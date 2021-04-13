openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rni

react-native-image-size

by Ivan Sarokin
1.1.3 (see all)

Use to get original image size (iOS + Android)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.3K

GitHub Stars

19

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-image-size (iOS + Android)

NPM version

Android 4.0 (API level 14) introduced the ability to get orifinal image size.

iOS uses Image.getSize https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/image#getsize

Installation

Download via NPM

npm i -S react-native-image-size

Linking (for React Native <= 0.59 only, React Native >= 0.60 skip this as auto-linking should work)

-- Automaticaly --

Link, either via react-native link or manually

react-native link react-native-image-size

-- Manually --

android/settings.gradle

+include ':react-native-image-size'
+project(':react-native-image-size').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-image-size/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
  ...
+  implementation project(':react-native-image-size')
  ...
}

android/app/src/main/java/.../MainApplication.java

+import com.existfragger.rnimagesize.RNImageSizePackage;
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
  return Arrays.<~>asList(
-    new MainReactPackage()
+    new MainReactPackage(),
+    new RNImageSizePackage()
  );
}

How to use

import ImageSize from 'react-native-image-size'
...
ImageSize.getSize(uri).then(size => {
    // size.height
    // size.width
})

You can also use async/await, if you would prefer.

import ImageSize from 'react-native-image-size'
...
foo = async () => {
  const { width, height } = await ImageSize.getSize(uri);
  // do stuff with width and height
}

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial