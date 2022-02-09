Announce : All Pull-Requests have been applied. CI/CD has been integrated to update the package automatically.

How to send a pull-request for this lib??? > Please Read this section before send a pull request

Install

First, install our library | use below npm script npm i react-native-image-slider-box yarn add react-native-image-slider-box (Optional) : if you want to use third-party image library such as FastImage npm i react-native-fast-image yarn add react-native-fast-image

Well-done.

Usage :

list of available props for customization SliderBox:

Props Value Type Description ImageComponent Image component, default as Image default value is React-native Image, if you use third-party library like FastImage use this property images Array of image path(or url) as string Set array of images path- these paths can contain http url link or local images path using require('./pathOfImage') onCurrentImagePressed handler function callback callback for get pressed image index (index start from 0) currentImageEmitter handler function callback callback for get current image index (index start from 0) disableOnPress boolean if present, then onCurrentImagePressed will be disabled activeOpacity number default value = 0.85, Determines the opacity when touch is active. The value should be between 0 and 1 sliderBoxHeight int value default value = 200, you can change height of image slider box parentWidth int default = screen.width ; in advance mode, if parent is smaller, you can change it. best practice is use onLayout handler in parent component or screen. dotColor color string code change color of paging dot inactiveDotColor color string code change color of inactive paging dot dotStyle style object default style is : {width: 10,height: 10,borderRadius: 5,marginHorizontal: 0,padding: 0,margin: 0,} change style of paging dots if you want paginationBoxVerticalPadding int value default = 10 ; change the height of paging dots from bottom of Slider-Box autoplay bool value default = false circleLoop boolean - attribute if set, when user swiped to last image circularly return to the first image again. paginationBoxStyle object,default values use lib style customize pagination box dotStyle object,default use lib style customize dot styles resizeMethod string default is resize resizeMode string default is cover ImageComponentStyle object {} style object for ImageComponent imageLoadingColor string default is #E91E63 , image loading indicator color ImageLoader React component, default as ActivityIndicator default value is React-native ActivityIndicator. firstItem number default is 0 , index of image to display when slider box loads LoaderComponent component default is ActivityIndicator , you can pass any component to show as Loader

1- add below import in your code :

import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box" ;

2- Define your image array source, for below examples i create array in state.

export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { images : [ "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree" , require ( './assets/images/girl.jpg' ), ] }; } }

3- Use SliderBox such as these below examples :

Example 1 : SliderBox without and handler or customization

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} />

Example 2 : SliderBox with image press handler and currentImageEmitter

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} currentImageEmitter={index => console .warn( `current pos is: ${index} ` )} />

Example 3 : SliderBox with image press handler and change slider height (default is 200)

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 400 } onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} />

Example 4 : SliderBox with custom width from parent. use onLayout function by calling it from root View of component.

onLayout = e => { this .setState({ width : e.nativeEvent.layout.width }); };

render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} onLayout = {this.onLayout} > < SliderBox images = {this.state.images} sliderBoxHeight = {200} onCurrentImagePressed = {index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`) } parentWidth={this.state.width} /> </ View > ); }

Example 5 : SliderBox with custom dots color

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 200 } onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} dotColor= "#FFEE58" inactiveDotColor= "#90A4AE" />

Example 6 : SliderBox with custom dot style

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 200 } onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} dotColor= "#FFEE58" inactiveDotColor= "#90A4AE" dotStyle={{ width : 15 , height : 15 , borderRadius : 15 , marginHorizontal : 10 , padding : 0 , margin : 0 }} />

Example 7 : SliderBox with change paging box padding (Vertical height from bottom of SliderBox) + add autoplay and circleLoop attribute for jump to the first image after swipe the last one.

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 200 } onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} dotColor= "#FFEE58" inactiveDotColor= "#90A4AE" paginationBoxVerticalPadding={ 20 } autoplay circleLoop />

Example 8 : use Custom Image Component , customize pagination, image modes and dotStyles:

<SliderBox ImageComponent={FastImage} images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 200 } onCurrentImagePressed={index => console .warn( `image ${index} pressed` )} dotColor= "#FFEE58" inactiveDotColor= "#90A4AE" paginationBoxVerticalPadding={ 20 } autoplay circleLoop resizeMethod={ 'resize' } resizeMode={ 'cover' } paginationBoxStyle={{ position : "absolute" , bottom : 0 , padding : 0 , alignItems : "center" , alignSelf : "center" , justifyContent : "center" , paddingVertical : 10 }} dotStyle={{ width : 10 , height : 10 , borderRadius : 5 , marginHorizontal : 0 , padding : 0 , margin : 0 , backgroundColor : "rgba(128, 128, 128, 0.92)" }} ImageComponentStyle={{ borderRadius : 15 , width : '97%' , marginTop : 5 }} imageLoadingColor= "#2196F3" />

Example 9 : SliderBox with activeOpacity:

<SliderBox images={ this .state.images} sliderBoxHeight={ 200 } activeOpacity={ 0.5 } />

import React, { Component } from "react" ; import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native" ; import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box" ; export default class App extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { images : [ "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl" , "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree" , require ( './assets/images/girl.jpg' ), ] }; } render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < SliderBox images = {this.state.images} onCurrentImagePressed = {index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`) } /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1 } });

Please Edit and use dist/SliderBox.js file as src component file.

How to send a pull-request

To send a pull-request please follow these rules for naming the commit message. Based on the commit messages, increment the version from the lastest release.

If the string " BREAKING CHANGE " is found anywhere in any of the commit messages or descriptions the major version will be incremented.

" is found anywhere in any of the commit messages or descriptions the major version will be incremented. If a commit message begins with the string " feat " then the minor version will be increased. b"feat: new API" and "feature: new API".

" then the minor version will be increased. b"feat: new API" and "feature: new API". All other changes will increment the patch version .

This library use react-native-snap-carousel and make easier way to create image slider box with full customization ability.

See original Library https://github.com/archriss/react-native-snap-carousel

we dont edit or modify original library, we just use it with some additional style. (BSD 3 License)

License MIT