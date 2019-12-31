openbase logo
rni

react-native-imei

by Simen Burud
0.2.0

Get IMEI in React Native apps

Documentation
318

GitHub Stars

59

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Top Feedback

Poor Documentation
Easy to Use

Readme

react-native-imei

A library for React Native apps to easily get the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for both single- and multi-SIM devices running Android 4.1+.

IMEI is guaranteed to be non-empty string, otherwise you will get an exception.

Exception is thrown if:

  • Permission is missing
  • Fails to get non-empty imei
  • Device is not Android device

Warning!

In almost all cases, you do not want to be using the IMEI. It is only available on Android devices with a SIM slot, and Android 10+ requires special permissions to read it.

Google Play

Google Play has strict rules regarding the use of hardware identifiers such as IMEI numbers. Make sure your use of this library is compliant with current policies if you plan to distribute your Android app using Google Play.

Hint: if you are not 100% sure your use case is allowed, the answer is usually no.

iOS

Apple does not allow apps to access device identiying information such as IMEI. For more information please look at this StackOverflow question.

Installation

npm install react-native-imei --save

# or with yarn
yarn add react-native-imei

# Remember to link after install!
react-native link react-native-imei

Example

const IMEI = require('react-native-imei');
IMEI.getImei().then(imeiList => {
    console.log(imeiList); // prints ["AABBBBBBCCCCCCD"]
});

100
JITENDER1441
1 year ago
Poor Documentation

use react-native-device-info in place of it. because that library provides much more information instead of only IMEI, like the android version, installed app version. go for this only if you need IMEI only it will not throw an error if a user doesn't provide permission, it can be good or bad, depends on the cases

