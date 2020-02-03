React Native modal image view with pinch zoom and carousel.
Try with expo: https://expo.io/@antonkalinin/react-native-image-view
source =>
images
renderFooter instead
yarn add react-native-image-view
or
npm install --save react-native-image-view
import ImageView from 'react-native-image-view';
const images = [
{
source: {
uri: 'https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/08/17/10/47/paris-2650808_960_720.jpg',
},
title: 'Paris',
width: 806,
height: 720,
},
];
<ImageView
images={images}
imageIndex={0}
isVisible={this.state.isImageViewVisible}
renderFooter={(currentImage) => (<View><Text>My footer</Text></View>)}
/>
|Prop name
|Description
|Type
|Default value
|Platform
animationType
|Type of animation modal presented with
|"none", "fade", "slide"
|"none"
backgroundColor
|Background color of the modal in HEX (#0099CC)
|string
|null
controls
|Config of available controls (see below)
|Object
|{close: true}
glideAlways
|Emulates ScrollView glide animation if built-in was not triggered
|boolean
|false
|Android
glideAlwaysDelay
|Defines delay in milliseconds for glideAlways
|number
|75
|Android
images
|Array of images to display, see below image item description
|array
|[]
imageIndex
|Current index of image to display
|number
|0
isVisible
|Is modal shown or not
|boolean
|false
isTapZoomEnabled
|Zoom image when double tapped
|boolean
|true
isPinchZoomEnabled
|Zoom image with pinch gesture
|boolean
|true
isSwipeCloseEnabled
|Close modal with swipe up or down
|boolean
|true
onClose
|Function called on modal closed
|function
|none
onImageChange
|Function called when image is changed
|function
|none
renderFooter
|Function returns a footer element
|function
|none
{
source: any, // Image Component source object
width: ?number, // Width of full screen image (optional but recommended)
height: ?number, // Height of full screen image (optional but recommended)
// any other props you need to render your footer
}
It's recommended to specify width and height to speed up rendering, overwise component needs to fetch images sizes and cache them in images objects passed as props.
type ControlType = React.Component<{onPress: () => void}> | null | boolean,
{
close: ControlType // Component for close button in up right corner, as onPress prop accepts function to close modal
next: ControlType, // Component for next image button, as onPress prop accepts function to scroll to next image
prev: ControlType, // Component for previous image button, as onPress prop accepts function to scroll to previous image
}
To use default components just set
{next: true, prev: true}, close is showing by default. To create custom controls check src/controls.