); });

Response: An array of product objects with the following fields:

Field Type Description identifier string The product identifier price number The price as a number currencySymbol string The currency symbol, i.e. "$" or "SEK" currencyCode string The currency code, i.e. "USD" of "SEK" priceString string Localised string of price, i.e. "$1,234.00" countryCode string Country code of the price, i.e. "GB" or "FR" downloadable boolean Whether the purchase is downloadable description string Description string title string Title string

Troubleshooting: If you do not get back your product(s) then there's a good chance that something in your iTunes Connect or Xcode is not properly configured. Take a look at this StackOverflow Answer to determine what might be the issue(s).

Checking if payments are allowed

InAppUtils.canMakePayments( ( canMakePayments ) => { if (!canMakePayments) { Alert.alert( 'Not Allowed' , 'This device is not allowed to make purchases. Please check restrictions on device' ); } })

NOTE: canMakePayments may return false because of country limitation or parental contol/restriction setup on the device.

Buy product

var productIdentifier = 'com.xyz.abc' ; InAppUtils.purchaseProduct(productIdentifier, (error, response) => { if (response && response.productIdentifier) { Alert.alert( 'Purchase Successful' , 'Your Transaction ID is ' + response.transactionIdentifier); } });

NOTE: Call loadProducts prior to calling purchaseProduct , otherwise this will return invalid_product . If you're calling them right after each other, you will need to call purchaseProduct inside of the loadProducts callback to ensure it has had a chance to complete its call.

NOTE: Call canMakePurchases prior to calling purchaseProduct to ensure that the user is allowed to make a purchase. It is generally a good idea to inform the user that they are not allowed to make purchases from their account and what they can do about it instead of a cryptic error message from iTunes.

NOTE: purchaseProductForUser(productIdentifier, username, callback) is also available. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29255568/is-there-any-way-to-know-purchase-made-by-which-itunes-account-ios/29280858#29280858

Response: A transaction object with the following fields:

Field Type Description originalTransactionDate number The original transaction date (ms since epoch) originalTransactionIdentifier string The original transaction identifier transactionDate number The transaction date (ms since epoch) transactionIdentifier string The transaction identifier productIdentifier string The product identifier transactionReceipt string The transaction receipt as a base64 encoded string

NOTE: originalTransactionDate and originalTransactionIdentifier are only available for subscriptions that were previously cancelled or expired.

Restore payments

InAppUtils.restorePurchases( ( error, response ) => { if (error) { Alert.alert( 'itunes Error' , 'Could not connect to itunes store.' ); } else { Alert.alert( 'Restore Successful' , 'Successfully restores all your purchases.' ); if (response.length === 0 ) { Alert.alert( 'No Purchases' , "We didn't find any purchases to restore." ); return ; } response.forEach( ( purchase ) => { if (purchase.productIdentifier === 'com.xyz.abc' ) { } }); } });

NOTE: restorePurchasesForUser(username, callback) is also available. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/29255568/is-there-any-way-to-know-purchase-made-by-which-itunes-account-ios/29280858#29280858

Response: An array of transaction objects with the following fields:

Field Type Description originalTransactionDate number The original transaction date (ms since epoch) originalTransactionIdentifier string The original transaction identifier transactionDate number The transaction date (ms since epoch) transactionIdentifier string The transaction identifier productIdentifier string The product identifier transactionReceipt string The transaction receipt as a base64 encoded string

Receipts

iTunes receipts are associated to the users iTunes account and can be retrieved without any product reference.

InAppUtils.receiptData( ( error, receiptData )=> { if (error) { Alert.alert( 'itunes Error' , 'Receipt not found.' ); } else { } });

Response: The receipt as a base64 encoded string.

Can make payments

Check if in-app purchases are enabled/disabled.

InAppUtils.canMakePayments( ( enabled ) => { if (enabled) { Alert.alert( 'IAP enabled' ); } else { Alert.alert( 'IAP disabled' ); } });

Response: The enabled boolean flag.

Testing

To test your in-app purchases, you have to run the app on an actual device. Using the iOS Simulator, they will always fail as the simulator cannot connect to the iTunes Store. However, you can do certain tasks like using loadProducts without the need to run on a real device.

Set up a test account ("Sandbox Tester") in iTunes Connect. See the official documentation here. Run your app on an actual iOS device. To do so, first run the react-native server on the local network instead of localhost. Then connect your iDevice to your Mac via USB and select it from the list of available devices and simulators in the very top bar. (Next to the build and stop buttons) Open the app and buy something with your Sandbox Tester Apple Account!

Monthly Subscriptions

You can check if the receipt is still valid using iap-receipt-validator package

import iapReceiptValidator from 'iap-receipt-validator' ; const password = 'b212549818ff42ecb65aa45c' ; const production = false ; const validateReceipt = iapReceiptValidator(password, production); async validate(receiptData) { try { const validationData = await validateReceipt(receiptData); } catch (err) { console .log(err.valid, err.error, err.message) } }

This works on both react native and backend server, you should setup a cron job that run everyday to check if the receipt is still valid

Free trial period for in-app-purchase

There is nothing to set up related to this library. Instead, If you want to set up a free trial period for in-app-purchase, you have to set it up at iTunes Connect > your app > your in-app-purchase > free trial period (say 3-days or any period you can find from the pulldown menu)

The flow we know at this point seems to be (auto-renewal case):