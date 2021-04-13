Android 4.0 (API level 14) introduced the ability to get orifinal image size.

iOS uses Image.getSize https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/image#getsize

Installation

Download via NPM

npm i -S react-native-image-size

Linking (for React Native <= 0.59 only, React Native >= 0.60 skip this as auto-linking should work)

-- Automaticaly --

Link, either via react-native link or manually

react-native link react-native-image-size

-- Manually --

+include ':react-native-image-size' +project(':react-native-image-size').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-image-size/android')

dependencies { ... + implementation project(':react-native-image-size') ... }

+import com.existfragger.rnimagesize.RNImageSizePackage; ... @Override protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { return Arrays.<~>asList( - new MainReactPackage() + new MainReactPackage(), + new RNImageSizePackage() ); }

How to use

import ImageSize from 'react-native-image-size' ... ImageSize.getSize(uri).then( size => { })

You can also use async/await, if you would prefer.