rni

react-native-image-slider-box

by Hamed
1.1.12 (see all)

A simple and fully customizable React Native component that implements an Image Slider UI.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.9K

GitHub Stars

174

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-image-slider-box

npm npm

Announce: All Pull-Requests have been applied.

CI/CD has been integrated to update the package automatically.

How to send a pull-request for this lib??? > Please Read this section before send a pull request

SliderBox

SliderBox

Install

  1. First, install our library | use below npm script

    npm i react-native-image-slider-box

    yarn add react-native-image-slider-box

  2. (Optional) : if you want to use third-party image library such as FastImage

    npm i react-native-fast-image

    yarn add react-native-fast-image

Well-done.

Usage :

list of available props for customization SliderBox:

PropsValue TypeDescription
ImageComponentImage component, default as Imagedefault value is React-native Image, if you use third-party library like FastImage use this property
imagesArray of image path(or url) as stringSet array of images path- these paths can contain http url link or local images path using require('./pathOfImage')
onCurrentImagePressedhandler function callbackcallback for get pressed image index (index start from 0)
currentImageEmitterhandler function callbackcallback for get current image index (index start from 0)
disableOnPressbooleanif present, then onCurrentImagePressed will be disabled
activeOpacitynumberdefault value = 0.85, Determines the opacity when touch is active. The value should be between 0 and 1
sliderBoxHeightint valuedefault value = 200, you can change height of image slider box
parentWidthintdefault = screen.width ; in advance mode, if parent is smaller, you can change it. best practice is use onLayout handler in parent component or screen.
dotColorcolor string codechange color of paging dot
inactiveDotColorcolor string codechange color of inactive paging dot
dotStylestyle objectdefault style is : {width: 10,height: 10,borderRadius: 5,marginHorizontal: 0,padding: 0,margin: 0,} change style of paging dots if you want
paginationBoxVerticalPaddingint valuedefault = 10 ; change the height of paging dots from bottom of Slider-Box
autoplaybool valuedefault = false
circleLoopboolean - attributeif set, when user swiped to last image circularly return to the first image again.
paginationBoxStyleobject,default values use lib stylecustomize pagination box
dotStyleobject,default use lib stylecustomize dot styles
resizeMethodstringdefault is resize
resizeModestringdefault is cover
ImageComponentStyleobject{} style object for ImageComponent
imageLoadingColorstringdefault is #E91E63 , image loading indicator color
ImageLoaderReact component, default as ActivityIndicatordefault value is React-native ActivityIndicator.
firstItemnumberdefault is 0 , index of image to display when slider box loads
LoaderComponentcomponentdefault is ActivityIndicator , you can pass any component to show as Loader

1- add below import in your code :

import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box";

2- Define your image array source, for below examples i create array in state.

export default class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      images: [
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree", // Network image
        require('./assets/images/girl.jpg'),          // Local image
      ]
    };
  }
  // other component code ...
}

3- Use SliderBox such as these below examples :

Example 1 : SliderBox without and handler or customization

<SliderBox images={this.state.images} />

Example 2 : SliderBox with image press handler and currentImageEmitter

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
  currentImageEmitter={index => console.warn(`current pos is: ${index}`)}
/>

Example 3 : SliderBox with image press handler and change slider height (default is 200)

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={400}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
/>

Example 4 : SliderBox with custom width from parent. use onLayout function by calling it from root View of component.

onLayout = e => {
  this.setState({
    width: e.nativeEvent.layout.width
  });
};

render() {
    return (
        <View style={styles.container} onLayout={this.onLayout}>
            <SliderBox
                images={this.state.images}
                sliderBoxHeight={200}
                onCurrentImagePressed={index =>
                    console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)
                }
                parentWidth={this.state.width}
            />
        </View>
    );
  }

Example 5 : SliderBox with custom dots color

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={200}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
  dotColor="#FFEE58"
  inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
/>

Example 6 : SliderBox with custom dot style

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={200}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
  dotColor="#FFEE58"
  inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
  dotStyle={{
    width: 15,
    height: 15,
    borderRadius: 15,
    marginHorizontal: 10,
    padding: 0,
    margin: 0
  }}
/>

Example 7 : SliderBox with change paging box padding (Vertical height from bottom of SliderBox) + add autoplay and circleLoop attribute for jump to the first image after swipe the last one.

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={200}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
  dotColor="#FFEE58"
  inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
  paginationBoxVerticalPadding={20}
  autoplay
  circleLoop
/>

Example 8 : use Custom Image Component, customize pagination, image modes and dotStyles:

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  ImageComponent={FastImage}
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={200}
  onCurrentImagePressed={index => console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)}
  dotColor="#FFEE58"
  inactiveDotColor="#90A4AE"
  paginationBoxVerticalPadding={20}
  autoplay
  circleLoop
  resizeMethod={'resize'}
  resizeMode={'cover'}
  paginationBoxStyle={{
    position: "absolute",
    bottom: 0,
    padding: 0,
    alignItems: "center",
    alignSelf: "center",
    justifyContent: "center",
    paddingVertical: 10
  }}
  dotStyle={{
    width: 10,
    height: 10,
    borderRadius: 5,
    marginHorizontal: 0,
    padding: 0,
    margin: 0,
    backgroundColor: "rgba(128, 128, 128, 0.92)"
  }}
  ImageComponentStyle={{borderRadius: 15, width: '97%', marginTop: 5}}
  imageLoadingColor="#2196F3"
/>

Example 9 : SliderBox with activeOpacity:

SliderBox

<SliderBox
  images={this.state.images}
  sliderBoxHeight={200}
  activeOpacity={0.5}
/>

Full-Component(Screen) Example:

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";

import { SliderBox } from "react-native-image-slider-box";

export default class App extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);
    this.state = {
      images: [
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?nature",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?water",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?girl",
        "https://source.unsplash.com/1024x768/?tree",
        require('./assets/images/girl.jpg'),
      ]
    };
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <SliderBox
          images={this.state.images}
          onCurrentImagePressed={index =>
            console.warn(`image ${index} pressed`)
          }
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1
  }
});

Contribute And Update the Library

Please Edit and use dist/SliderBox.js file as src component file.

How to send a pull-request

To send a pull-request please follow these rules for naming the commit message. Based on the commit messages, increment the version from the lastest release.

  • If the string "BREAKING CHANGE" is found anywhere in any of the commit messages or descriptions the major version will be incremented.
  • If a commit message begins with the string "feat" then the minor version will be increased. b"feat: new API" and "feature: new API".
  • All other changes will increment the patch version.

! Important: Please update the README.MD file corresponding with your added features.

Please subscribe and contribute with me to develop this lib

Notice:

This library use react-native-snap-carousel and make easier way to create image slider box with full customization ability.

See original Library https://github.com/archriss/react-native-snap-carousel

we dont edit or modify original library, we just use it with some additional style. (BSD 3 License)

License MIT

