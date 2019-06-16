native modules for handling image sequence animations. (created because i had performance issues with a javascript only solution like: https://github.com/remobile/react-native-image-animation)
its a simple wrapper around iOS
UIImageView.animationImages and Android
AnimationDrawable
npm i --save react-native-image-sequence
react-native link react-native-image-sequence
import ImageSequence from 'react-native-image-sequence';
const images = [
require('1.jpg'),
require('2.jpg'),
require('3.jpg'),
require('4.jpg'),
require('5.jpg'),
];
const centerIndex = Math.round(images.length / 2);
<ImageSequence
images={images}
startFrameIndex={centerIndex}
style={{width: 50, height: 50}} />
You can change the speed of the animation by setting the
framesPerSecond property.
<ImageSequence
images={images}
framesPerSecond={24}
/>
You can change if animation loops indefinitely by setting the
loop property.
<ImageSequence
images={images}
framesPerSecond={24}
loop={false}
/>