This project supports react-native >= 0.40.0
This module is meant to be used together with react-native's ImageEditor to create full-featured crop tool
First install the package via npm
$ npm install react-native-image-rotate
then use rnpm to link native libraries
$ react-native link react-native-image-rotate
Package exposes only one class that contains one method with following signature:
static rotateImage(
uri: string,
angle: number,
success: (uri: string) => void,
failure: (error: Object) => void
) : void
Check the Example directory for a working iOS/Android example
MIT