rni

react-native-image-rotate

by Dmitry Gladkov
2.1.0 (see all)

Rotate images from your react-native JavaScript code

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

react-native-image-rotate

This project supports react-native >= 0.40.0

This module is meant to be used together with react-native's ImageEditor to create full-featured crop tool

Installation

First install the package via npm

$ npm install react-native-image-rotate

then use rnpm to link native libraries

$ react-native link react-native-image-rotate

Usage

Package exposes only one class that contains one method with following signature:


static rotateImage(
    uri: string,
    angle: number,
    success: (uri: string) => void,
    failure: (error: Object) => void
  ) : void

Example

Check the Example directory for a working iOS/Android example

License

MIT

