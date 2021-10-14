🔔 Customisable in-app notification component for React Native

UI

The basic look of react-native-in-app-notification :

What you can make react-native-in-app-notification do with a customised component:

Install

yarn add react-native-in-app-notification

OR

npm install react-native-in-app-notification --save

Android

For Android you need to add the VIBRATE permission to your app AndroidManifest.xml

< manifest xmlns:android = "http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package = "your.app.package.name" > < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" /> ... </ manifest >

Versions

version RN >=3.0.0 >= 0.54.0 <3.0.0 >= 0.43.4

Props

Prop Name Prop Description Data Type Required Default closeInterval How long the notification stays visible Number No 4000 openCloseDuration The length of the open / close animation Number No 200 height The height of the Notification component Number No 80 backgroundColour The background colour of the Notification component String No white iconApp App Icon ImageSourcePropType No null notificationBodyComponent See below about NotificationBody React Node or Function Recommended ./DefaultNotificationBody

NotificationBody

The notification body is what is rendered inside the main Notification component and gives you the ability to customise how the notification looks. You can use the default notification body component in ./DefaultNotificationBody.js as inspiration and guidance.

Your notificationBodyComponent component is given five props:

Prop Name Prop Description Data Type Default title The title passed to NotificationRef.show String '' message The message passed to NotificationRef.show String '' onPress The callback passed to NotificationRef.show Function null icon Icon for notification passed to NotificationRef.show ImageSourcePropType null vibrate Vibrate on show notification passed to NotificationRef.show Boolean true additionalProps Any additional props passed to NotificationBodyComponent Object null

Usage

Adding react-native-in-app-notification is simple; Just wrap you main App component with the InAppNotificationProvider component exported from this module.

import { InAppNotificationProvider } from 'react-native-in-app-notification' ; import App from './App.js' ; class AppWithNotifications extends Component { render() { return ( < InAppNotificationProvider > < App /> </ InAppNotificationProvider > ); } }

When you want to show the notification, just wrap the component which needs to display a notification with the withInAppNotification HOC and call the .showNotification methods from its props.

.showNotification can take four arguments (all of which are optional):

title

message

onPress

additionalProps

N.B: you should probably include at least one of title or message !

onPress doesn't need to be used for passive notifications and you can use onClose in your NotificationBody component to allow your users to close the notification.

additionalProps can be used to pass arbitory props to NotificationBody component. Can be accessed in NotificationBody component via props.additionalProps .