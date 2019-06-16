openbase logo
rni

react-native-image-sequence

by Mads Jensen
0.7.0 (see all)

native implementation for creating frame based image animations

Popularity

Downloads/wk

668

GitHub Stars

98

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

react-native-image-sequence

native modules for handling image sequence animations. (created because i had performance issues with a javascript only solution like: https://github.com/remobile/react-native-image-animation)

its a simple wrapper around iOS UIImageView.animationImages and Android AnimationDrawable

Installation

  1. npm i --save react-native-image-sequence
  2. react-native link react-native-image-sequence

Examples

import ImageSequence from 'react-native-image-sequence';

const images = [
  require('1.jpg'),
  require('2.jpg'),
  require('3.jpg'),
  require('4.jpg'),
  require('5.jpg'),
];

const centerIndex = Math.round(images.length / 2);

<ImageSequence
  images={images}
  startFrameIndex={centerIndex}
  style={{width: 50, height: 50}} />

Change animation speed

You can change the speed of the animation by setting the framesPerSecond property.

<ImageSequence
  images={images}
  framesPerSecond={24}
  />

Looping

You can change if animation loops indefinitely by setting the loop property.

<ImageSequence
  images={images}
  framesPerSecond={24}
  loop={false}
  />

