React Native in-app notifications.
onDrag gesture event support
npm install react-native-in-app-message
react-native link react-native-in-app-message - required for iOS
npm install react-native-gesture-handler and follow the linking guide. Required for both platforms
import {Notification} from "react-native-in-app-message";
...
this.ref.current?.show();
...
//It's important to declare Notification component next to root component
//otherwise component will be shown inside the navigator
render() {
return (
<React.Fragment>
<AppNavigator/>
<Notification text={'Hello world'} ref={this.ref} />
</React.Fragment>
)
}
There is an example of usage
show()
hide()
blurType - must be one of
'xlight' | 'light' | 'dark'. iOS Only
blurAmount -
number. iOS Only
tapticFeedback -
boolean. iOS 10 and upper
showKnob -
boolean. iOS Only
duration -
number
autohide -
boolean
hideStatusBar -
boolean
text -
string. The text for the message. Required if
customComponent is not used.
textColor -
string.
customComponent -
ReactNode.
onPress -
() => void.
onDragGestureEvent -
(event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void.
onDragGestureHandlerStateChange -
(event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void.
onForceTouchGestureEvent -
(event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper
onForceTouchHandlerStateChange -
(event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerStateChangeEvent) => void. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper
useForceTouch -
boolean. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper (default -
false)
import {Notification} from "react-native-in-app-message";
import {Blur} from "react-native-in-app-message";
import {TapticFeedback} from "react-native-in-app-message";
Usage:
TapticFeedback.impact();