react-native-immediate-phone-call

Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android.

Overview

wallacer
Readme

react-native-immediate-phone-call

Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android. The difference with react-native-phone-call and react-native-communications is that with this library no additional user input is required for Android and the call starts instantly (Apple always asks confirmation since the last iOS updates...).

NOTICE:

  • for React Native < 0.47 use react-native-immediate-phone-call <1.x.x
  • for React Native 0.47 - 0.59 use react-native-immediate-phone-call >=1.x.x
  • for React Native >= 0.60 use react-native-immediate-phone-call >=2.x.x

Setup

(NOTICE THAT INSTALLATION STEPS FOR NEWER REACT NATIVE VERSIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT...)

Fast and easy:

npm install react-native-immediate-phone-call --save
react-native link react-native-immediate-phone-call

Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.

{
  "name": "YourProject",
  ...
  },
  "dependencies": {
    ...
    "react-native-immediate-phone-call": "^1.0.0",
    ...
  }

iOS

  • Add RNImmediatePhoneCall.xcoderproj into your project in the Libraries folder.
  • Add the .a file on the General tab of your target under Linked Frameworks And Libraries
  • Add the .a file on the Build Phases tab of your target under Link Binary With Libraries

Android

  • In the AndroidManifest.xml file of your android studio project add:
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />
  • In the settings.gradle
      include ':react-native-immediate-phone-call', ':app'
  project(':react-native-immediate-phone-call').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-immediate-phone-call/android')
  • In the build.gradle
      implementation project(':react-native-immediate-phone-call')
  • In MainApplication.java
      import com.github.wumke.RNImmediatePhoneCall.RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage;
  ...
  @Override
  protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
      ...
      new RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage(),
      ...
    );
  }
  ...
  • MainActivity.java
      import com.github.wumke.RNImmediatePhoneCall.RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage;  // <--- import
  ...
  public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {      
    ...
    @Override
    public void onRequestPermissionsResult(int requestCode, String[] permissions, int[] grantResults) {
        RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage.onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults); // very important event callback
        super.onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults);
    }    
    ...
  }

Usage

import RNImmediatePhoneCall from 'react-native-immediate-phone-call';
...
RNImmediatePhoneCall.immediatePhoneCall('0123456789');
...

Versioning

This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.

Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings0 Reviews
1 year ago

This package does exactly what it says, allowing you to initiate a phone call on both iOS and Android. Note that iOS will ask for confirmation

X AnwarBandung11 Ratings0 Reviews
November 14, 2020

