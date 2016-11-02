openbase logo
rni

react-native-image-zoom

by Anthony Ou
0.32.0 (see all)

Image pan and zoom for Android

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

Image pan and zoom for Android

npm install --save react-native-image-zoom
Props:
PropertyTypeDefaultDescription
sourceObjectnullsame as the react image format source={{uri: Proptypes.string,thumbnail: Proptypes.string, headers: Proptypes.object, }} or source={require('./...')}
tintColorstringnulloptional tintColor
scalefloatnulloptional scale amount
scaleTypestringnullone of center, centerCrop, centerInside, fitCenter, fitStart, fitEnd, fitXY, matrix
onTapfunctionnulloptional on tap listener
onLoadfunctionnulloptional on load listener
onScaleChangefunctionnulloptional on scale change listener
onMatrixChangefunctionnull(Android only) optional on matrix change listener

Example

import Image from 'react-native-image-zoom'

<Image
  onTap={ ()=> {ToastAndroid.show('ON TAP',ToastAndroid.SHORT)}}
  onLoad={ ()=> {
    ToastAndroid.show('onLoad',ToastAndroid.SHORT)
  }}
  source={{
    uri: this.state.text,
    thumbnail: "http://i.imgur.com/Yl2PB6m.jpg",
    headers: {
      "Referer" : 'http://...'
    }
  }}>
</Image>

Using a view pager

Instead of importing from ViewPagerAndroid import ViewPagerZoom from react-native-image-zoom there is a bug in android view pagers with pinch and zoom.

import {ViewPagerZoom} from 'react-native-image-zoom'
<ViewPagerZoom style={styles.container}>
  <View style={{flex:1, alignItems:'center', justifyContent:'center'}}>
    <Image
      source={{uri:"http://placehold.it/200"}}
      style={{width:width, flex:1,}}
      onTap={()=>{ToastAndroid.show('ON TAP',ToastAndroid.LONG)}}
      onLoad={()=>{
        ToastAndroid.show('onLoad',ToastAndroid.LONG)
      }}
      />
  </View>
  <View style={{flex:1, alignItems:'center', justifyContent:'center'}}>
    <Image
      source={{uri:"http://placehold.it/200"}}
      style={{width:width, flex:1,}}
      onTap={()=>{ToastAndroid.show('ON TAP',ToastAndroid.LONG)}}
      onLoad={()=>{
        ToastAndroid.show('onLoad',ToastAndroid.LONG)
      }}
      />
  </View>
</ViewPagerZoom>

Installation

Install the npm package react-native-image-zoom. Inside your React Native project, run (example):

In android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-image-zoom'
project(':react-native-image-zoom').projectDir = file('../node_modules/react-native-image-zoom/android')

NOTE : If you have included other libraries in your project, the include line will contain the other dependencies too.

In android/build.gradle add the jitpack repositories.

allprojects {
    repositories {
        mavenLocal()
        jcenter()
        maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } // <--- add this line
        maven {
            // All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
            url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
        }
    }
}

In android/app/build.gradle, add a dependency to ':react-native-image-zoom'

dependencies {
    compile project(':react-native-image-zoom')
}

Next, you need to change the MainActivity of your app to register ReactImageZoom :

import com.image.zoom.ReactImageZoom; // add this import

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    //...

    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
          new MainReactPackage(),
          new ReactImageZoom() // add this manager
      );
    }
}

TeamLockr image zoom Team Lockr image zoom for react native

These are functions created by the TeamLockr Team created for the TeamLockr platform.

