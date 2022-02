Add Toggle for Android Immersive FullScreen Layout

Note:

this package is Android only, and Immersive Full-Screen Mode is first introduced since Android 4.4 (API Level 19)

v2.0.0 and above will build with gradle@>=3

and above will build with v1.0.0 and above should be used with react-native@>=0.47

and above should be used with v0.0.5 should be used with react-native@<=0.46

Installation Process

Download from npm: npm i react-native-immersive

Run react-native link to automatically link the library.

manual link process

Edit android/settings.gradle :

+ include ':react-native-immersive' + project(':react-native-immersive').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-immersive/android')

Edit android/app/build.gradle : (for versions before v2.0.0 , use compile instead of implementation for gradle@<=2 )

dependencies { implementation fileTree(dir: "libs", include: ["*.jar"]) implementation "com.android.support:appcompat-v7:${rootProject.ext.supportLibVersion}" implementation "com.facebook.react:react-native:+" // From node_modules + implementation project(':react-native-immersive') }

Edit android/app/src/main/java/.../MainApplication.java :

+ import com.rnimmersive.RNImmersivePackage; ... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage() + , new RNImmersivePackage() ); }

Basic Usage

import { Immersive } from 'react-native-immersive' Immersive.on() Immersive.setImmersive( true ) Immersive.off() Immersive.setImmersive( false )

Restore Immersive State

The Immersive State do not last forever (SYSTEM_UI_FLAG_IMMERSIVE_STICKY is not sticky enough). The Immersive State will get reset when:

coming back to active AppState

after Keyboard opening

after Alert opening

after Modal opening

To restore the Immersive State, add an additional listener.

const restoreImmersive = () => { __DEV__ && console .warn( 'Immersive State Changed!' ) Immersive.on() } Immersive.addImmersiveListener(restoreImmersive) Immersive.removeImmersiveListener(restoreImmersive)

The Native Module itself will cover some basic Immersive State change (but not something like Modal + Alert). To get all Immersive State change, edit android/app/src/main/java/.../MainActivity.java :

+ import com.rnimmersive.RNImmersiveModule; ... public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ... + @Override + public void onWindowFocusChanged(boolean hasFocus) { + super.onWindowFocusChanged(hasFocus); + + if (hasFocus && RNImmersiveModule.getInstance() != null) { + RNImmersiveModule.getInstance().emitImmersiveStateChangeEvent(); + } + } }

Sample Component

Change the code of index.js for testing: example/index.sample.js

Common Problem

Unified Compile Version

solution from SudoPlz react-native-keychain#68

When compile ReactNative android, different package may set different compileSdkVersion and buildToolsVersion.

To force all the submodules to use the specified compileSdkVersion and buildToolsVersion, add the following code to android/build.gradle :

subprojects { afterEvaluate { project -> if (project.hasProperty( "android" )) { android { compileSdkVersion 27 buildToolsVersion "27.0.3" } } } }

Packages missing from JCenter

solution from kerwin1 react-native-vector-icons#605

Around 2018/12/10, JCenter received a request from Google, to remove several binaries from their repository. But some repos were removed by mistake, causing error like: Could not resolve com.android.tools.build:gradle:2.3.+. .

As google removed gradle v2.2.* from JCenter , so many plugins not work. To patch repositories for specific submodules, add the following code to android/build.gradle :