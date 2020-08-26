A quick and easy image slider for react native.
npm install react-native-image-slider --save
or
yarn add react-native-image-slider
import ImageSlider from 'react-native-image-slider';
// ...
render() {
return (<ImageSlider images={[
'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any',
'http://placeimg.com/640/480/any'
]}/>)
}
class Example extends Component<{}> {
render() {
const images = [
'https://placeimg.com/640/640/nature',
'https://placeimg.com/640/640/people',
'https://placeimg.com/640/640/animals',
'https://placeimg.com/640/640/beer',
];
return (
<SafeAreaView style={styles.container}>
<View style={styles.content1}>
<Text style={styles.contentText}>Content 1</Text>
</View>
<ImageSlider
loopBothSides
autoPlayWithInterval={3000}
images={images}
customSlide={({ index, item, style, width }) => (
// It's important to put style here because it's got offset inside
<View key={index} style={[style, styles.customSlide]}>
<Image source={{ uri: item }} style={styles.customImage} />
</View>
)}
customButtons={(position, move) => (
<View style={styles.buttons}>
{images.map((image, index) => {
return (
<TouchableHighlight
key={index}
underlayColor="#ccc"
onPress={() => move(index)}
style={styles.button}
>
<Text style={position === index && styles.buttonSelected}>
{index + 1}
</Text>
</TouchableHighlight>
);
})}
</View>
)}
/>
<View style={styles.content2}>
<Text style={styles.contentText}>Content 2</Text>
</View>
</SafeAreaView>
);
}
}
images
rendered images
customButtons
function returns custom pagination buttons component, it's got position index and move to position function as arguments
customSlide
function returns Node with arguments
index - images list index,
item - anything you pass inside images prop,
style - for top component of your custom slide,
width - calculated slide width
autoPlayWithInterval
activates autoplay when passed (it uses milliseconds)
loop
[BUGGY ON ANDROID] loops scroll of images, but in one direction only
loopBothSides
[IOS ONLY] same as loop, but does it in any direction
onPositionChanged
called when the current position is changed
position
used for controlled components
onPress
returns an object with image url and index of image pressed
style
styles ScrollView inside ImageSlider, you may pass height here (100% by default)
MIT