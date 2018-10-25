This project supports react-native >= 0.40.0

This module is meant to be used together with react-native's ImageEditor to create full-featured crop tool

Installation

First install the package via npm

$ npm install react-native-image-rotate

then use rnpm to link native libraries

$ react-native link react-native-image-rotate

Usage

Package exposes only one class that contains one method with following signature:

static rotateImage( uri: string, angle : number, success : ( uri: string ) => void , failure : ( error: Object ) => void ) : void

Example

Check the Example directory for a working iOS/Android example

License

MIT