Image pan and zoom for Android

npm install --save react-native-image-zoom

Property Type Default Description source Object null same as the react image format source={{uri: Proptypes.string,thumbnail: Proptypes.string, headers: Proptypes.object, }} or source={require('./...')} tintColor string null optional tintColor scale float null optional scale amount scaleType string null one of center, centerCrop, centerInside, fitCenter, fitStart, fitEnd, fitXY, matrix onTap function null optional on tap listener onLoad function null optional on load listener onScaleChange function null optional on scale change listener onMatrixChange function null (Android only) optional on matrix change listener

Example

import Image from 'react-native-image-zoom' <Image onTap={ ()=> {ToastAndroid.show( 'ON TAP' ,ToastAndroid.SHORT)}} onLoad={ ()=> { ToastAndroid.show( 'onLoad' ,ToastAndroid.SHORT) }} source={{ uri : this .state.text, thumbnail : "http://i.imgur.com/Yl2PB6m.jpg" , headers : { "Referer" : 'http://...' } }}> </ Image >

Using a view pager

Instead of importing from ViewPagerAndroid import ViewPagerZoom from react-native-image-zoom there is a bug in android view pagers with pinch and zoom.

import {ViewPagerZoom} from 'react-native-image-zoom' <ViewPagerZoom style={styles.container}> < View style = {{flex:1, alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center '}}> < Image source = {{uri: " http: // placehold.it / 200 "}} style = {{width:width, flex:1 ,}} onTap = {() => {ToastAndroid.show('ON TAP',ToastAndroid.LONG)}} onLoad={()=>{ ToastAndroid.show('onLoad',ToastAndroid.LONG) }} /> </ View > < View style = {{flex:1, alignItems: ' center ', justifyContent: ' center '}}> < Image source = {{uri: " http: // placehold.it / 200 "}} style = {{width:width, flex:1 ,}} onTap = {() => {ToastAndroid.show('ON TAP',ToastAndroid.LONG)}} onLoad={()=>{ ToastAndroid.show('onLoad',ToastAndroid.LONG) }} /> </ View > </ ViewPagerZoom >

Installation

Install the npm package react-native-image-zoom . Inside your React Native project, run (example):

In android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-image-zoom' project ( ':react-native-image-zoom' ) .projectDir = file( '../node_modules/react-native-image-zoom/android' )

NOTE : If you have included other libraries in your project, the include line will contain the other dependencies too.

In android/build.gradle add the jitpack repositories.

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url "https://jitpack.io" } // < maven { // All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } } }

In android/app/build.gradle , add a dependency to ':react-native-image-zoom'

dependencies { compile project( ':react-native-image-zoom' ) }

Next, you need to change the MainActivity of your app to register ReactImageZoom :

import com.image.zoom.ReactImageZoom; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new ReactImageZoom() ); } }

