rni

react-native-image-zoom-viewer

by 黄子毅
3.0.1 (see all)

🚀 tiny & fast lib for react native image viewer pan and zoom

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

36.4K

GitHub Stars

2.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

42

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Image Viewer, React Native Gallery, React Native Swipe

Reviews

Average Rating

2.5/5
Read All Reviews
venkateshn12

Top Feedback

2Easy to Use
1Buggy

Readme

Show Cases

Swiper image

Zoom while sliding

Swipe down

Getting Started

Installation

npm i react-native-image-zoom-viewer --save

Basic Usage

  • Install create-react-native-app first
$ npm install -g create-react-native-app
  • Initialization of a react-native project
$ create-react-native-app AwesomeProject
  • Then, edit AwesomeProject/App.js, like this:
import { Modal } from 'react-native';
import ImageViewer from 'react-native-image-zoom-viewer';

const images = [{
    // Simplest usage.
    url: 'https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/7970947?v=3&s=460',

    // width: number
    // height: number
    // Optional, if you know the image size, you can set the optimization performance

    // You can pass props to <Image />.
    props: {
        // headers: ...
    }
}, {
    url: '',
    props: {
        // Or you can set source directory.
        source: require('../background.png')
    }
}]

export default class App extends React.Component {
    render: function() {
        return (
            <Modal visible={true} transparent={true}>
                <ImageViewer imageUrls={images}/>
            </Modal>
        )
    }
}

Props

parametertyperequireddescriptiondefault
imageUrlsarrayyesImage Source
enableImageZoombooleannoEnable image zoomtrue
onShowModalfunction

(content?: JSX.Element) => void		noThe callback for show modal() => {}
onCancelfunction

() => void		noThe callback for cancel modal() => {}
flipThresholdnumbernoSwipe threshold of the next page80
maxOverflownumbernoThe X position maximum, that current page can slide to the next page300
indexnumbernoInit index of images0
failImageSourcestring, object

{url: string}		noplaceholder for fail''
loadingRenderfunction

() => React.ReactElement<any>		noplaceholder for loading() => null
onSaveToCamerafunction

(index?: number => void		noThe callback for save to camera() => {}
onChangefunction

(index?: number => void		noWhen the image changed() => {}
onMove( position: IOnMove )=>voidreports movement position data (helpful to build overlays)()=> {}
saveToLocalByLongPressbooleannoEnable save to camera when long presstrue
onClickfunction

(onCancel?: function) => void		noOnclick(onCancel) => {onCancel()}
onDoubleClickfunction

(onCancel?: function) => void		noOnDoubleClick(onCancel) => {onCancel()}
onSavefunction

(url: string) => void		noThe picture is saved to the local method, if you write this method will not call the system default method for Android does not support saveToCameraRoll remote picture, you can call this callback in Android call native interface
renderHeaderfunction

(currentIndex?: number) => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom header() => null
renderFooterfunction

(currentIndex?: number) => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom footer() => null
renderIndicatorfunction

(currentIndex?: number, allSize?) => React.ReactElement<any>: number		noCustom indicator(currentIndex, allSize) => currentIndex + "/" + allSize
renderImagefunction

(props: any) => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom image component(props) => <Image {...props} />
renderArrowLeftfunction

() => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom left arrow() => null
renderArrowRightfunction

() => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom right arrow() => null
onSwipeDownfunction

() => void		noCallback for swipe down() => null
footerContainerStyleobject

{someStyle: someValue}		nocustom style props for container that will be holding your footer that you passbottom: 0, position: "absolute", zIndex: 9999
backgroundColorstring

white		noComponent background colorblack
enableSwipeDownbooleannoEnable swipe down to close image viewer. When swipe down, will trigger onCancel.false
swipeDownThresholdnumbernoThreshold for firing swipe down function
doubleClickIntervalnumbernoDouble click interval.
pageAnimateTimenumbernoSet the animation time for page flipping.100
enablePreloadbooleannoPreload the next imagefalse
useNativeDriverbooleannoWhether to animate using useNativeDriverfalse
menusfunction

({cancel,saveToLocal}) => React.ReactElement<any>		noCustom menus, with 2 methods:cancel to hide menus and saveToLocal to save image to camera
menuContextobject

{someKey: someValue}		noCustom menu context.{ saveToLocal: 'save to the album', cancel: 'cancel' }

Development pattern

Step 1, run TS listener

After clone this repo, then:

npm install
npm start

Step 2, run demo

cd demo
npm install
npm start

Then, scan the QR, use your expo app.

Dependence

Depend on react-native-image-pan-zoom: https://github.com/ascoders/react-native-image-zoom

100
venkateshn121 Rating1 Review
6 months ago
Buggy

White overlay appears when i try to zoom in out which sucks. Not recommended. Not responsive too, had to uninstall and try other.

0
Đỗ Khắc Chung15 Ratings0 Reviews
I'm a student.
November 17, 2020
azizyarzaiKabul, Afghanistan4 Ratings0 Reviews
October 25, 2020
Easy to Use
Felipe SobralParaná, Brasil8 Ratings0 Reviews
Acadêmico de Licenciatura em Computação pela UFPR. Desenvolvedor Genexus, React Native e NodeJS.
June 29, 2020
Easy to Use

