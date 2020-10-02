Initiate immediate phone call (without further user interaction) for React Native on iOS and Android. The difference with react-native-phone-call and react-native-communications is that with this library no additional user input is required for Android and the call starts instantly (Apple always asks confirmation since the last iOS updates...).

NOTICE:

for React Native < 0.47 use react-native-immediate-phone-call <1.x.x

for React Native 0.47 - 0.59 use react-native-immediate-phone-call >=1.x.x

for React Native >= 0.60 use react-native-immediate-phone-call >=2.x.x

Setup

(NOTICE THAT INSTALLATION STEPS FOR NEWER REACT NATIVE VERSIONS MAY BE DIFFERENT...)

Fast and easy:

npm install react-native-immediate-phone-call --save react-native link react-native-immediate-phone-call

Or manual: add the latest version as dependeny to your package.json.

{ "name" : "YourProject" , ... }, "dependencies" : { ... "react-native-immediate-phone-call" : "^1.0.0" , ... }

iOS

Add RNImmediatePhoneCall.xcoderproj into your project in the Libraries folder.

Add the .a file on the General tab of your target under Linked Frameworks And Libraries

Add the .a file on the Build Phases tab of your target under Link Binary With Libraries

Android

In the AndroidManifest.xml file of your android studio project add: < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.CALL_PHONE" />

In the settings.gradle include ':react-native-immediate-phone-call' , ':app' project( ':react-native-immediate-phone-call' ).projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-immediate-phone-call/android' )

In the build.gradle implementation project ( ':react-native-immediate-phone-call' )

In MainApplication.java import com .github .wumke .RNImmediatePhoneCall .RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage ; ... @ Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays .< ReactPackage > asList ( ... new RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage (), ... ); } ...

MainActivity.java import com.github.wumke.RNImmediatePhoneCall.RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage; ... public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ... public void onRequestPermissionsResult ( int requestCode, String[] permissions, int [] grantResults) { RNImmediatePhoneCallPackage.onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults); super .onRequestPermissionsResult(requestCode, permissions, grantResults); } ... }

Usage

import RNImmediatePhoneCall from 'react-native-immediate-phone-call' ; ... RNImmediatePhoneCall.immediatePhoneCall( '0123456789' ); ...

Versioning

This project uses semantic versioning: MAJOR.MINOR.PATCH. This means that releases within the same MAJOR version are always backwards compatible. For more info see semver.org.