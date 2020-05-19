Swiper image
Zoom while sliding
Swipe down
npm i react-native-image-zoom-viewer --save
$ npm install -g create-react-native-app
$ create-react-native-app AwesomeProject
AwesomeProject/App.js, like this:
import { Modal } from 'react-native';
import ImageViewer from 'react-native-image-zoom-viewer';
const images = [{
// Simplest usage.
url: 'https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/7970947?v=3&s=460',
// width: number
// height: number
// Optional, if you know the image size, you can set the optimization performance
// You can pass props to <Image />.
props: {
// headers: ...
}
}, {
url: '',
props: {
// Or you can set source directory.
source: require('../background.png')
}
}]
export default class App extends React.Component {
render: function() {
return (
<Modal visible={true} transparent={true}>
<ImageViewer imageUrls={images}/>
</Modal>
)
}
}
|parameter
|type
|required
|description
|default
|imageUrls
|array
|yes
|Image Source
|enableImageZoom
|boolean
|no
|Enable image zoom
true
|onShowModal
|function
(content?: JSX.Element) => void
|no
|The callback for show modal
() => {}
|onCancel
|function
() => void
|no
|The callback for cancel modal
() => {}
|flipThreshold
|number
|no
|Swipe threshold of the next page
80
|maxOverflow
|number
|no
|The X position maximum, that current page can slide to the next page
300
|index
|number
|no
|Init index of images
0
|failImageSource
|string, object
{url: string}
|no
|placeholder for fail
''
|loadingRender
|function
() => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|placeholder for loading
() => null
|onSaveToCamera
|function
(index?: number => void
|no
|The callback for save to camera
() => {}
|onChange
|function
(index?: number => void
|no
|When the image changed
() => {}
|onMove
|( position: IOnMove )=>void
|reports movement position data (helpful to build overlays)
|()=> {}
|saveToLocalByLongPress
|boolean
|no
|Enable save to camera when long press
true
|onClick
|function
(onCancel?: function) => void
|no
|Onclick
(onCancel) => {onCancel()}
|onDoubleClick
|function
(onCancel?: function) => void
|no
|OnDoubleClick
(onCancel) => {onCancel()}
|onSave
|function
(url: string) => void
|no
|The picture is saved to the local method, if you write this method will not call the system default method for Android does not support saveToCameraRoll remote picture, you can call this callback in Android call native interface
|renderHeader
|function
(currentIndex?: number) => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom header
() => null
|renderFooter
|function
(currentIndex?: number) => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom footer
() => null
|renderIndicator
|function
(currentIndex?: number, allSize?) => React.ReactElement<any>: number
|no
|Custom indicator
(currentIndex, allSize) => currentIndex + "/" + allSize
|renderImage
|function
(props: any) => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom image component
(props) => <Image {...props} />
|renderArrowLeft
|function
() => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom left arrow
() => null
|renderArrowRight
|function
() => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom right arrow
() => null
|onSwipeDown
|function
() => void
|no
|Callback for swipe down
() => null
|footerContainerStyle
|object
{someStyle: someValue}
|no
|custom style props for container that will be holding your footer that you pass
bottom: 0, position: "absolute", zIndex: 9999
|backgroundColor
|string
white
|no
|Component background color
black
|enableSwipeDown
|boolean
|no
|Enable swipe down to close image viewer. When swipe down, will trigger onCancel.
false
|swipeDownThreshold
|number
|no
|Threshold for firing swipe down function
|doubleClickInterval
|number
|no
|Double click interval.
|pageAnimateTime
|number
|no
|Set the animation time for page flipping.
100
|enablePreload
|boolean
|no
|Preload the next image
false
|useNativeDriver
|boolean
|no
|Whether to animate using
useNativeDriver
false
|menus
|function
({cancel,saveToLocal}) => React.ReactElement<any>
|no
|Custom menus, with 2 methods:
cancel to hide menus and
saveToLocal to save image to camera
|menuContext
|object
{someKey: someValue}
|no
|Custom menu context.
{ saveToLocal: 'save to the album', cancel: 'cancel' }
After clone this repo, then:
npm install
npm start
cd demo
npm install
npm start
Then, scan the QR, use your expo app.
Depend on
react-native-image-pan-zoom: https://github.com/ascoders/react-native-image-zoom
White overlay appears when i try to zoom in out which sucks. Not recommended. Not responsive too, had to uninstall and try other.