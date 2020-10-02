Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android. The difference with react-native-phone-call and react-native-communications is that with this library no additional user input is required for Android and the call starts instantly (Apple always asks confirmation since the last iOS updates...).
(NOTICE THAT INSTALLATION STEPS FOR NEWER REACT NATIVE VERSIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT...)
Fast and easy:
npm install react-native-immediate-phone-call --save
react-native link react-native-immediate-phone-call
Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.
{
"name": "YourProject",
...
},
"dependencies": {
...
"react-native-immediate-phone-call": "^1.0.0",
...
}
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />
include ':react-native-immediate-phone-call', ':app'
project(':react-native-immediate-phone-call').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-immediate-phone-call/android')
implementation project(':react-native-immediate-phone-call')
import com.github.wumke.RNImmediatePhoneCall.RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage;
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
...
new RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage(),
...
);
}
...
import com.github.wumke.RNImmediatePhoneCall.RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage; // <--- import
...
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
...
@Override
public void onRequestPermissionsResult(int requestCode, String[] permissions, int[] grantResults) {
RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage.onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults); // very important event callback
super.onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults);
}
...
}
import RNImmediatePhoneCall from 'react-native-immediate-phone-call';
...
RNImmediatePhoneCall.immediatePhoneCall('0123456789');
...
This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.
This package does exactly what it says, allowing you to initiate a phone call on both iOS and Android. Note that iOS will ask for confirmation