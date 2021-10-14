🔔 Customisable in-app notification component for React Native
The basic look of
react-native-in-app-notification:
What you can make
react-native-in-app-notification do with a customised component:
yarn add react-native-in-app-notification
OR
npm install react-native-in-app-notification --save
For Android you need to add the
VIBRATE permission to your app
AndroidManifest.xml
<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android"
package="your.app.package.name">
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW"/>
<!-- Required by react-native-in-app-notification -->
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />
...
</manifest>
|version
|RN
|>=3.0.0
|>= 0.54.0
|<3.0.0
|>= 0.43.4
|Prop Name
|Prop Description
|Data Type
|Required
|Default
|closeInterval
|How long the notification stays visible
|Number
|No
4000
|openCloseDuration
|The length of the open / close animation
|Number
|No
200
|height
|The height of the Notification component
|Number
|No
80
|backgroundColour
|The background colour of the Notification component
|String
|No
white
|iconApp
|App Icon
|ImageSourcePropType
|No
null
|notificationBodyComponent
|See below about NotificationBody
|React Node or Function
|Recommended
./DefaultNotificationBody
The notification body is what is rendered inside the main Notification component and gives you the ability to customise how the notification looks. You can use the default notification body component in
./DefaultNotificationBody.js as inspiration and guidance.
Your
notificationBodyComponent component is given five props:
|Prop Name
|Prop Description
|Data Type
|Default
|title
|The title passed to
NotificationRef.show
|String
''
|message
|The message passed to
NotificationRef.show
|String
''
|onPress
|The callback passed to
NotificationRef.show
|Function
null
|icon
|Icon for notification passed to
NotificationRef.show
|ImageSourcePropType
null
|vibrate
|Vibrate on show notification passed to
NotificationRef.show
|Boolean
true
|additionalProps
|Any additional props passed to
NotificationBodyComponent
|Object
null
Adding
react-native-in-app-notification is simple;
Just wrap you main
App component with the
InAppNotificationProvider component exported from this module.
import { InAppNotificationProvider } from 'react-native-in-app-notification';
import App from './App.js';
class AppWithNotifications extends Component {
render() {
return (
<InAppNotificationProvider>
<App />
</InAppNotificationProvider>
);
}
}
When you want to show the notification, just wrap the component which needs to display a notification with the
withInAppNotification HOC and call the
.showNotification methods from its props.
.showNotification can take four arguments (all of which are optional):
title
message
onPress
additionalProps
N.B: you should probably include at least one of
title or
message!
onPress doesn't need to be used for passive notifications and you can use
onClose in your
NotificationBody component to allow your users to close the notification.
additionalProps can be used to pass arbitory props to
NotificationBody component. Can be accessed in
NotificationBody component via
props.additionalProps.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { View, Text, TouchableHighlight } from 'react-native';
import { withInAppNotification } from 'react-native-in-app-notification';
class MyApp extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<Text>This is my app</Text>
<TouchableHighlight
onPress={() => {
this.props.showNotification({
title: 'You pressed it!',
message: 'The notification has been triggered',
onPress: () => Alert.alert('Alert', 'You clicked the notification!'),
additionalProps: { type: 'error' },
});
}}
>
<Text>Click me to trigger a notification</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
</View>
);
}
}
export default withInAppNotification(MyApp);