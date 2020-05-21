openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-in-app-message

by Kirill Gudkov
1.0.33 (see all)

React Native in-app notification component

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

960

GitHub Stars

130

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native in-app notifications.

onDragEvent exampleforce touch example

  • Compatible with iPhone X, XR, XS, XS Max.
  • Allows you to use your own components.
  • Swipeable
  • Force Touch support
  • Taptic Engine feedback support
  • onDrag gesture event support

Installation

  • Run npm install react-native-in-app-message
  • Run react-native link react-native-in-app-message - required for iOS
  • Run npm install react-native-gesture-handler and follow the linking guide. Required for both platforms

Usage

import {Notification} from "react-native-in-app-message";

...
this.ref.current?.show();
...

//It's important to declare Notification component next to root component
//otherwise component will be shown inside the navigator
render() {
    return (
      <React.Fragment>
        <AppNavigator/>
        <Notification text={'Hello world'} ref={this.ref} />
      </React.Fragment>
    )
  }

There is an example of usage

Methods

  • show()
  • hide()

Props

  • blurType - must be one of 'xlight' | 'light' | 'dark'. iOS Only
  • blurAmount - number. iOS Only
  • tapticFeedback - boolean. iOS 10 and upper
  • showKnob - boolean. iOS Only
  • duration - number
  • autohide - boolean
  • hideStatusBar - boolean
  • text - string. The text for the message. Required if customComponent is not used.
  • textColor - string.
  • customComponent - ReactNode.
  • onPress - () => void.
  • onDragGestureEvent - (event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void.
  • onDragGestureHandlerStateChange - (event: PanGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void.
  • onForceTouchGestureEvent - (event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerGestureEvent) => void. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper
  • onForceTouchHandlerStateChange - (event: ForceTouchGestureHandlerStateChangeEvent) => void. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper
  • useForceTouch - boolean. iOS Only and iPhone 6s and upper (default - false)

Modules

  • Notification import {Notification} from "react-native-in-app-message";
  • Blur import {Blur} from "react-native-in-app-message";
  • TapticFeedback import {TapticFeedback} from "react-native-in-app-message";

    Usage: TapticFeedback.impact();

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial