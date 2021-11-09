React Native modal component for viewing images as a sliding gallery.
Try with Expo: https://expo.io/@antonkalinin/react-native-image-viewing
yarn add react-native-image-viewing
or
npm install --save react-native-image-viewing
import ImageView from "react-native-image-viewing";
const images = [
{
uri: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1571501679680-de32f1e7aad4",
},
{
uri: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1573273787173-0eb81a833b34",
},
{
uri: "https://images.unsplash.com/photo-1569569970363-df7b6160d111",
},
];
const [visible, setIsVisible] = useState(false);
<ImageView
images={images}
imageIndex={0}
visible={visible}
onRequestClose={() => setIsVisible(false)}
/>
|Prop name
|Description
|Type
|Required
images
|Array of images to display
|ImageSource[]
|true
keyExtractor
|Uniqely identifying each image
|(imageSrc: ImageSource, index: number) => string
|false
imageIndex
|Current index of image to display
|number
|true
visible
|Is modal shown or not
|boolean
|true
onRequestClose
|Function called to close the modal
|function
|true
onImageIndexChange
|Function called when image index has been changed
|function
|false
onLongPress
|Function called when image long pressed
|function (event: GestureResponderEvent, image: ImageSource)
|false
delayLongPress
|Delay in ms, before onLongPress is called: default
800
|number
|false
animationType
|Animation modal presented with: default
fade
none,
fade,
slide
|false
presentationStyle
|Modal presentation style: default:
fullScreen Android: Use
overFullScreen to hide StatusBar
fullScreen,
pageSheet,
formSheet,
overFullScreen
|false
backgroundColor
|Background color of the modal in HEX (#000000EE)
|string
|false
swipeToCloseEnabled
|Close modal with swipe up or down: default
true
|boolean
|false
doubleTapToZoomEnabled
|Zoom image by double tap on it: default
true
|boolean
|false
HeaderComponent
|Header component, gets current
imageIndex as a prop
|component, function
|false
FooterComponent
|Footer component, gets current
imageIndex as a prop
|component, function
|false
To start contributing clone this repo and then run inside
react-native-image-viewing folder:
yarn
Then go inside
example folder and run:
yarn & yarn start
This will start packager for expo so you can change
/src/ImageViewing and see changes in expo example app.