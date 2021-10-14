openbase logo
rni

react-native-in-app-notification

by Rob Calcroft
3.2.0 (see all)

🔔 Customisable in-app notification component for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

823

GitHub Stars

258

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

16

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-in-app-notification npm version

🔔 Customisable in-app notification component for React Native

Contents

  1. UI
  2. Install
  3. Versions
  4. Props
  5. Usage

UI

The basic look of react-native-in-app-notification:

A GIF showing what react-native-in-app-notification can do

What you can make react-native-in-app-notification do with a customised component:

A GIF showing what react-native-in-app-notification can do

Install

yarn add react-native-in-app-notification

OR

npm install react-native-in-app-notification --save

Android

For Android you need to add the VIBRATE permission to your app AndroidManifest.xml

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
    package="your.app.package.name">

    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW"/>

    <!-- Required by react-native-in-app-notification -->
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />

    ...
</manifest>

Versions

versionRN
>=3.0.0>= 0.54.0
<3.0.0>= 0.43.4

Props

Prop NameProp DescriptionData TypeRequiredDefault
closeIntervalHow long the notification stays visibleNumberNo4000
openCloseDurationThe length of the open / close animationNumberNo200
heightThe height of the Notification componentNumberNo80
backgroundColourThe background colour of the Notification componentStringNowhite
iconAppApp IconImageSourcePropTypeNonull
notificationBodyComponentSee below about NotificationBodyReact Node or FunctionRecommended./DefaultNotificationBody

NotificationBody

The notification body is what is rendered inside the main Notification component and gives you the ability to customise how the notification looks. You can use the default notification body component in ./DefaultNotificationBody.js as inspiration and guidance.

Your notificationBodyComponent component is given five props:

Prop NameProp DescriptionData TypeDefault
titleThe title passed to NotificationRef.showString''
messageThe message passed to NotificationRef.showString''
onPressThe callback passed to NotificationRef.showFunctionnull
iconIcon for notification passed to NotificationRef.showImageSourcePropTypenull
vibrateVibrate on show notification passed to NotificationRef.showBooleantrue
additionalPropsAny additional props passed to NotificationBodyComponentObjectnull

Usage

Adding react-native-in-app-notification is simple; Just wrap you main App component with the InAppNotificationProvider component exported from this module.

import { InAppNotificationProvider } from 'react-native-in-app-notification';

import App from './App.js';

class AppWithNotifications extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <InAppNotificationProvider>
        <App />
      </InAppNotificationProvider>
    );
  }
}

When you want to show the notification, just wrap the component which needs to display a notification with the withInAppNotification HOC and call the .showNotification methods from its props.

.showNotification can take four arguments (all of which are optional):

  • title
  • message
  • onPress
  • additionalProps

N.B: you should probably include at least one of title or message!

onPress doesn't need to be used for passive notifications and you can use onClose in your NotificationBody component to allow your users to close the notification.

additionalProps can be used to pass arbitory props to NotificationBody component. Can be accessed in NotificationBody component via props.additionalProps.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Text, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native';
import { withInAppNotification } from 'react-native-in-app-notification';

class MyApp extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View>
        <Text>This is my app</Text>
        <TouchableHighlight
          onPress={() => {
            this.props.showNotification({
              title: 'You pressed it!',
              message: 'The notification has been triggered',
              onPress: () => Alert.alert('Alert', 'You clicked the notification!'),
              additionalProps: { type: 'error' },
            });
          }}
        >
          <Text>Click me to trigger a notification</Text>
        </TouchableHighlight>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

export default withInAppNotification(MyApp);

