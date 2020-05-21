React Native in-app notifications.

Compatible with iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max.

Allows you to use your own components.

Swipeable

Force Touch support

Taptic Engine feedback support

onDrag gesture event support

Installation

Run npm install react-native-in-app-message

Run react-native link react-native-in-app-message - required for iOS

- required for iOS Run npm install react-native-gesture-handler and follow the linking guide. Required for both platforms

Usage

import {Notification} from "react-native-in-app-message" ; ... this.ref.current?.show(); ... render() { return ( < React.Fragment > < AppNavigator /> < Notification text = { ' Hello world '} ref = {this.ref} /> </ React.Fragment > ) }

Methods

show()

hide()

Props

blurType - must be one of 'xlight' | 'light' | 'dark' . iOS Only

- must be one of . iOS Only blurAmount - number . iOS Only

- . iOS Only tapticFeedback - boolean . iOS 10 and upper

- . iOS 10 and upper showKnob - boolean . iOS Only

- . iOS Only duration - number

- autohide - boolean

- hideStatusBar - boolean

- text - string . The text for the message. Required if customComponent is not used.

- . The text for the message. Required if is not used. textColor - string .

- . customComponent - ReactNode .

- . onPress - () => void .

- . onDragGestureEvent - (event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void .

- . onDragGestureHandlerStateChange - (event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void .

- . onForceTouchGestureEvent - (event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void . iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper

- . iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper onForceTouchHandlerStateChange - (event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerStateChangeEvent) => void . iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper

- . iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper useForceTouch - boolean . iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper (default - false )

