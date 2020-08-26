openbase logo
rni

react-native-image-slider

by PaulBGD
2.0.3 (see all)

A quick and easy image slider for react native. Maintainer wanted!

Readme

react-native-image-slider

A quick and easy image slider for react native.

GIF

Installation

npm install react-native-image-slider --save

or

yarn add react-native-image-slider

Usage

import ImageSlider from 'react-native-image-slider';

// ...

render() {
  return (<ImageSlider images={[
    'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
    'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
    'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any'
  ]}/>)
}

Autoplay / Custom buttons / Custom slide / Loop

class Example extends Component<{}> {
  render() {
    const images = [
      'https://placeimg.com/640/640/nature',
      'https://placeimg.com/640/640/people',
      'https://placeimg.com/640/640/animals',
      'https://placeimg.com/640/640/beer',
    ];

    return (
      <SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
        <View style={styles.content1}>
          <Text style={styles.contentText}>Content 1</Text>
        </View>
        <ImageSlider
          loopBothSides
          autoPlayWithInterval={3000}
          images={images}
          customSlide={({ index, item, style, width }) => (
            // It's important to put style here because it's got offset inside
            <View key={index} style={[style, styles.customSlide]}>
              <Image source={{ uri: item }} style={styles.customImage} />
            </View>
          )}
          customButtons={(position, move) => (
            <View style={styles.buttons}>
              {images.map((image, index) => {
                return (
                  <TouchableHighlight
                    key={index}
                    underlayColor="#ccc"
                    onPress={() => move(index)}
                    style={styles.button}
                  >
                    <Text style={position === index && styles.buttonSelected}>
                      {index + 1}
                    </Text>
                  </TouchableHighlight>
                );
              })}
            </View>
          )}
        />
        <View style={styles.content2}>
          <Text style={styles.contentText}>Content 2</Text>
        </View>
      </SafeAreaView>
    );
  }
}

Props

images

rendered images

customButtons

function returns custom pagination buttons component, it's got position index and move to position function as arguments

customSlide

function returns Node with arguments index - images list index, item - anything you pass inside images prop, style - for top component of your custom slide, width - calculated slide width

autoPlayWithInterval

activates autoplay when passed (it uses milliseconds)

loop

[BUGGY ON ANDROID] loops scroll of images, but in one direction only

loopBothSides

[IOS ONLY] same as loop, but does it in any direction

onPositionChanged

called when the current position is changed

position

used for controlled components

onPress

returns an object with image url and index of image pressed

style

styles ScrollView inside ImageSlider, you may pass height here (100% by default)

License

MIT

