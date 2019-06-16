native modules for handling image sequence animations. (created because i had performance issues with a javascript only solution like: https://github.com/remobile/react-native-image-animation)

its a simple wrapper around iOS UIImageView.animationImages and Android AnimationDrawable

Installation

npm i --save react-native-image-sequence react-native link react-native-image-sequence

Examples

import ImageSequence from 'react-native-image-sequence' ; const images = [ require ( '1.jpg' ), require ( '2.jpg' ), require ( '3.jpg' ), require ( '4.jpg' ), require ( '5.jpg' ), ]; const centerIndex = Math .round(images.length / 2 ); < ImageSequence images = {images} startFrameIndex = {centerIndex} style = {{width: 50 , height: 50 }} />

Change animation speed

You can change the speed of the animation by setting the framesPerSecond property.

<ImageSequence images={images} framesPerSecond={ 24 } />

Looping

You can change if animation loops indefinitely by setting the loop property.