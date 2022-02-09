Announce: All Pull-Requests have been applied.
First, install our library | use below npm script
npm i react-native-image-slider-box
yarn add react-native-image-slider-box
(Optional) : if you want to use third-party image library such as FastImage
npm i react-native-fast-image
yarn add react-native-fast-image
Well-done.
|Props
|Value Type
|Description
ImageComponent
|Image component, default as
Image
|default value is React-native Image, if you use third-party library like FastImage use this property
|images
|Array of image path(or url) as string
|Set array of images path- these paths can contain
http url link or
local images path using
require('./pathOfImage')
|onCurrentImagePressed
|handler function callback
|callback for get pressed image index (index start from 0)
|currentImageEmitter
|handler function callback
|callback for get current image index (index start from 0)
|disableOnPress
|boolean
|if present, then onCurrentImagePressed will be disabled
|activeOpacity
|number
|default value = 0.85, Determines the opacity when touch is active. The value should be between 0 and 1
|sliderBoxHeight
|int value
|default value = 200, you can change height of image slider box
|parentWidth
|int
|default = screen.width ; in advance mode, if parent is smaller, you can change it. best practice is use onLayout handler in parent component or screen.
|dotColor
|color string code
|change color of paging dot
|inactiveDotColor
|color string code
|change color of inactive paging dot
|dotStyle
|style object
|default style is : {width: 10,height: 10,borderRadius: 5,marginHorizontal: 0,padding: 0,margin: 0,} change style of paging dots if you want
|paginationBoxVerticalPadding
|int value
|default = 10 ; change the height of paging dots from bottom of Slider-Box
|autoplay
|bool value
|default = false
|circleLoop
|boolean - attribute
|if set, when user swiped to last image circularly return to the first image again.
|paginationBoxStyle
|object,default values use lib style
|customize pagination box
|dotStyle
|object,default use lib style
|customize dot styles
|resizeMethod
|string
|default is
resize
|resizeMode
|string
|default is
cover
|ImageComponentStyle
|object
|{} style object for ImageComponent
|imageLoadingColor
|string
|default is
#E91E63 , image loading indicator color
|ImageLoader
|React component, default as
ActivityIndicator
|default value is React-native ActivityIndicator.
|firstItem
|number
|default is 0 , index of image to display when slider box loads
|LoaderComponent
|component
|default is ActivityIndicator , you can pass any component to show as Loader
import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box";
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
images: [
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree", // Network image
require('./assets/images/girl.jpg'), // Local image
]
};
}
// other component code ...
}
<SliderBox images={this.state.images} />
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
currentImageEmitter={index => console.warn(`current pos is: ${index}`)}
/>
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={400}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
/>
onLayout function by calling it from
root View of component.
onLayout = e => {
this.setState({
width: e.nativeEvent.layout.width
});
};
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container} onLayout={this.onLayout}>
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
onCurrentImagePressed={index =>
console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)
}
parentWidth={this.state.width}
/>
</View>
);
}
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
dotColor="#FFEE58"
inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
/>
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
dotColor="#FFEE58"
inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
dotStyle={{
width: 15,
height: 15,
borderRadius: 15,
marginHorizontal: 10,
padding: 0,
margin: 0
}}
/>
autoplay and
circleLoop attribute for jump to the first image after swipe the last one.
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
dotColor="#FFEE58"
inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
paginationBoxVerticalPadding={20}
autoplay
circleLoop
/>
Custom Image Component, customize pagination, image
modes and dotStyles:
<SliderBox
ImageComponent={FastImage}
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
dotColor="#FFEE58"
inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
paginationBoxVerticalPadding={20}
autoplay
circleLoop
resizeMethod={'resize'}
resizeMode={'cover'}
paginationBoxStyle={{
position: "absolute",
bottom: 0,
padding: 0,
alignItems: "center",
alignSelf: "center",
justifyContent: "center",
paddingVertical: 10
}}
dotStyle={{
width: 10,
height: 10,
borderRadius: 5,
marginHorizontal: 0,
padding: 0,
margin: 0,
backgroundColor: "rgba(128, 128, 128, 0.92)"
}}
ImageComponentStyle={{borderRadius: 15, width: '97%', marginTop: 5}}
imageLoadingColor="#2196F3"
/>
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
sliderBoxHeight={200}
activeOpacity={0.5}
/>
import React, { Component } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";
import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box";
export default class App extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
images: [
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl",
"https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree",
require('./assets/images/girl.jpg'),
]
};
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<SliderBox
images={this.state.images}
onCurrentImagePressed={index =>
console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)
}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
container: {
flex: 1
}
});
Please Edit and use
dist/SliderBox.js file as src component file.
To send a pull-request please follow these rules for naming the commit message. Based on the commit messages, increment the version from the lastest release.
BREAKING CHANGE" is found anywhere in any of the commit messages or descriptions the major version will be incremented.
feat" then the minor version will be increased. b"feat: new API" and "feature: new API".
patch version.
Important: Please update the README.MD file corresponding with your added features.
This library use
react-native-snap-carousel and make easier way to create image slider box with full customization ability.
See original Library https://github.com/archriss/react-native-snap-carousel
we dont edit or modify original library, we just use it with some additional style. (BSD 3 License)