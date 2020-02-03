If you are using React Native >= 0.59.0 it's recommended to use similar package https://github.com/jobtoday/react-native-image-viewing as improved and better supported version!

React Native modal image view with pinch zoom and carousel.

Try with expo: https://expo.io/@antonkalinin/react-native-image-view

Warning: Breaking changes since v2.0.0:

instead of prop source => images

=> no title prop for footer, please use renderFooter instead

Installation

yarn add react-native-image-view

or

npm install --save react-native-image-view

Demo

Usage

import ImageView from 'react-native-image-view' ; const images = [ { source : { uri : 'https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/08/17/10/47/paris-2650808_960_720.jpg' , }, title : 'Paris' , width : 806 , height : 720 , }, ]; < ImageView images = {images} imageIndex = {0} isVisible = {this.state.isImageViewVisible} renderFooter = {(currentImage) => ( < View > < Text > My footer </ Text > </ View > )} />

Props

Prop name Description Type Default value Platform animationType Type of animation modal presented with "none", "fade", "slide" "none" backgroundColor Background color of the modal in HEX (#0099CC) string null controls Config of available controls (see below) Object {close: true} glideAlways Emulates ScrollView glide animation if built-in was not triggered boolean false Android glideAlwaysDelay Defines delay in milliseconds for glideAlways number 75 Android images Array of images to display, see below image item description array [] imageIndex Current index of image to display number 0 isVisible Is modal shown or not boolean false isTapZoomEnabled Zoom image when double tapped boolean true isPinchZoomEnabled Zoom image with pinch gesture boolean true isSwipeCloseEnabled Close modal with swipe up or down boolean true onClose Function called on modal closed function none onImageChange Function called when image is changed function none renderFooter Function returns a footer element function none

Image item:

{ source : any, width : ?number, height : ?number, }

It's recommended to specify width and height to speed up rendering, overwise component needs to fetch images sizes and cache them in images objects passed as props.

controls prop:

type ControlType = React.Component<{ onPress : () => void }> | null | boolean, { close : ControlType next : ControlType, prev : ControlType, }

To use default components just set {next: true, prev: true} , close is showing by default. To create custom controls check src/controls.

License

MIT